The pet supplies market reached $11.4 billion in 2017, a 3% increase from the previous year. The pet humanization trend continues to benefit the market as pet owners are equating their pets’ needs and interests to their own. This is generating interest in pet supplies and services that follow consumer trends including natural and safe ingredients, smart technology, and subscription services. Opportunities exist for products that are in line with human trends, particularly those that offer health or convenience benefits.

This report examines the following issues: