Pet Supplies - US - September 2017
The pet supplies market reached $11.4 billion in 2017, a 3% increase from the previous year. The pet humanization trend continues to benefit the market as pet owners are equating their pets’ needs and interests to their own. This is generating interest in pet supplies and services that follow consumer trends including natural and safe ingredients, smart technology, and subscription services. Opportunities exist for products that are in line with human trends, particularly those that offer health or convenience benefits.
This report examines the following issues:
- Cat owners less engaged in the market
- Most purchasing narrow range of products
- Engagement declines with age, younger adults active purchasers
- Pet-specific, durability factor strongly into purchase decisions
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Cat owners less engaged in the market
- Figure 1: Select house, travel, apparel, health, and grooming purchases, by type of pet owned, April 2017
- Most purchasing narrow range of products
- Figure 2: Pet supplies purchased, repertoire of products used, April 2017
- Engagement declines with age, younger adults active purchasers
- Figure 3: House, travel, and apparel pet supplies purchased, by age, April 2017
- Pet-specific, durability factor strongly into purchase decisions
- Figure 4: Top six purchase factors for any pet accessories, rawhide, or grooming supplies, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Growth in pet population could stimulate market
- Figure 5: Type of pet owned, June 2016 – April 2017
- Younger pet owners interested in pet tech
- Figure 6: Interest in pet supply technology innovations, by age, April 2017
- Expand natural offerings, emphasize safety and health
- Figure 7: Interest in premium treats, Importance of natural and health claims, April 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Solid sales growth as pet owners look to improve pet’s life
- Other dog/cat supplies account for nearly half of category sales
- America’s pet population increasing
- Booming tick population
- Solid sales growth as pet owners look to improve pet’s life
Market Size and Forecast
- Solid category growth aligns with humanization trends
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of pet supplies, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of pet supplies, at current prices, 2012-22
- Solid category growth aligns with humanization trends
Market Breakdown
- Other dog/cat pet supplies accounts for nearly half of category sales
- Figure 10: Share of pet supplies sales, by segment, 2017
- Litter and deodorant drive growth
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of pet supplies, by segment, at current prices, 2012-17
- Other dog/cat pet supplies accounts for nearly half of category sales
Market Perspective
- Profile of America’s pets
- Figure 12: Type of pet owned, April 2017
- Figure 13: Number of dogs or cats owned, type of dog, age of dog, April 2017
- Crack down on pet stores, mills
- Figure 14: Cat and dog acquisition, April 2017
- Profile of America’s pets
Market Factors
- Pet obesity levels on the rise
- Aging population, fewer households with children may hinder market
- Figure 15: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2012-22
- Figure 16: Households, by presence of related children, 2006-16
- Pet obesity levels on the rise
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Leading companies losing share to smaller competitors, private label
- Pets bring influence to social media, natural claims increase
- Human-inspired products trending
- Leading companies losing share to smaller competitors, private label
Manufacturer Sales of Pet Supplies
- Nestlé maintains category lead, strong growth among smaller players, private label
- Manufacturer sales of pet supplies
- Figure 17: MULO sales of pet supplies, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Nestlé maintains category lead, strong growth among smaller players, private label
What’s Working?
- High tick count benefits flea and tick products
- Figure 18: MULO sales of select flea and tick treatment products, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Brands dominate product launches yet private label sees most growth
- Figure 19: Percentage of pet supply product launches, by brand type, 2012-17*
- Figure 20: MULO sales of private label, by segment, rolling 52 weeks 2017-17
- Animal influencers on social media
- Pet retailers heighten competition, expand online presence
- Brands shifting focus to natural and ethical claims
- Figure 21: Percentage of pet supplies product launches, by claim category, 2012-17*
- Services that cater to new pet owners
- High tick count benefits flea and tick products
What’s Struggling?
- Latest rawhide recall adds to MULO segment struggles
- Sacrificing lifestyle deters one third of Americans from pet ownership
- Figure 22: Barriers to ownership, April 2017
- Latest rawhide recall adds to MULO segment struggles
What’s Next?
- National pride: pet products made in the US
- In the future…
- …owners will be able to communicate with pets
- …pets will eat and sleep better
- …and work, travel, and play in comfort
- National pride: pet products made in the US
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Functional supplies see lift
- Dog owners purchasing wider range of health products
- Pet specific attributes prioritized when shopping category
- Pet owners actively managing pet health
- Innovations of most interest reflect consumer product trends
- Functional supplies see lift
House, Travel, and Apparel Pet Supplies Purchased
- Nonessential products struggle, dog owners heavier purchasers
- Figure 23: House, travel, and apparel pet supplies purchased, June 2016-April 2017
- Figure 24: Select house, travel, and apparel pet supply purchases, by type of pet owned, April 2017
- Younger adults, parents spare no expense for their ‘fur babies’
- Figure 25: Select house, travel, and apparel pet supplies purchased, by age and household income, April 2017
- Figure 26: Select travel and apparel pet supplies purchased, by age of children in the home, April 2017
- Hispanics travel with pets in style
- Figure 27: Select travel and apparel pet supplies purchased, by Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Travel, apparel appeal to urbanites
- Figure 28: Select travel and apparel pet supplies purchased, by living location, April 2017
- Nonessential products struggle, dog owners heavier purchasers
Health and Grooming Pet Supplies Purchased
- Litter most purchased, dog owners heavier users of health products
- Figure 29: Health and grooming pet supplies purchased, April 2017
- Figure 30: Select health pet supplies purchased, by type of pet owned, April 2017
- Figure 31: Health pet supplies purchased, by vet visitation, April 2017
- Younger adults over index for grooming and health product purchases
- Figure 32: Select health and grooming pet supplies purchased, by age, April 2017
- Income impacts spend on health pet supplies
- Figure 33: Select health pet supplies purchased, by household income, April 2017
- Litter most purchased, dog owners heavier users of health products
Purchase Factors
- Pet-specific, quality, and natural features influence purchases
- Figure 34: Purchase factors, by segment, any (net), April 2017
- Made in USA outweighs brand, reviews
- Figure 35: TURF Analysis – Purchase factors, April 2017
- TURF Methodology
- Men focus on brand, rely on recommendations
- Figure 36: Select grooming supplies and rawhide purchase factors, by gender, April 2017
- Younger adults, parents consider variety of factors before purchasing
- Figure 37: Select pet supply purchase factors, any pet supplies (net), by age, parental status, April 2017
- Pet-specific, quality, and natural features influence purchases
Attitudes toward Pet Health
- Adults more proactive than reactive with pet’s health
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward pet health, April 2017
- Pet health higher priority for dog owners
- Figure 39: Select attitudes toward pet health, by type of pet, April 2017
- Women more active in their pet’s health
- Figure 40: Select attitudes toward pet health, by gender, April 2017
- Pet health perceptions are tied to age, presence of children
- Figure 41: Select attitudes toward pet health, by age, parental status, April 2017
- Adults more proactive than reactive with pet’s health
Interest in Innovations
- Strong interest in premium offerings, smart technology
- Figure 42: Interest in innovations, April 2017
- Smart tech, services appeal to owners of multiple and younger pets
- Figure 43: Interest in smart technology and virtual vet services, by type of pet owned, April 2017
- Figure 44: Interest in select innovations, by age of dog, April 2017
- Younger pet owners, parents excited by premium ingredients, pet tech
- Figure 45: Interest in innovations, by age, parental status, April 2017
- Hispanic pet owners gravitate toward smart technology
- Figure 46: Interest in select innovations, by Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Strong interest in premium offerings, smart technology
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales and forecast of pet supplies, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of pet supplies, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales of pet supplies, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of litter & deodorant, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales and forecast of rawhide dog chews, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of non-dog/cat supplies, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of other dog/cat supplies, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales of pet supplies, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 55: MULO sales of pet litter and deodorant, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 56: MULO sales of rawhide dog chews, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 57: MULO sales of non cat/dog needs, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 58: MULO sales of pet needs, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 59: Household pet ownership, February 2007-March 2017
- Figure 60: Type of pet owned, June 2016 – April 2017
- Figure 61: Age of dog, by gender, age, Hispanic origin, age of children in household, age and income, and living location, April 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.