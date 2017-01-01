Petcare - UK - June 2017
“People indulge their pets, including them in celebrations, buying them gifts, stylish accessories and toys. Humanisation of pets is also extending to include fitness monitors that make sure the pet is getting the exercise it needs as well as performance accessories, such as cooling jackets, for active dogs. Plus, in the home, demand for stylish pet beds and houses is growing, as people want their pet accessories to fit with their décor. But today’s time-pressed consumers also want convenience and this is driving demand for automated accessories that can feed or entertain a pet left alone.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Retail Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- How much will online shopping for pet accessories grow in the next five years?
- Are consumers buying into technical products for their pets?
- Is there scope in petcare retailing for another major pet specialist?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Consumer spending to grow by 15% between 2017-22
- Figure 1: Consumer spending on petcare, 2012-22
- Diverse market with wide range of products
- Figure 2: Market for petcare and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Stable population of pets in the UK
- Companies and brands
- Pets at Home captures 44% share of petcare
- Figure 3: Distribution of pet accessories, by retailer, 2017 (est)
- Huge array of petcare brands
- Human traits shape petcare innovation
- The consumer
- Figure 4: Pet accessory purchases, April 2017
- 34% spent £1-20 in the last month
- Figure 5: Spend on pet accessories in the last month, April 2017
- 41% bought pet accessories online
- Figure 6: In-store or online purchasing for pet accessories, April 2017
- Pets at Home attracts 52% of purchasers
- Figure 7: Retailers used for pet accessories, April 2017
- Wide choice and cheapest prices attract shoppers
- Figure 8: Factors influencing choice of retailer for pet accessories, April 2017
- 56% agree that pets appreciate new accessories
- Figure 9: Attitudes regarding pet accessories, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How much will online shopping for pet accessories grow in the next five years?
- The facts
- The implications
- Are consumers buying into technical products for their pets?
- The facts
- The implications
- Is there scope in petcare retailing for another major pet specialist?
- The facts
- The implications
- How much will online shopping for pet accessories grow in the next five years?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Treating pets as part of the family drives market growth
- Positive outlook for petcare
- Diverse market with six main elements
- Pet ownership remains steady
- Diverse range of retailers in the petcare market
- Treating pets as part of the family drives market growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Positive outlook for pet accessories
- Figure 10: Consumer spend on petcare, 2012-22
- Flat market conditions once inflation is removed
- Figure 11: Consumer spend on petcare accessories, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Positive outlook for pet accessories
Market Segmentation
- Diverse market with wide range of products
- Figure 12: Market for petcare and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
- More style and bigger sizes for pet beds and cages
- Figure 13: Market for pet beds and housing, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Innovative products and automation for feeding pets
- Sundries dominated by cat litter
- Figure 14: Market for pet sundries, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Stylish clothes, collars, leads and harnesses
- Figure 15: Market for apparel, collars and leads, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Low cost imports drive volume for toys
- Mental stimulation for pets
- Cat scratching posts enjoy style innovation
- Figure 16: Market for dog and cat toys, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Fish keeping an absorbing hobby
- Pet health
- Flea and worm treatments boosted by OTC products
- Awareness of dental care growing
- Supplements £37 million
- Toiletries
- Figure 17: Market for pet healthcare, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Diverse market with wide range of products
Market Drivers
- Pet population in the UK
- Figure 18: Household ownership of pets, 2017
- Private renters less likely to own pets
- Figure 19: Dog and cat ownership, by household tenure, April 2017
- Pets are part of the family
- Pet population in the UK
Channels to Market
- Diverse range of retailers in the petcare market
- Figure 20: Distribution of pet accessories, by retailer, 2017 (est)
- New store openings are the engine for growth at Pets at Home
- Different customer journeys for commodity, impulse and considered purchases
- Distribution trends show gains by Pets and Home and Pureplay retailers
- Figure 21: Distribution of pet accessories, by retailer, 2013-16 (est)
- Diverse range of retailers in the petcare market
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Pets at Home is 10 times larger than its closest rival
- Superstore operators experimenting with high street alternatives
- Pet Supermarket is the largest online specialist
- Pets at Home is the most profitable business
- Huge array of petcare brands
- Human traits shape petcare innovation
- Automation and technical developments emerging in the pet market
- Tapping into emotions
- Pets at Home is 10 times larger than its closest rival
Companies and Brands
- Retailers
- Pet specialists dominated by Pets at Home
- Pet Supermarket is the largest online pureplay
- Figure 22: Pet retailers, turnover (excl VAT), 2011/12-2016/17
- Poor levels of profitability for online sellers
- Figure 23: Pet retailers, operating profit, 2011/12-2016/17
- Pets at Home is a high margin business
- Figure 24: Pet retailers, operating margin, 2011/12-2016/17
- Most chains have added to store numbers
- Figure 25: Pet retailers, store numbers, 2011/12-2016/17
- Pets at Home generates the highest sales per outlet
- Figure 26: Pet retailers, sales per store, 2011/12-2016/17
- Suppliers and brands
- Fragmented market place
- Healthcare brands
- Figure 27: Examples of healthcare companies and brands, 2017
- Brands of pet products
- Figure 28: Examples of pet product brands, 2017
- Retailers
Competitive Strategies
- Pets at Home is the dominant multiple
- Added services are driving growth for Pets at Home
- Figure 29: Pets at Home, product mix, by value, 2016-17
- New store formats for Pets at Home
- Figure 30: Barkers, pet accessories display, 2017
- Grocers focus on foods and treats
- Bargain retailing continues to grow
- Figure 31: The Pet Hut, 2017
- Emergence of online specialists
- Pets at Home is the dominant multiple
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Catering for the needs of dogs on the go
- Figure 32: Ruffwear cooling range, 2017
- More automatic feeders and toys for pets
- Figure 33: Petsafe automated litter box, 2017
- Now dogs and cats can enjoy a tipple
- Figure 34: Wine for cats and dogs, 2017
- Chiming with owners on an emotional level
- Figure 35: Toiletries by House of Paws, 2017
- Beauty products for dogs
- Figure 36: Toiletries by Animology, 2017
- Chews for dogs ‘with a sweet tooth’
- Figure 37: Human flavours in dog chews, 2017
- Eco friendly petcare
- Figure 38: Earthy Pawz, Wooden dog toy, 2017
- Pets made welcome in holiday accommodation
- A dog ‘hub’ that occupies and trains your dog while you are away
- Figure 39: CleverPet wi-fi connected hub, 2017
- Amazon new pet bundle
- Catering for the needs of dogs on the go
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Low level of advertising spend
- Figure 40: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on petcare, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Main monitored advertising spend on petcare, by advertiser, 2012-16
- Television accounts for 42%
- Figure 42: Main monitored advertising spend on petcare, by media type, 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Low level of advertising spend
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Play things top the list of pet product purchases
- £43 spent on average in the last month
- 41% of shoppers bought things online
- Pets at Home is widely used
- Cheaper prices and wide range dominate factors in choice of store
- Pets appreciate new things
- Keeping up with style trends
- Pet technology is becoming popular
- Play things top the list of pet product purchases
Purchases of Pet Accessories
- 84% of pet owners bought accessories
- Figure 43: Pet accessory purchases, April 2017
- 84% of pet owners bought accessories
Spend on Pet Accessories
- £43 spent each month
- Figure 44: Spend on pet accessories in the last month, April 2017
- £43 spent each month
In-store or Online Purchasing for Pet Accessories
- Online shopping especially prevalent in London
- Figure 45: In-store or online purchasing for pet accessories, April 2017
- Higher spenders tend to have bought more online
- Online shopping especially prevalent in London
Retailers Used for Pet Accessories
- Pets at Home attracts over half of shoppers
- Figure 46: Retailers used for pet accessories, April 2017
- Pets at Home attracts over half of shoppers
Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer for Pet Accessories
- Consumers want a wide choice and cheaper prices
- Expert staff appeals to high income shoppers
- Loyalty points count
- Take the dog shopping
- Convenient parking
- Figure 47: Factors influencing choice of retailer for pet accessories, April 2017
- Consumers want a wide choice and cheaper prices
Attitudes Regarding Pet Accessories
- People like to buy things for their pets
- Keeping up with style trends
- Pet technology is becoming popular
- Figure 48: Attitudes regarding pet accessories, April 2017
- Three main types of pet owner
- Figure 49: Typologies, by attitude to pet accessories, April 2017
- People like to buy things for their pets
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecasts by segment
- Figure 50: Consumer spending on pet accessories, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Consumer spending on pet health, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Forecasts by segment
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.