Plumbing - UK - September 2017
“Demand for plumbing products has been buoyed by the en-suite trend, high house price inflation encouraging home improvement activity, and relatively strong new construction activity. Kitchens and bathrooms are seen as lifestyle statements and are very important to consumers and property vendors. The uncertainties introduced by Brexit are expected to increase the importance of new build applications while threatening discretionary spend on home improvements.”
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This report addresses the following key questions concerning the plumbing products markets:
- How will the market develop over the next five years?
- What will be the market drivers?
- Which regions hold the best prospects?
- Which product sectors have the best prospects?
- Will Brexit have a major effect on the market?
