Poultry & Poultry Substitutes - Ireland - September 2017
“The Irish poultry market continues to perform well with strong demand for chicken products helping to drive sales. Going forward, an opportunity exists to promote turkey as a healthier alternative due to consumer concerns over fat. Poultry producers will also need to address the demand for transparency on sourcing in order to provide greater reassurance to consumers on quality and food safety standards."
– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst
Companies Covered
