Poultry & Poultry Substitutes - Ireland - September 2017

“The Irish poultry market continues to perform well with strong demand for chicken products helping to drive sales. Going forward, an opportunity exists to promote turkey as a healthier alternative due to consumer concerns over fat. Poultry producers will also need to address the demand for transparency on sourcing in order to provide greater reassurance to consumers on quality and food safety standards."
– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst

US $1,466.97 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Issues covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Figure 1: Estimated retail sales of poultry market, IOI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
          • Forecast
            • Figure 2: Indexed retail value of poultry market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
          • Market factors
            • Avian influenza leads to removal of free-range status
              • Discounters increase market share
                • Brexit threatens Irish agri-food industry
                  • Companies, brands and innovations
                    • The consumer
                      • Unprepared poultry portions are most popular
                        • Figure 3: Types of poultry products purchased for home occasion in the last month, NI and RoI, June 2017
                      • Less fat content drives purchasing of poultry
                        • Figure 4: Top factors that encourage consumers to buy poultry products instead of red meat, NI and RoI, June 2017
                      • Irish consumers demand greater transparency
                        • Figure 5: Agreement with statements relating to poultry products, NI and RoI, June 2017
                      • What we think

                      • The Market – What You Need to Know

                        • Irish poultry market experiences growth
                          • Bird flu threatens free-range status
                            • Brexit poses implications for poultry market

                            • Market Size and Forecast

                                • Irish poultry market rises
                                  • Figure 6: Estimated retail sales of poultry market, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                                • Positive outlook for Ireland’s poultry market
                                  • Figure 7: Indexed retail value of poultry market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                                • Chicken leads poultry market
                                  • Figure 8: Total value of poultry market, by segment, IoI, 2012-22
                                • Growing interest in other poultry products
                                  • Figure 9: Indexed value of poultry sales, by segment, IoI, 2010-17

                              • Market Drivers

                                • Avian influenza leads to removal of free-range status
                                  • Figure 10: Number of products launches in poultry with environmentally friendly product claim, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
                                • Flash flooding limits poultry supply in NI
                                  • Brexit – Poultry sector
                                    • Figure 11: Proportion of Irish food and drink exports destined for the UK, 2015
                                    • Figure 12: EU most favoured nation tariffs, November 2016
                                  • Discounters promote Irish provenance
                                    • Own-label gains greater market share of poultry market
                                      • Figure 13: Consumers who purchase meat, fish and poultry products, by branded and own-label, NI and RoI, November 2016
                                    • Rise of flexitarian/vegetarian trend poses threats and opportunities to Irish poultry market
                                      • Figure 14: New products launched in the poultry sector with an ethical animal claim, UK and Ireland, 2012-17*

                                  • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                    • Supermarket own-brands contributing heavily to NPD
                                      • Convenience still a key consideration for poultry consumers
                                        • UK and Irish markets lacking depth and innovation in poultry substitutes
                                          • Irish poultry producers face challenges from Brexit
                                            • Moy Park brand acquired in billion-dollar deal

                                            • Who’s Innovating?

                                              • Poultry
                                                • Figure 15: New product launches in poultry category, UK and Ireland, January 2013-August 2017
                                                • Figure 16: Top 10 brands launching new poultry products, UK and Ireland, January 2013-August 2017
                                              • Innovation in supermarkets’ own-brand ranges
                                                • Figure 17: Top 10 claims in new products launched in the poultry category, UK and Ireland, January 2013-August 2017
                                              • Ethically sourced/environmentally friendly packaging dominates claims
                                                • Brands trying to cater to time-pressed consumers
                                                  • Consumers desire more natural products and more recognisable ingredients
                                                    • Poultry substitutes
                                                      • Figure 18: Meat-substitute products, containing wheat protein, mycoprotein and wheat gluten as ingredients, launched in UK and Ireland by parent company, January 2013-August 2017
                                                    • Efficiency and waste reduction becoming part of substitute brand offering

                                                    • Company Profiles

                                                        • Poultry producers
                                                          • Moy Park
                                                            • Shalvey Poultry
                                                              • Silver Hill Foods
                                                                • Western Brand
                                                                  • Manor Farm Poultry
                                                                    • Crossgar Pallas
                                                                      • Grove Farm
                                                                        • Poultry-substitute Producers
                                                                          • Quorn
                                                                            • VBites Foods
                                                                              • Linda McCartney Foods

                                                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                • Unprepared chicken portions most popular
                                                                                  • Low fat content drives appeal
                                                                                    • Irish consumers seek sourcing details

                                                                                    • The Consumer – Types of Poultry Purchased

                                                                                        • Unprepared chicken portions are most popular
                                                                                          • Figure 19: Types of poultry products purchased for home occasion in the last month, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                        • ABC1 consumers buy unprepared chicken portions
                                                                                            • Figure 20: Consumers who have bought unprepared chicken portions/fillets/diced chicken in the last month, by social grade, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                          • Irish parents buy breaded/battered chicken
                                                                                            • Figure 21: Consumers who have bought breaded/battered chicken products in the last month, by age of children/teenagers in household, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                          • Chicken burgers appeal to Irish men
                                                                                              • Figure 22: Consumers who have bought chicken burgers in the last month, by gender, NI and RoI. June 2017
                                                                                            • Women and 16-24s are target market for poultry substitutes
                                                                                              • Figure 23: Consumers who have bought Quorn-based products in the last month, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                                          • The Consumer – Key Factors for Buying Poultry

                                                                                              • Less fat entices Irish consumers towards poultry
                                                                                                • Figure 24: Top factors that encourage consumers to buy poultry products instead of red meat, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                              • Less fat in poultry appeals to Boomers
                                                                                                • Figure 25: Consumers who buy poultry products because they typically have less fat content than other meat products, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                • Figure 26: Types of food and ingredients consumers are concerned about, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                • Figure 27: Poultry products launched with a low/no/reduced fat claim, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
                                                                                              • Price is important to less affluent consumers in NI
                                                                                                  • Figure 28: Consumers who are encouraged to buy poultry products because they are cheaper than other meat products, by social status, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                • Irish women value convenience of poultry
                                                                                                  • Figure 29: Consumers who buy poultry because they are easier and more convenient to cook with compared to other types of meat, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                  • Figure 30: Number of poultry products launches with ease-of-use claim, UK and Ireland, 2012-17

                                                                                              • The Consumer – Attitudes towards Poultry Products

                                                                                                  • Irish consumers demand greater transparency on sourcing
                                                                                                    • Figure 31: Agreement with statements relating to poultry products, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                  • Women want more information on sourcing
                                                                                                    • Figure 32: Consumers who agree that products should give more information on-pack about where the meat comes from (eg the farm), by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                  • Boomers want NI/RoI-reared poultry
                                                                                                    • Figure 33: Consumers who agree with the statement ‘I prefer to buy poultry products that are reared/sourced in NI/RoI’, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                  • Millennials want recipe ideas
                                                                                                    • Figure 34: Consumers who would like to see more recipes for chicken dishes, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                                                  • Fair pay to farmers important to Irish consumers
                                                                                                    • Figure 35: Consumers who agree with that statement ‘A poultry product which guarantees a fair price to farmers would be worth paying more for’, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                  • Data sources
                                                                                                    • Generational cohort definitions
                                                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                      Poultry & Poultry Substitutes - Ireland - September 2017

