Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Pregnancy and Health - US - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"The US continues to experience low birth rates. Despite this, pregnancy specific products that address the nutritional and physical needs of pregnant women continue to roll out. Pregnancy related attitudes and ailments will drive the need for functional products that can give women the peace of mind they are doing the best for their growing child. As no two pregnancies are alike, the desire for customized products will drive the market forward while creating opportunities for companies to expand product lines and product usefulness to cover pregnancy as well as pre- and postnatal health."
- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Baby bust continues, decreasing the size of the prenatal care market
  • Pregnancy isn’t always blissful 
  • Women worry about meeting their nutritional needs

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Baby bust continues, decreasing the size of the prenatal care market
            • Figure 1: US annual births, 2006-16
          • Pregnancy isn’t always blissful
            • Figure 2: Undesirable pregnancy feelings, May 2017
          • Women worry about meeting their nutritional needs
            • Figure 3: Concern not eating enough of the right foods, May 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Moms-to-be aged 35+ are a key market for pregnancy specific products and services
              • Figure 4: Products willing to pay for, by age, May 2017
            • Address health needs during pregnancy with functional foods and drinks
              • Figure 5: Prenatal products willing to pay for, May 2017
            • Extend the life of brands and products: address pre-, during, and postnatal needs
              • Figure 6: Took a prenatal multivitamin before getting pregnant, by age, May 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Moderate growth projected for female population in “childbearing years”
                • Number of US births declines; boost among women 30+ not enough
                  • White, non-Hispanic female population contributing most to baby bust
                    • Planned pregnancies increase

                    • Market Factors

                      • Number of women in “childbearing years” increasing, but not as much as total female population
                        • Figure 7: Female population, by age, 2012-22
                      • Boost among older moms not enough to lift overall number of US births
                        • Figure 8: US annual births, 2006-16
                        • Figure 9: Number of total births, by female age, 2015-16
                      • White female share of US population declining; segment also contributing most to baby bust
                        • Figure 10: Female population, by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
                        • Figure 11: Number of total births, by female race and Hispanic origin, 2007-16

                    • Market Perspective

                      • Women are planning their families
                        • Figure 12: Current use of select contraceptive methods, Among women 15-44 years of age, 2002-15
                        • Figure 13: Percentage of births in the 5 years before the interview that were intended, mistimed, or unwanted at conception, among women 15-44 years of age, 2006-15

                    • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                      • Prenatal vitamins surge, authenticity is needed, and caffeine alternatives perk up tired moms
                        • High costs and mental health are key concerns
                          • Focus on innovating for all phases of maternal health

                          • What’s Working?

                            • Increasing variety of prenatal vitamin brands gaining success
                                • Figure 14: MULO sales of select prenatal vitamin brands, 2014-16
                              • Building an authentic brand to gain the trust of moms
                                • Prenatal caffeine restriction lends opportunity for substitutes

                                • What’s Struggling?

                                  • The high cost of prenatal vitamins
                                    • Mental wellbeing is essential to a healthy mom and baby

                                    • What’s Next?

                                      • Growth potential in targeting specific health needs
                                        • Figure 15: Prenatal products willing to pay for, May 2017
                                      • Custom prenatal vitamins reflect need for personalization
                                        • Wearable devices offer peace of mind
                                          • Bump Boxes subscription puts new products in the hands of women
                                            • Conception helpers
                                              • Maternal healthcare doesn’t end at birth: lactation and first year support a growing essential

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Pregnancy is a tiring, but happy experience
                                                  • Women claim clear nutritional knowledge during pregnancy
                                                    • Most take a prenatal vitamin, many in anticipation of pregnancy
                                                      • Women are exercising during pregnancy, mainly at home
                                                        • Pregnancy app requirements are impacted by pregnancy stage
                                                          • Pregnancy motivates spending on related goods and services

                                                          • Self-perceptions

                                                            • Women describe pregnancy as a tiring, but happy experience
                                                              • Figure 16: Pregnancy self-perceptions, May 2017
                                                              • Figure 17: TURF analysis – Pregnancy self-perceptions – May 2017
                                                            • Methodology
                                                              • Pregnancy is overwhelming for young, less supported, and first timers
                                                                • Figure 18: Pregnancy self-perception – Overwhelmed, by age, household income, current marital status, and mom experience, May 2017
                                                              • Midwest mamas claim to be most uncomfortable
                                                                • Figure 19: Pregnancy self-perception – Uncomfortable, by age and census region, May 2017
                                                              • Age brings on better body intuition
                                                                • Figure 20: Pregnancy self-perception – In tune with my body, by age, May 2017
                                                              • First time moms join the club; yet the youngest moms don’t feel included
                                                                • Figure 21: Pregnancy self-perception – Feel like part of the “club,” by age and mom experience, May 2017
                                                              • Pregnancy comes with challenges, but is so worth it

                                                              • Pregnancy Nutrition Perceptions

                                                                • Women believe they are on top of their nutritional needs
                                                                  • Figure 22: Pregnancy nutrition perceptions, May 2017
                                                                  • Figure 23: Pregnancy nutrition perceptions – Agree, by age and Hispanic origin, May 2017
                                                                • Nutritional changes are commonplace during pregnancy
                                                                  • Figure 24: Pregnancy nutrition modifications, May 2017
                                                                  • Figure 25: Pregnancy nutrition modifications – Agree, by age, May 2017
                                                                • Women in their first trimester most focused on nutritional behaviors
                                                                  • Figure 26: Pregnancy nutrition perceptions – Agree, by pregnancy trimester May 2017
                                                                • Some nutritional changes are needed, but women aren’t fazed

                                                                • Prenatal Vitamins

                                                                  • Most take a prenatal vitamin, many in anticipation of pregnancy
                                                                      • Figure 27: Prenatal vitamin usage behaviors, May 2017
                                                                      • Figure 28: Prenatal vitamin usage behaviors, by age and Hispanic origin, May 2017
                                                                    • Prenatal vitamin formats and formulations taken into consideration
                                                                        • Figure 29: Prenatal vitamin format and formulation attitudes, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 30: Prefer vegetarian prenatal multivitamins, by age and race, May 2017
                                                                      • Older moms seek additional nutritional boosts during pregnancy
                                                                        • Figure 31: Additional vitamins and supplements taken during pregnancy, by age, May 2017
                                                                      • Certain self-perceptions linked to prenatal vitamin attitudes and usage
                                                                        • Figure 32: Prenatal vitamin attitudes and usage, by pregnancy self-perceptions indexed to total, May 2017

                                                                    • Fitness

                                                                      • Women are exercising during pregnancy; mainly at home
                                                                          • Figure 33: Fitness behaviors during pregnancy, May 2017
                                                                          • Figure 34: Any do/will do (net) – Fitness behaviors during pregnancy, by age and household income, May 2017
                                                                        • Low impact workouts are the focus for most pregnant women
                                                                            • Figure 35: Types of workouts done during pregnancy, May 2017
                                                                            • Figure 36: Types of workouts done during pregnancy (net), by age, household income, and area, May 2017
                                                                          • Women seek out fitness gear during pregnancy
                                                                            • Figure 37: Fitness gear purchase behavior, May 2017
                                                                            • Figure 38: Fitness gear purchase behavior (net), by age and household income, May 2017
                                                                          • Engage women early in fitness during pregnancy
                                                                            • Figure 39: Fitness behaviors, by pregnancy trimester, May 2017
                                                                          • Keeping added “baby weight” down motivates; lack of energy deters exercise

                                                                          • Pregnancy App Features

                                                                            • Weekly baby updates are a must, as is continuing usefulness of the app
                                                                              • Figure 40: Pregnancy app features, by rank, May 2017
                                                                            • App requirements change throughout pregnancy
                                                                              • Figure 41: Pregnancy app features, any rank, by pregnancy trimester, May 2017
                                                                            • Information gathering is more important to first time moms
                                                                              • Figure 42: Pregnancy app features, any rank, by mom experience, May 2017

                                                                          • Products Willing to Pay For

                                                                            • Pregnancy motivates spending on related goods and services
                                                                              • Figure 43: Products willing to pay for, May 2017
                                                                            • Older and more affluent women willing to pay for pregnancy products
                                                                              • Figure 44: Products willing to pay for, by age and household income, May 2017
                                                                            • Self-perceptions align with products willing to pay for
                                                                              • Figure 45: Select pregnancy self-perceptions, by products willing to pay for, May 2017
                                                                            • Meal delivery services appeal at the beginning and end of pregnancy
                                                                              • Figure 46: Willingness to pay for meal delivery services, by trimester, May 2017

                                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                            • Data sources
                                                                              • Sales data
                                                                                • Consumer survey data
                                                                                  • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                                      • Appendix – The Consumer

                                                                                          • Figure 47: Table – TURF analysis – Pregnancy self-perceptions – May 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 48: Table – TURF analysis – Products willing to pay for, May 2017

                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                      Pregnancy and Health - US - August 2017

                                                                                      US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                      Reports by region

                                                                                      About us

                                                                                      Registered office

                                                                                      Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                      11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                      Registered in England:
                                                                                      Number 1475918.

                                                                                      Contact us

                                                                                      MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                      • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd