"The US continues to experience low birth rates. Despite this, pregnancy specific products that address the nutritional and physical needs of pregnant women continue to roll out. Pregnancy related attitudes and ailments will drive the need for functional products that can give women the peace of mind they are doing the best for their growing child. As no two pregnancies are alike, the desire for customized products will drive the market forward while creating opportunities for companies to expand product lines and product usefulness to cover pregnancy as well as pre- and postnatal health."

- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: