Pregnancy and Health - US - August 2017
"The US continues to experience low birth rates. Despite this, pregnancy specific products that address the nutritional and physical needs of pregnant women continue to roll out. Pregnancy related attitudes and ailments will drive the need for functional products that can give women the peace of mind they are doing the best for their growing child. As no two pregnancies are alike, the desire for customized products will drive the market forward while creating opportunities for companies to expand product lines and product usefulness to cover pregnancy as well as pre- and postnatal health."
- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Baby bust continues, decreasing the size of the prenatal care market
- Pregnancy isn’t always blissful
- Women worry about meeting their nutritional needs
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 47: Table – TURF analysis – Pregnancy self-perceptions – May 2017
- Figure 48: Table – TURF analysis – Products willing to pay for, May 2017
