Prepared Meals - US - May 2017
"The prepared meals category reversed its downward course in 2015 and 2016 with small increases that nearly wiped out declines in the three previous years. Total sales of $10.5 billion in 2016 are up about 3% from a low point in 2014 but still below their 2011 level by about 1%. The modest reversal of fortune for the category reflects stabilization in single-serve and multiserve frozen meals, which together account for 71% of category sales, and continued growth in both refrigerated and frozen side dishes."
Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Penetration high for prepared meals overall
- Convenience drives purchase; other areas could drive growth
- Mix of health and taste important to both individual and family shoppers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Category sales shift to modest growth
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of prepared meals, at current prices, 2011-21
- Penetration high for prepared meals overall
- Figure 2: Prepared meals purchase, March 2017
- Convenience drives purchase; other areas could drive growth
- Figure 3: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals, March 2017
- Mix of health and taste important to both individual and family shoppers
- Figure 4: Attribute importance for prepared meals, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Taste and snacking important motivations for young adults
- Figure 5: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals, by gender and age, March 2017
- Combining organic, vegetarian, and snacking
- Figure 6: Prepared meals innovation areas, by age, March 2017
- Encouraging stock-up may help to increase purchase and consumption
- Figure 7: Prepared meals behaviors, by change in purchase frequency, March 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Category sales shift to modest growth
- Frozen meals sales level off after years of declines
- Side dishes drive growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Category sales shift to modest growth
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of prepared meals, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of prepared meals, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Frozen meals sales level off after years of declines
- Figure 10: Share of prepared meals sales, by segment, 2016
- Side dishes drive growth
- Sales of refrigerated meals hold steady
- Figure 11: Total US sales and forecast of prepared meals, by segment, at current prices, 2011-16
Market Perspective
- Weak category performance consistent with center-store as a whole
- In center-store, shelf stable outpaces frozen food
- Figure 12: MULO sales and forecast of center of the store, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Beyond portability: Farmer’s Fridge sells meals in vending machines
Market Factors
- Increasing interest in cooking could spell trouble for prepared meals
- Figure 13: Attitudes/opinions about food, any agree, May 2006-June 2015
- Prepared meal consumption resonates among households with children
- Figure 14: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, opt for prepared meals/sides
- Figure 15: US population, by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Nestlé strengthens its position as top competitor in category
- Pinnacle Foods generates solid gains
- Small and mighty: Frozen side dishes drive category sales growth
- Appealing to personal dietary preferences
- Comfort and cravings hold their own amid healthy eating trend
- Stouffer’s stakes out territory between prepared meals and scratch cooking
- Oprah Winfrey could help to energize refrigerated meals segment
Company Sales of Prepared Meals
- Nestlé strengthens its position as top competitor in category
- Pinnacle Foods generates solid gains
- Kraft Heinz launches new brands
- Sales of prepared meals by company
- Figure 16: MULO sales of prepared meals, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Small and mighty: Frozen side dishes drive category sales growth
- Nestlé’s Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s gain in single-serve frozen meals
- Appealing to personal dietary preferences
- Comfort and cravings hold their own amid healthy eating trend
What’s Struggling?
- Banquet sales continue to slide
What’s Next?
- Stouffer’s stakes out territory between prepared meals and scratch cooking
- Oprah Winfrey could help to energize refrigerated meals segment
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Penetration high for prepared meals overall
- Convenience drives purchase; other areas could drive growth
- Dinner the most common use, but snacks could be growth opportunity
- Mix of health and taste important to both individual and family shoppers
- A focus on taste and variety
- Consumers more likely to report cutting back than increasing purchase
Prepared Meals Purchase
- Penetration high for prepared meals overall
- Figure 17: Prepared meals purchase, March 2017
- Young adults, men 18-34 especially, a key market for category
- Figure 18: Prepared meals purchase – Any purchase, by gender and age, March 2017
- Hispanics more likely to purchase prepared meals
- Figure 19: Prepared meals purchase – Any purchase, by race/hispanic origin, March 2017
- In their words: other options considered for convenient meals
Reasons for Purchase
- Convenience drives purchase; other areas could drive growth
- Figure 20: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals, March 2017
- Taste and cuisine variety linked to increased purchase
- Figure 21: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals, by change in purchase frequency, March 2017
- Taste and snacking important motivations for young adults
- Figure 22: Reasons for purchasing prepared meals, by gender and age, March 2017
When Prepared Meals Are Eaten
- Dinner the most common use, but snacks could be growth opportunity
- Figure 23: When prepared meals are eaten, March 2017
- Young adults likely to look beyond traditional meals
- Figure 24: When prepared meals are eaten, by gender and age, March 2017
- In their words: when prepared meals are eaten
Attribute Importance
- Mix of health and taste important to both individual and family shoppers
- Figure 25: Attribute importance for prepared meals, March 2017
- Older adults focused on traditional “low/no” health claims
- Figure 26: Attribute importance for prepared meals purchased for self, by age, March 2017
Interest in Innovations and Features
- A focus on taste and variety
- Figure 27: Prepared meals innovation areas, March 2017
- Combining organic, vegetarian, and snacking
- Figure 28: Prepared meals innovation areas, by age, March 2017
- In their words: designing the ideal prepared meal
Prepared Meals Behaviors
- Consumers more likely to report cutting back than increasing purchase
- Figure 29: Prepared meals behaviors, March 2017
- Encouraging stock-up may help to increase purchase and consumption
- Figure 30: Prepared meals behaviors, by change in purchase frequency, March 2017
- In their words: changes in consumption of prepared meals and sides
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – Market
- Figure 31: Total US sales and forecast of prepared meals, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 32: Total US sales and forecast of single-serve frozen meals, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 33: Total US sales and forecast of multiserve frozen meals, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 34: Total US sales and forecast of refrigerated meals, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 35: Total US sales and forecast of side dishes, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 36: Total US sales and forecast of side dishes, by temperature state, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 37: Total US sales and forecast of prepared meals, channel, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 38: MULO sales of single-serve frozen meals, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 39: MULO sales of multiserve frozen meals, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 40: MULO sales of refrigerated meals, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 41: MULO sales of side dishes, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)