Prestige Beauty - UK - December 2016
“The prestige beauty market fared well in 2015, driven by a positive financial sentiment driving high purchasing levels among affluent, young consumers. As prestige BPC products are purchased by both men and women because they want to treat themselves, encouraging self-indulgence will be key to driving growth going forward, with the ‘lipstick index’ potentially returning during the post-Brexit period of economic uncertainty.”
– Charlotte Libby, Senior Beauty Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Encouraging self-indulgence to further drive spend
- Engaging young men in the prestige beauty market
- The influence of science versus nature in prestige beauty
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Prestige sales grow
- Figure 1: UK retail value sales of prestige products in BPC markets, as a % of the total, 2015
- Young and affluent benefit from strong financial sentiment
- Brexit uncertainty could lead to repeat of the ‘lipstick index’
- Companies and brands
- Innovation dominates prestige market
- Figure 2: Prestige, luxe and super-luxe BPC product launches, by category, January 2013-September 2016
- Dietary requirements are among fastest growing beauty claims
- Traditional advertising decreasing
- Figure 3: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on prestige beauty products, January 2014-October 2016
- The consumer
- Prestige fragrances preferred over mass
- Figure 4: Brand types of beauty products most commonly used, October 2016
- Men show greatest loyalty to BPC products
- Figure 5: Product loyalty amongst BPC categories, October 2016
- Older Millennials buy the most premium beauty
- Figure 6: Prestige beauty products bought, October 2016
- Department stores up their beauty services
- Figure 7: Retailers premium beauty products are bought from, by gender, October 2016
- Evidencing the ‘lipstick index’
- Figure 8: Reasons for choosing premium brands over mass, October 2016
- Young men tempted with premium impulse purchases
- Figure 9: Behaviours surrounding premium and mass BPC products, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Encouraging self-indulgence to further drive spend
- The facts
- The implications
- Engaging young men in the prestige beauty market
- The facts
- The implications
- The influence of science versus nature in prestige beauty
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Prestige sales grow 4%
- Young and affluent benefit from strong financial sentiment
- Brexit uncertainty could lead to repeat of the ‘lipstick index’
- Appetite for discounts among luxury goods shoppers
Market Segmentation
- Prestige growth driven by colour cosmetics
- Figure 10: UK retail value sales of prestige products in BPC markets, 2014-15
- Women’s products lead the market
- Young men use a wide range of prestige categories
- Future growth expected to continue
Market Drivers
- Improved financial situation helps lift prestige sales
- Figure 11: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, September 2015 and September 2016
- Affluent consumers feel in better financial shape
- Figure 12: Beauty and grooming product buying behaviours, September 2016
- Brexit uncertainty could lead to repeat of the ‘lipstick index’
- Growth in 25-34s to benefit the market
- Figure 13: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2011-21
- Ethnicity diversifying in the UK
- Figure 14: Race and ethnic background, by generation, July 2015
- Luxury shoppers show high interest in personalised products
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Innovation dominates prestige market
- Dietary requirements are among fastest growing beauty claims
- Traditional advertising decreasing
- Celebrities remain the preference of fragrance brands
- Chanel, Dior and YSL stand out as highly trusted brands
Launch Activity and Innovation
- True innovation dominates prestige market
- Figure 15: Prestige, luxe and super-luxe BPC product launches, by launch type, January 2014-September 2016
- Figure 16: Launches in the prestige colour cosmetics category tapping into the bold eye trend, 2016
- Prestige skincare sees most NPD
- Figure 17: Prestige, luxe and super-luxe BPC product launches, by category, January 2014 – September 2016
- Hair products take a growing share
- Figure 18: Launches catering for curly hair, 2016
- Dietary requirements are among fastest growing beauty claims
- Halal beauty
- Figure 19: Fastest growing product positioning claims in the prestige, luxe and super-luxe BPC category, 2014–15
- Gluten-free and vegan products
- Figure 20: Product launches in the prestige beauty market with vegan claims, 2016
- Vitamin-fortified formulas
- Estée Lauder leads innovation
- Figure 21: Launches from Victoria Beckham’s first make-up range with Estée Lauder, 2016
- Figure 22: Prestige, luxe and super-luxe BPC product launches, by top five ultimate companies and other, 2015
- Deciem fastest growing in terms of NPD share
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Traditional advertising decreasing
- Figure 23: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on prestige beauty products, January 2014-October 2016
- Designer brands are yet to move away from celebrity faces
- Sensory experiences could create more memorable campaigns
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, November 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 25: Key metrics for selected brands, November 2016
- Brand attitudes: Consumers are proud to be associated with Chanel
- Figure 26: Attitudes, by brand, November 2016
- Brand personality: Clarins and Aveda seen as accessible
- Figure 27: Brand personality – Macro image, November 2016
- bareMinerals garners a natural image
- Figure 28: Brand personality – Micro image, November 2016
- Brand analysis
- Chanel, Dior and YSL stand out as highly trusted
- Burberry and Tom Ford could benefit from ‘see now buy now’ catwalk strategy
- Clarins is expert, while Lancôme offers glamour
- Aveda and bareMinerals are effective in getting across their brand message
- Shu Uemura could do with raising its profile
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Prestige fragrances preferred over mass
- Targeting men an opportunity for the SBS market
- Men show greatest loyalty to BPC products
- Older Millennials buy the most premium beauty
- Department stores up their beauty services
- Prestige gives better performance
- Evidencing the ‘lipstick index’
- Young men tempted with premium impulse purchases
Prestige Beauty Categories
- Prestige fragrances preferred
- Figure 29: Brand types of beauty products most commonly used, October 2016
- Boosting the bath and shower market
- Figure 30: Premium brand users, by gender, October 2016
- Premium hair products appeal most to young adults
- Figure 31: Screenshot of Vernon François Instagram account after teaming up with Teen Vogue, October 2016
Product Loyalty
- Base make-up leads to loyalty
- Figure 32: Product loyalty amongst BPC categories, October 2016
- Fragrances now a wardrobe not a signature
- Figure 33: Sephora Favourites Perfume Sampler, November 2016
- Men loyal to hair products
- Encouraging men to expand their product usage
- Premium brand users less loyal
Buying Premium Beauty
- Older Millennials and the affluent buy the most premium beauty
- Figure 34: Buying premium beauty products for personal use (“yes” responses only), by gender and age, October 2016
- Fragrances most commonly purchased product
- Figure 35: Prestige beauty products bought, by gender, October 2016
- Skincare purchases driven by older women
Premium Beauty Retailers
- Department stores up their beauty services
- Figure 36: Retailers premium beauty products are bought from, by gender, October 2016
- Superdrug attracts young consumers with extended premium range
- Grocery retailers could develop prestige SBS offering
Reasons for Buying Premium
- Evidencing the ‘lipstick index’
- Figure 37: Reasons for choosing premium brands over mass, by gender, October 2016
- Prestige gives better performance
- Science claims trump nature
- Figure 38: Launches with superfood ingredients, 2016
- Grabbing men’s attention in-store
Premium vs Mass
- Mass market products take higher monthly spend
- Figure 39: Behaviours surrounding premium and mass BPC products, October 2016
- Young men spend the most on prestige beauty
- Premium products are researched before purchase
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
