"The insurance industry is competitive, as most people make their insurance choices based on price. However, technology is sparking some real innovations in the industry, and they are beginning to attract attention. Because it is easier to attract new, young customers than it is to get older ones to switch, insurers should focus not just on price but also on technological solutions that allow consumers to interact with insurers in exactly the way they want and to get exactly the type of insurance they need. This Report covers some of the challenges involved in attracting these new customers and discusses some of the innovations that are changing the way the industry works."

- Robyn Kaiserman, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: