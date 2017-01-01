Pub Catering - UK - May 2017

“Value-for-money gastropubs are fuelling the pub sector. Diners want set menus and pubs are premiumising them to chase higher spending. There is potential to boost lunch sales, given that diners are interested in lunchtime takeaway options. However, dishes high in sugar, salt and fat may have to be reformulated if pubs wish to win favour with health-conscious diners. Under-45s are interested in using apps to book tables, pre-order and pay.”

– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst

