“The quick-service restaurant and takeaway market in Ireland is performing well thanks to third-party delivery apps being well received by Irish consumers, making it much easier to order fast food in 2017 – even from outlets that do not traditionally offer delivery service. Looking ahead fast casual restaurants pose a key challenge to QSRs due to their ability to offer higher-quality food at relatively low prices. If the QSR and takeaway market is to remain resilient, ongoing investment will need to be made in menus, ambience and delivery.”

– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: