Quick Service Restaurants and Takeaways - Ireland - July 2017
“The quick-service restaurant and takeaway market in Ireland is performing well thanks to third-party delivery apps being well received by Irish consumers, making it much easier to order fast food in 2017 – even from outlets that do not traditionally offer delivery service. Looking ahead fast casual restaurants pose a key challenge to QSRs due to their ability to offer higher-quality food at relatively low prices. If the QSR and takeaway market is to remain resilient, ongoing investment will need to be made in menus, ambience and delivery.”
– Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Usage of quick-service restaurants and takeaways in IoI, including outlets where Irish consumers typically like to eat in, collect/takeaway and have food delivered
- Healthy alternatives that Irish consumers would be interested in trying
- Consumer attitudes towards quick-service restaurants and takeaways
The Market – What You Need to Know
- QSR and takeaway market experiences growth
- Consumer confidence on the rise in NI
- Fast casual heats up competition in Ireland’s QSR and takeaway market
- Third-party delivery services shake up the market
- QSR and takeaway market experiences growth
Market Size and Forecast
- QSR and takeaway market experiences strong growth in RoI
- QSR market to slow in growth over 2017
- Figure 10: Indexed estimated sales in quick-service restaurant and takeaway market, NI and RoI, 2012-21
- QSR remains largest segment in Ireland’s foodservice sector
- Figure 11: Commercial foodservice channel, by share of consumer spend, IoI, 2016
Market Drivers
- Growth in fast casual restaurants increases competition
- Figure 12: Consumer spending at fast casual restaurants, NI and RoI, 2017
- Delivery apps drive growth of takeaway market
- Figure 13: Ownership of or access to mobile technology devices, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Figure 14: Consumers who have used a delivery service eg Deliveroo in the last month, by daily internet usage, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Consumer confidence shows signs of recovery in NI
- Figure 15: Thinking specifically about your own personal financial situation, do you think that it will improve, stay the same or get worse over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 16: Sterling (£) to euro (€) exchange rate, 2010-17*
- Childhood obesity poses challenge for QSR market
- Figure 17: Obesity levels in children aged 2-15, NI, 2012/13-2015/16
- C-stores and forecourts aid growth
- Growth in fast casual restaurants increases competition
Who’s Innovating?
- Automation in quick-service and takeaway restaurants
- Delivery-only restaurants
- Green Summit Group
- Deliveroo Editions
- Vegetarian and vegan fast food
- Amy’s Drive Thru
- Impossible Foods
- Beyond Meat
- Technology and food convergence
- KabaQ
- Vita Moji
- Automation in quick-service and takeaway restaurants
Key Players – What You Need To Know
- Yum! Brands Inc. plans international expansion through Taco Bell franchise
- McDonald’s drive-thru could be phased out in favour of kerbside delivery
- Domino’s banks on delivery technology to drive further success
- Papa John’s following Domino’s lead by focusing on alternative payments
- Yum! Brands Inc. plans international expansion through Taco Bell franchise
Companies and Brands
- McDonald’s
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC, Pizza Hut)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Restaurant Brands International (Burger King)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Subway
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Five Guys
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Supermac’s/Papa John’s
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Chopstix Noodle Bar
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Boojum
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Greggs
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Domino’s Pizza
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- McDonald’s favoured for both eat in and takeaway
- Irish consumers takeaway/collect fast food from chip shops
- Grilled meat appeals as a healthier alternative to deep fried
- Convenience drives fast food market
- McDonald’s favoured for both eat in and takeaway
Types of Fast Food Outlets Irish Consumers Use to Eat In
- McDonald’s is Irish consumers’ top choice to eat in
- Figure 18: Types of fast food/restaurant outlets that consumers have eaten in, in the last month, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Young Millennials are target market for McDonald’s
- Figure 19: Consumers who have eaten in McDonald’s in the last month, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Scope for KFC to appeal to female consumers
- Figure 20: Consumers who have eaten in or bought takeaway from KFC in the last month, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
- ABC1 consumers favour Nando’s
- Figure 21: Consumers who have eaten in or bought takeaway from Nando’s in the last month, by social class, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Cross-border differences exist for Subway
- Figure 22: Consumers who have eaten in or bought takeaway from Subway in the last month, by social class, NI and RoI, April 2017
Types of Fast Food Outlets Irish Consumers Use to Buy Takeaway
- McDonald’s also leads takeaway
- Figure 23: Types of fast food/restaurant outlets that consumers have bought a takeaway from, in the last month, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Women prefer to takeaway McDonald’s
- Figure 24: Consumers who have bought a takeaway from McDonald’s in the last month, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
- 16-24s buy takeaway pizza
- Figure 25: Consumers who have bought a takeaway from a pizza outlet in the last month, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Single consumers more likely to buy Boojum
- Figure 26: Consumers who have bought a takeaway from Boojum in the last month, by marital status, NI and RoI, April 2017
Types of Takeaway Outlets Irish Consumers Use to Collect Food Directly
- Irish consumers collect/takeaway from chip shops
- Figure 27: Types of takeaway outlets that consumers have collected from, in the last month, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Figure 28: Consumers who have collected food from a chip shop over the last month, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Consumers working full-time collect Chinese takeaway
- Figure 29: Consumers who have collected food from a Chinese restaurant over the last month, by work status, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Figure 30: Ownership of car, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
Types of Takeaway that Consumers Have Delivered
- Chinese scores highest for home delivery
- Figure 31: Types of takeaway outlets that consumers have had food delivered from, in the last month, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Internet usage corresponds with delivery
- Figure 32: Consumers who have ordered delivery from a Chinese restaurant in the last month, by internet usage, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Late-night opening of kebab shops bodes well for students
- Figure 33: Consumers who have ordered delivery from a kebab shop in the last month, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
Types of Healthy Alternatives Irish Consumers Would be Interested in Trying
- Grilled meat appeals to Irish consumers
- Figure 34: Healthier alternatives that consumers would be interested in trying at a restaurant/takeaway, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Older consumers demand grilled meat
- Figure 35: Consumers interested in grilled meat/poultry/fish as a healthier alternative to fried meat/poultry/fish, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Irish women have a strong interest in root vegetables
- Figure 36: Consumers interested in fries made with other root vegetables (eg sweet potato, carrot fries) as a healthier alternative to potato, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
- 16-24s interested in smoothies
- Figure 37: Consumers interested in smoothies/fruit/vegetable juices as a healthier alternative to fizzy drinks, by gender and age, NI and RoI, April 2017
Attitudes towards Fast Food
- Convenience remains key driver of fast food market
- Figure 38: Agreement with statements relating to fast food, NI and RoI, April 2017
- NI students appreciate convenience of fast food
- Figure 39: Agreement with the statement ‘Fast food is convenient when I am too tired to cook from scratch’, by work status, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Women seek more nutritional information
- Figure 40: Agreement with the statement ‘Menus should display the nutritional content for each item’, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Millennials want customisation
- Figure 41: Agreement with the statement ‘I think more fast food/takeaway restaurants should allow their menu items to be customised’, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Single consumers order Deliveroo
- Figure 42: Agreement with the statement ‘I have used a delivery service (eg Deliveroo) to have a takeaway delivered in the last month’, by marital status, NI and RoI, April 2017
- ABC1 consumers seek electronic payment methods
- Figure 43: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be interested in using electronic payment methods at a fast food/takeaway eg mobile payments, pre-ordering, contactless’, by social class, NI and RoI, April 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
