Quick Service Restaurants - US - May 2017

"As the foodservice landscape shifts, fast food restaurants are trying to find a balance between tradition and innovation. The core reasons consumers visit fast food restaurants have remained fairly stable; however, innovation in technology and new forms of competition create different levels of expectation from consumers. Fast food operators consistently have to determine when it’s smart to innovate and when it’s best not to. "
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Discount supermarkets receive modern, health forward updates
  • Fast food faces a customization struggle
  • Urban and suburban Millennials are not one and the same

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Discount supermarkets receive modern, health forward updates
            • Figure 1: Food sales at home and away from home, December 2015-December 2016
          • Fast food faces a customization struggle
            • Figure 2: Interest in customizable menu items from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
          • Urban and suburban Millennials are not one and the same
            • Figure 3: Consumer attitudes toward QSRs, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Target iGens with speciality beverages
              • Figure 4: QSR beverage preferences, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017
            • Parents are a key demographic for basic coffee offerings
              • Figure 5: QSR beverage preferences, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
            • Fast food has tradition on its side
              • Figure 6: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, March 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Lunch becomes a core area of competition
                • Delivery is changing the game
                  • An opportunity to bring back play

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Delivery has changed what convenience means
                      • Figure 7: Reasons for having restaurant food delivered, June 2016
                    • Starbucks and grocery stores compete with the QSR space to target the lunch crowd
                      • Life – An Informal Affair Trend

                      • Market Factors

                        • The evolving definition of play for parents and kids
                          • Affordable grocery stores cater to health forward food trends
                            • Figure 8: Food sales at home and away from home, December 2015-December 2016

                        • Key Trends – What You Need to Know

                          • The power of social media
                            • Regional menu items provide local appeal
                              • The operations behind automation

                              • What’s Working?

                                • Regional dishes go national
                                  • Defining a fast food core in an evolving foodservice landscape
                                    • A social media identity

                                    • What’s Struggling?

                                      • Value in a competitive landscape
                                        • Breakfast gets competitive

                                        • What’s Next?

                                          • Automation requires new operational logistics
                                            • Clean label commitments

                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                              • Soda leads in beverage interest
                                                • Consumers are satisfied with fast food quality and consistency
                                                  • Claims can have a different meaning for every generation

                                                  • Visitation by Chain

                                                    • McDonald’s leads in visitation
                                                      • Figure 9: QSR visitation by chain, March 2017
                                                    • Men are a target consumer, but don’t count out women
                                                      • Figure 10: QSR visitation by chain, by gender, March 2017
                                                      • Figure 11: QSR visitation by chain, by gender and age, March 2017
                                                    • Taco Bell appeals to younger consumers
                                                      • Figure 12: QSR visitation by chain, by generation, March 2017
                                                    • Higher income consumers are a demographic to watch
                                                      • Figure 13: Any QSR visitation, by income, March 2017
                                                    • Taco Bell and Arby’s share a similar demographic
                                                      • Figure 14: visitation to QSR Chains, by Taco Bell Visitors, March 2017
                                                    • Parents rely on fast food
                                                      • Figure 15: QSR visitation by chain, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
                                                    • Hispanics are core fast food consumers
                                                      • Figure 16: QSR visitation by chain, by Hispanic origin, March 2017

                                                  • QSR Beverage Preferences

                                                    • Soda leads in fast food beverage preferences
                                                        • Figure 17: QSR beverage preferences, March 2017
                                                      • Iced tea appeals to women
                                                        • Figure 18: QSR beverage preferences, by gender, March 2017
                                                      • Parents love coffee
                                                        • Figure 19: QSR beverage preferences, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
                                                      • iGens care about the specialty beverages
                                                        • Figure 20: QSR beverage preferences, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017

                                                    • Satisfaction across QSR Chains

                                                        • Overall satisfaction for McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Arby’s
                                                          • Figure 21: Key drivers of satisfaction with QSRs, March 2017
                                                        • Taco Bell delivers in innovation
                                                          • Figure 22: Key drivers of satisfaction with Taco Bell, March 2017
                                                        • McDonald’s struggles with innovation and health
                                                          • Figure 23: Key drivers of satisfaction with McDonald’s, March 2017
                                                        • Arby’s drives satisfaction with menu variety
                                                          • Figure 24: Key drivers of satisfaction with Arby’s, March 2017

                                                      • Trust toward Menu Item Claims

                                                        • Classic and Traditional are the most trusted claims for fast food
                                                          • Figure 25: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, March 2017
                                                        • What claims are really on the menu?
                                                          • Figure 26: QSR menu item claims, Q1 2015-Q1 2017
                                                          • Figure 27: QSR menu item claims, Q1 2015-Q1 2017
                                                        • Women need increased proof for natural claims
                                                          • Figure 28: Trust toward select QSR Menu Claims, by gender, March 2017
                                                        • Claims have a different meaning for every generation
                                                          • Figure 29: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by generation, March 2017
                                                        • Blacks lean toward the homestyle claim
                                                          • Figure 30: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by blacks and non-blacks, March 2017
                                                        • Hispanic Millennials trust the handcrafted approach
                                                          • Figure 31: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by Hispanic Millennials and non-Hispanic Millennials, March 2017
                                                        • Taco Bell defines signature menu items
                                                          • Figure 32: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by QSR chain, March 2017

                                                      • Attitudes toward QSRs

                                                        • Convenience remains key area of focus for fast food
                                                          • Figure 33: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by generation, March 2017
                                                        • Coffee presents opportunity
                                                          • Men value the fast food experience more than women
                                                            • Figure 34: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by gender, March 2017
                                                          • Coffee happy hours can appeal to Hispanic consumers
                                                            • Figure 35: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
                                                          • Happy hour anyone?
                                                            • Figure 36: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by age, March 2017

                                                        • QSR Menu Preferences

                                                          • The healthy challenge
                                                            • Figure 37: Menu preferences at QSRs from 2016-2017, February 2016 and March 2017
                                                          • Women care about healthy sides and men care about premium ingredients
                                                            • Figure 38: Menu preferences at QSRs, by gender, March 2017
                                                          • Healthy sides versus fried sides
                                                            • Figure 39: Interest in healthy and fried sides from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
                                                          • Offering customization in moderation
                                                            • Figure 40: Interest in customizable menu items from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
                                                          • Sauce on the side…
                                                            • Figure 41: QSR menu preferences, by parents and non-parents, March 2017
                                                          • Can organic and fast food work together?
                                                            • Figure 42: QSR menu preferences from 2016 to 2017, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017

                                                        • A Look into Millennials

                                                          • Don’t count out urban Millennials
                                                            • Figure 43: QSR visitation by chain, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
                                                          • Delivery presents opportunity with Millennials
                                                            • Figure 44: Consumer attitudes toward QSRs, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
                                                          • Basic coffee fits the bill
                                                            • Figure 45: Interest in QSR beverages, by Millennial parental status, living location and income level, March 2017
                                                          • Signature versus premium
                                                            • Figure 46: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by Millennial parental status, living location and income level, March 2017

                                                        • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                          • Data sources
                                                            • Consumer survey data
                                                              • Abbreviations
                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                  • Terms

                                                                  • Appendix – Consumer

                                                                      • Figure 47: Distribution of generations, by hispanic origin, 2017

                                                                  • Appendix – Key Driver Analysis

                                                                      • Interpretation of results
                                                                        • Figure 48: Level of satisfaction with Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and Arby’s – Key driver output, March 2017
                                                                        • Figure 48: Level of satisfaction with Taco Bell – Key driver output, March 2017
                                                                        • Figure 49: Level of satisfaction with McDonald’s – Key driver output, March 2017
                                                                        • Figure 50: Level of satisfaction with Arby’s – Key driver output, March 2017

