Quick Service Restaurants - US - May 2017
"As the foodservice landscape shifts, fast food restaurants are trying to find a balance between tradition and innovation. The core reasons consumers visit fast food restaurants have remained fairly stable; however, innovation in technology and new forms of competition create different levels of expectation from consumers. Fast food operators consistently have to determine when it’s smart to innovate and when it’s best not to. "
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Discount supermarkets receive modern, health forward updates
- Fast food faces a customization struggle
- Urban and suburban Millennials are not one and the same
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Discount supermarkets receive modern, health forward updates
- Figure 1: Food sales at home and away from home, December 2015-December 2016
- Fast food faces a customization struggle
- Figure 2: Interest in customizable menu items from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
- Urban and suburban Millennials are not one and the same
- Figure 3: Consumer attitudes toward QSRs, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Target iGens with speciality beverages
- Figure 4: QSR beverage preferences, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017
- Parents are a key demographic for basic coffee offerings
- Figure 5: QSR beverage preferences, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
- Fast food has tradition on its side
- Figure 6: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, March 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Lunch becomes a core area of competition
- Delivery is changing the game
- An opportunity to bring back play
- Lunch becomes a core area of competition
Market Perspective
- Delivery has changed what convenience means
- Figure 7: Reasons for having restaurant food delivered, June 2016
- Starbucks and grocery stores compete with the QSR space to target the lunch crowd
- Life – An Informal Affair Trend
- Delivery has changed what convenience means
Market Factors
- The evolving definition of play for parents and kids
- Affordable grocery stores cater to health forward food trends
- Figure 8: Food sales at home and away from home, December 2015-December 2016
- The evolving definition of play for parents and kids
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- The power of social media
- Regional menu items provide local appeal
- The operations behind automation
- The power of social media
What’s Working?
- Regional dishes go national
- Defining a fast food core in an evolving foodservice landscape
- A social media identity
- Regional dishes go national
What’s Struggling?
- Value in a competitive landscape
- Breakfast gets competitive
- Value in a competitive landscape
What’s Next?
- Automation requires new operational logistics
- Clean label commitments
- Automation requires new operational logistics
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Soda leads in beverage interest
- Consumers are satisfied with fast food quality and consistency
- Claims can have a different meaning for every generation
- Soda leads in beverage interest
Visitation by Chain
- McDonald’s leads in visitation
- Figure 9: QSR visitation by chain, March 2017
- Men are a target consumer, but don’t count out women
- Figure 10: QSR visitation by chain, by gender, March 2017
- Figure 11: QSR visitation by chain, by gender and age, March 2017
- Taco Bell appeals to younger consumers
- Figure 12: QSR visitation by chain, by generation, March 2017
- Higher income consumers are a demographic to watch
- Figure 13: Any QSR visitation, by income, March 2017
- Taco Bell and Arby’s share a similar demographic
- Figure 14: visitation to QSR Chains, by Taco Bell Visitors, March 2017
- Parents rely on fast food
- Figure 15: QSR visitation by chain, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
- Hispanics are core fast food consumers
- Figure 16: QSR visitation by chain, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
- McDonald’s leads in visitation
QSR Beverage Preferences
- Soda leads in fast food beverage preferences
- Figure 17: QSR beverage preferences, March 2017
- Iced tea appeals to women
- Figure 18: QSR beverage preferences, by gender, March 2017
- Parents love coffee
- Figure 19: QSR beverage preferences, by parent and nonparent, March 2017
- iGens care about the specialty beverages
- Figure 20: QSR beverage preferences, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017
- Soda leads in fast food beverage preferences
Satisfaction across QSR Chains
- Overall satisfaction for McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Arby’s
- Figure 21: Key drivers of satisfaction with QSRs, March 2017
- Taco Bell delivers in innovation
- Figure 22: Key drivers of satisfaction with Taco Bell, March 2017
- McDonald’s struggles with innovation and health
- Figure 23: Key drivers of satisfaction with McDonald’s, March 2017
- Arby’s drives satisfaction with menu variety
- Figure 24: Key drivers of satisfaction with Arby’s, March 2017
Trust toward Menu Item Claims
- Classic and Traditional are the most trusted claims for fast food
- Figure 25: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, March 2017
- What claims are really on the menu?
- Figure 26: QSR menu item claims, Q1 2015-Q1 2017
- Figure 27: QSR menu item claims, Q1 2015-Q1 2017
- Women need increased proof for natural claims
- Figure 28: Trust toward select QSR Menu Claims, by gender, March 2017
- Claims have a different meaning for every generation
- Figure 29: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by generation, March 2017
- Blacks lean toward the homestyle claim
- Figure 30: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by blacks and non-blacks, March 2017
- Hispanic Millennials trust the handcrafted approach
- Figure 31: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by Hispanic Millennials and non-Hispanic Millennials, March 2017
- Taco Bell defines signature menu items
- Figure 32: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by QSR chain, March 2017
- Classic and Traditional are the most trusted claims for fast food
Attitudes toward QSRs
- Convenience remains key area of focus for fast food
- Figure 33: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by generation, March 2017
- Coffee presents opportunity
- Men value the fast food experience more than women
- Figure 34: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by gender, March 2017
- Coffee happy hours can appeal to Hispanic consumers
- Figure 35: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Happy hour anyone?
- Figure 36: Consumer attitudes towards QSRs, by age, March 2017
- Convenience remains key area of focus for fast food
QSR Menu Preferences
- The healthy challenge
- Figure 37: Menu preferences at QSRs from 2016-2017, February 2016 and March 2017
- Women care about healthy sides and men care about premium ingredients
- Figure 38: Menu preferences at QSRs, by gender, March 2017
- Healthy sides versus fried sides
- Figure 39: Interest in healthy and fried sides from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
- Offering customization in moderation
- Figure 40: Interest in customizable menu items from 2016 to 2017, by iGens and Millennials, February 2016 and March 2017
- Sauce on the side…
- Figure 41: QSR menu preferences, by parents and non-parents, March 2017
- Can organic and fast food work together?
- Figure 42: QSR menu preferences from 2016 to 2017, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- The healthy challenge
A Look into Millennials
- Don’t count out urban Millennials
- Figure 43: QSR visitation by chain, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
- Delivery presents opportunity with Millennials
- Figure 44: Consumer attitudes toward QSRs, by urban and suburban Millennials, March 2017
- Basic coffee fits the bill
- Figure 45: Interest in QSR beverages, by Millennial parental status, living location and income level, March 2017
- Signature versus premium
- Figure 46: Trust toward QSR Menu Claims, by Millennial parental status, living location and income level, March 2017
- Don’t count out urban Millennials
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 47: Distribution of generations, by hispanic origin, 2017
Appendix – Key Driver Analysis
- Interpretation of results
- Figure 48: Level of satisfaction with Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and Arby’s – Key driver output, March 2017
- Figure 48: Level of satisfaction with Taco Bell – Key driver output, March 2017
- Figure 49: Level of satisfaction with McDonald’s – Key driver output, March 2017
- Figure 50: Level of satisfaction with Arby’s – Key driver output, March 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.