Ready Meals - Brazil - May 2017

“Consumers continue to desire home-cooked meals but without the inconvenience of long preparation times. Meal kits can help boost the ready meal category as consumers can still use them to cook from scratch but spending less time.
Brazil’s ongoing economic struggles suggest that more manufacturers need to create reduced or enhanced products that retail at affordable prices. Low-priced healthy options can keep consumers active in the category as well as bring new ones.”
–    Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Innovation in packaging can help boost sales
  • Expanding meal kits to bring in more consumers

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report
        • Excluded
          • Terms

          • Executive Summary

              • The market
                • Figure 1: Value retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, 2011-21
              • Market drivers
                • The economy is still weak
                  • Companies and brands
                    • Figure 2: Value shares in the ready meals retail market, 2015 and 2016
                  • Companies keep investing in innovation
                    • Figure 3: New product launches in the ready meals category, Brazil, 2012-16
                  • The consumer
                    • Pizza is Brazil’s favorite ready meal
                      • Figure 4: Frequency of eating ready meals, any consumption, January 2017
                    • 41% of consumers are willing to pay more for functional benefits
                      • Figure 5: Factors prepared to pay more for, January 2017
                    • Quick to prepare ready meals are appealing to 49%
                      • Figure 6: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, January 2017
                    • Easy-to-read nutritional information is essential
                      • Figure 7: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
                    • What we think

                    • Issues and Insights

                      • Innovation in packaging can help boost sales
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Expanding meal kits to bring in more consumers
                              • The facts
                                • The implications
                                  • Figure 8: Meal kits featuring international cuisines, worldwide
                                  • Figure 9: Chef's Basket Scrumptious & Hearty Thin Crust Pizza Box, India, March 2017

                              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                • Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$1.8 billion by 2021
                                  • Aging population can impact future sales
                                    • Sadia slashes sodium content

                                    • Market Size and Forecast

                                      • Worldwide ready meals market
                                        • Market performance in Brazil
                                          • Figure 10: Retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, by value, 2011-15
                                          • Figure 11: Retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, by volume, 2011-15
                                        • Segment performance
                                          • Figure 12: Retail value sales of ready meals, in R$ million, 2015-16
                                          • Figure 13: Retail volume sales of ready meals, in (000) tons, 2015-16
                                        • Forecast for the ready meals market
                                          • Figure 14: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of ready meals, by value, 2011-21
                                        • Forecast methodology

                                        • Market Drivers

                                          • Sadia cuts 30% of sodium in its main products
                                            • Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
                                              • Seniors are having financial difficulties and keep on working
                                                • The Brazilian economy sees signs of a slow recovery
                                                  • Figure 15: GDP growth, year on year, by percentage, 2010-16
                                                • Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
                                                  • Unemployment rate keeps increasing
                                                    • Cuts in the interest rate continue
                                                      • Consumer confidence is up again

                                                      • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                        • BRF is the market leader with 52.1% share by value
                                                          • Companies continue to invest in innovation

                                                          • Market Share

                                                            • BRF is the leading company share by value (52.1%)
                                                              • Marketing and advertising
                                                                • Sadia partners with Jamie Oliver for a new range
                                                                  • The partnership is beyond ready meals
                                                                    • Figure 16: Value shares in the ready meals retail market, 2015 and 2016
                                                                    • Figure 17: Volume shares in the ready meals retail market, 2014 and 2015

                                                                • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                  • New product launches hits a five-year high
                                                                    • Figure 18: New product launches in the ready meals category, Brazil, 2012-16
                                                                    • Figure 19: New product launches in the ready meals category, by sub-category, Brazil, 2012-16
                                                                    • Figure 20: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by launch type, Brazil, 2012-16
                                                                  • JBS leads in innovation
                                                                    • Figure 21: New launches, by JBS
                                                                    • Figure 22: Ready meals with sodium reduction, by Sadia (BRF), 2016
                                                                    • Figure 23: New launches, by BRF
                                                                    • Figure 24: New launches in the ready meals market, by company, Brazil, 2012-17
                                                                  • Private label vs branded
                                                                    • Figure 25: New launches in the ready meals market, private label vs branded, Brazil, 2012-17
                                                                    • Figure 26: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by private labels, Brazil
                                                                  • Hirota Express
                                                                    • Figure 27: New launches, by Hirota

                                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                  • Pizza is the ready meal most consumed
                                                                    • Functional benefits are desired by consumers
                                                                      • Consumers don’t want to spend time to prepare ready meals
                                                                        • Innovation in packaging is high priority

                                                                        • Frequency of Eating Ready Meals

                                                                          • Frequency of eating ready meals is very low
                                                                            • Figure 28: Frequency of eating ready meals, January 2017
                                                                          • Younger consumers as well as parents are core users
                                                                            • Figure 29: Frequency of eating ready meals, by age and children, January 2017
                                                                          • Majority of ABs eat ready meals
                                                                            • Figure 30: Frequency of eating ready meals, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
                                                                            • Figure 31: Frequency of eating ready meals, any consumption, January 2017

                                                                        • Factors Prepared to Pay More For

                                                                          • Consumers are looking for ready meals with functional benefits
                                                                            • Organic and whole grains can help the category
                                                                              • Figure 32: New product launches featuring a natural claim, Brazil, 2012-17
                                                                              • Figure 33: Organic and/or whole grain ready meals, Brazil
                                                                            • Using vegetables to replace carbohydrates
                                                                                • Figure 34: Ready meals made with vegetables instead of normal carbohydrates
                                                                              • Both traditional as well as new varieties of recipes are desired
                                                                                  • Figure 35: Ready meals with a chef signature, Brazil
                                                                                • Moving away from industrial methods
                                                                                  • Figure 36: Products with a ‘handmade’ claim, Brazil
                                                                                  • Figure 37: Factors prepared to pay more for, January 2017

                                                                              • Important Factors When Choosing a Ready Meal

                                                                                • Consumers want products quick to prepare
                                                                                  • Figure 38: Convenience claims, Brazil, 2012-16
                                                                                • Low price is especially important for lower socioeconomic groups
                                                                                  • Figure 39: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, by age and socioeconomic groups, January 2017
                                                                                • AB and older consumers are worried about healthiness
                                                                                  • Figure 40: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, by age and socioeconomic groups, January 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 41: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, January 2017

                                                                              • Attitudes to Ready Meals

                                                                                • Nutritional information holds wide appeal
                                                                                  • Figure 42: Ready meals using the traffic light system, UK
                                                                                • Showing the food content important to boost sales
                                                                                  • Figure 43: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 44: Ready meals in see-through packaging, Brazil
                                                                                  • Figure 45: NPD in ready meals in see-through packaging, worldwide
                                                                                • Healthier pastry crusts are needed to increase usage
                                                                                  • Figure 46: NPD in healthier pastries, Brazil
                                                                                • Educating consumers about nutrition
                                                                                  • Figure 47: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 48: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017

                                                                              • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                • Market size and forecast
                                                                                  • Figure 49: Value sales for ready meals, Brazil, 2011-21
                                                                                  • Figure 50: Additional best case/worst case data
                                                                                • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                  • Abbreviations

                                                                                  Companies Covered

                                                                                  To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

