“Consumers continue to desire home-cooked meals but without the inconvenience of long preparation times. Meal kits can help boost the ready meal category as consumers can still use them to cook from scratch but spending less time.

Brazil’s ongoing economic struggles suggest that more manufacturers need to create reduced or enhanced products that retail at affordable prices. Low-priced healthy options can keep consumers active in the category as well as bring new ones.”

– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: