Ready Meals - Brazil - May 2017
“Consumers continue to desire home-cooked meals but without the inconvenience of long preparation times. Meal kits can help boost the ready meal category as consumers can still use them to cook from scratch but spending less time.
Brazil’s ongoing economic struggles suggest that more manufacturers need to create reduced or enhanced products that retail at affordable prices. Low-priced healthy options can keep consumers active in the category as well as bring new ones.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Innovation in packaging can help boost sales
- Expanding meal kits to bring in more consumers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- Terms
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Value retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, 2011-21
- Market drivers
- The economy is still weak
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: Value shares in the ready meals retail market, 2015 and 2016
- Companies keep investing in innovation
- Figure 3: New product launches in the ready meals category, Brazil, 2012-16
- The consumer
- Pizza is Brazil’s favorite ready meal
- Figure 4: Frequency of eating ready meals, any consumption, January 2017
- 41% of consumers are willing to pay more for functional benefits
- Figure 5: Factors prepared to pay more for, January 2017
- Quick to prepare ready meals are appealing to 49%
- Figure 6: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, January 2017
- Easy-to-read nutritional information is essential
- Figure 7: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Innovation in packaging can help boost sales
- The facts
- The implications
- Expanding meal kits to bring in more consumers
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 8: Meal kits featuring international cuisines, worldwide
- Figure 9: Chef's Basket Scrumptious & Hearty Thin Crust Pizza Box, India, March 2017
- Innovation in packaging can help boost sales
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$1.8 billion by 2021
- Aging population can impact future sales
- Sadia slashes sodium content
- Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$1.8 billion by 2021
Market Size and Forecast
- Worldwide ready meals market
- Market performance in Brazil
- Figure 10: Retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, by value, 2011-15
- Figure 11: Retail sales of ready meals in Brazil, by volume, 2011-15
- Segment performance
- Figure 12: Retail value sales of ready meals, in R$ million, 2015-16
- Figure 13: Retail volume sales of ready meals, in (000) tons, 2015-16
- Forecast for the ready meals market
- Figure 14: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of ready meals, by value, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Worldwide ready meals market
Market Drivers
- Sadia cuts 30% of sodium in its main products
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- Seniors are having financial difficulties and keep on working
- The Brazilian economy sees signs of a slow recovery
- Figure 15: GDP growth, year on year, by percentage, 2010-16
- Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
- Unemployment rate keeps increasing
- Cuts in the interest rate continue
- Consumer confidence is up again
- Sadia cuts 30% of sodium in its main products
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- BRF is the market leader with 52.1% share by value
- Companies continue to invest in innovation
- BRF is the market leader with 52.1% share by value
Market Share
- BRF is the leading company share by value (52.1%)
- Marketing and advertising
- Sadia partners with Jamie Oliver for a new range
- The partnership is beyond ready meals
- Figure 16: Value shares in the ready meals retail market, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 17: Volume shares in the ready meals retail market, 2014 and 2015
- BRF is the leading company share by value (52.1%)
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New product launches hits a five-year high
- Figure 18: New product launches in the ready meals category, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 19: New product launches in the ready meals category, by sub-category, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 20: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by launch type, Brazil, 2012-16
- JBS leads in innovation
- Figure 21: New launches, by JBS
- Figure 22: Ready meals with sodium reduction, by Sadia (BRF), 2016
- Figure 23: New launches, by BRF
- Figure 24: New launches in the ready meals market, by company, Brazil, 2012-17
- Private label vs branded
- Figure 25: New launches in the ready meals market, private label vs branded, Brazil, 2012-17
- Figure 26: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by private labels, Brazil
- Hirota Express
- Figure 27: New launches, by Hirota
- New product launches hits a five-year high
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Pizza is the ready meal most consumed
- Functional benefits are desired by consumers
- Consumers don’t want to spend time to prepare ready meals
- Innovation in packaging is high priority
- Pizza is the ready meal most consumed
Frequency of Eating Ready Meals
- Frequency of eating ready meals is very low
- Figure 28: Frequency of eating ready meals, January 2017
- Younger consumers as well as parents are core users
- Figure 29: Frequency of eating ready meals, by age and children, January 2017
- Majority of ABs eat ready meals
- Figure 30: Frequency of eating ready meals, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
- Figure 31: Frequency of eating ready meals, any consumption, January 2017
- Frequency of eating ready meals is very low
Factors Prepared to Pay More For
- Consumers are looking for ready meals with functional benefits
- Organic and whole grains can help the category
- Figure 32: New product launches featuring a natural claim, Brazil, 2012-17
- Figure 33: Organic and/or whole grain ready meals, Brazil
- Using vegetables to replace carbohydrates
- Figure 34: Ready meals made with vegetables instead of normal carbohydrates
- Both traditional as well as new varieties of recipes are desired
- Figure 35: Ready meals with a chef signature, Brazil
- Moving away from industrial methods
- Figure 36: Products with a ‘handmade’ claim, Brazil
- Figure 37: Factors prepared to pay more for, January 2017
- Consumers are looking for ready meals with functional benefits
Important Factors When Choosing a Ready Meal
- Consumers want products quick to prepare
- Figure 38: Convenience claims, Brazil, 2012-16
- Low price is especially important for lower socioeconomic groups
- Figure 39: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, by age and socioeconomic groups, January 2017
- AB and older consumers are worried about healthiness
- Figure 40: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, by age and socioeconomic groups, January 2017
- Figure 41: Important factors when choosing a ready meal, January 2017
- Consumers want products quick to prepare
Attitudes to Ready Meals
- Nutritional information holds wide appeal
- Figure 42: Ready meals using the traffic light system, UK
- Showing the food content important to boost sales
- Figure 43: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
- Figure 44: Ready meals in see-through packaging, Brazil
- Figure 45: NPD in ready meals in see-through packaging, worldwide
- Healthier pastry crusts are needed to increase usage
- Figure 46: NPD in healthier pastries, Brazil
- Educating consumers about nutrition
- Figure 47: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
- Figure 48: Attitudes to ready meals, January 2017
- Nutritional information holds wide appeal
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 49: Value sales for ready meals, Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 50: Additional best case/worst case data
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Market size and forecast
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.