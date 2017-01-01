Regional Newspapers - UK - July 2017
“Mintel’s research highlights a strong desire for regional/local newspapers to play a more proactive journalistic role; conducting more investigative research and launching campaigns on local issues. New resources are opening up to aid such regional journalism, while greater inclusion of investigative reporting could help further open the door for paywalls”.
- Rebecca McGrath, Senior Media Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Looking beyond advertising for digital revenue
- People want more proactive journalism from regional newspapers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Steep print circulation declines continue…
- Figure 1: Forecast for annual circulation of print regional newspapers in the UK, 2012-22
- Figure 2: Forecast for annual circulation of print regional newspapers in the UK, 2012-22
- …but browser numbers keep growing
- Figure 3: Forecast for the volume of daily unique browsers of regional newspaper digital networks, 2012-22
- Key players
- Trinity Mirror acquires Local World
- ‘Hyperlocal’ City of London free print newspaper launches
- Free weeklies launched by Newsquest
- Johnston Press campaigns on road deaths
- Trinity Mirror helps people find hyperlocal information
- Dundee Courier implements metered paywall
- The consumer
- One in five read a regional newspaper daily
- Figure 4: Frequency read daily regional newspapers, May 2017
- Figure 5: Frequency read weekly regional newspapers, May 2017
- Few are paying for digital newspapers
- Figure 6: Types of regional newspapers read, May 2017
- Local TV news is the main alternative way people look for regional news
- Figure 7: Alternative sources for regional news, May 2017
- Stories about local people by far the most popular topic
- Figure 8: Preferred regional newspaper topics, May 2017
- Some show willingness to pay for digital
- Figure 9: Willingness to pay for digital regional newspapers, May 2017
- A monthly subscription fee is the preferred payment model
- Figure 10: Preferred online newspaper payment method, May 2017
- Six in 10 want more investigative journalism from regional papers
- Figure 11: Attitudes towards regional newspapers, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Looking beyond advertising for digital revenue
- The facts
- The implications
- People want more proactive journalism from regional newspapers
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Steep print circulation declines continue…
- …but browser numbers keep growing
- The smartphone becomes the primary device for reading news
- Local newspapers look to assert themselves among fake news controversy
- Section 40 causes press concerns as press regulation battle continues
- Details revealed regarding the BBC’s £8 million annual local press investment
Market Size and Forecast
- Steep print circulation declines continue…
- Figure 12: Forecast for annual circulation of print regional newspapers in the UK, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Forecast for annual circulation of print regional newspapers in the UK, 2012-22
- …but browser numbers keep growing
- Figure 14: Forecast for annual circulation of print regional newspapers in the UK, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Forecast for the volume of daily unique browsers of regional newspaper digital networks, 2012-22
- The impact of Brexit
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- The smartphone becomes the primary device for reading news online
- Figure 16: Devices used to read national news, October 2016
- Cover prices continue to rise
- Figure 17: UK cover price for leading regional dailies, Monday-Friday, December 2015 and December 2016
- Local newspapers look to assert themselves amid fake news controversy
- Ad blockers pose a growing threat to advertising revenue
- Section 40 causes press concerns as regulation battle continues
- Details revealed regarding the BBC’s £8 million annual local press investment
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Evening titles see sharpest circulation declines
- Trinity Mirror acquires Local World
- New print newspapers are being introduced
- ‘Hyperlocal’ City of London free print newspaper launches
- New free weeklies launched by Newsquest
- Dundee Evening Telegraph introduces new Saturday edition
- Johnston Press campaigns on road deaths
- Trinity Mirror targets London football fans with new website
- Trinity Mirror helps people find hyperlocal information
- Dundee Courier implements metered paywall
Market Share
- Further print declines at major regional newspapers
- Figure 18: Average print circulation for leading print titles, 2015 and 2016
- Major declines for paid newspapers while free papers have mixed results
- Figure 19: Average circulation of top 10 paid weekly regional newspapers, July-Dec 2015 and 2016
- Figure 20: Average circulation of top 10 free weekly regional newspapers, July-Dec 2015 and 2016
- Trinity Mirror dominates online
- Figure 21: Leading press online networks, daily unique browsers, July-Dec 2015 and 2016
- Trinity Mirror acquires Local World
- Archant makes redundancies as it centralises operations
- Iliffe Media completes acquisition of Johnston Press titles
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New print newspapers are introduced
- ‘Hyperlocal’ City of London free print newspaper launches
- Complementary free weeklies launched by Newsquest
- Dundee Evening Telegraph introduces new Saturday edition
- Newspapers explore different payment models
- Dundee Courier implements metered paywall
- Liverpool Echo aims to capitalise on hard-core fans with Anfield Extra
- Appealing for donations
- Readers asked to write and publish stories
- Johnston Press creates investigative journalism unit
- Blackpool Gazette uses Facebook Live
- Trinity Mirror helps people find hyperlocal information
- Trinity Mirror targets London football fans with new website
- Manchester Evening News launches election chatbot
- Moving images being trialled in print newspaper
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- One in five read a regional newspaper daily
- Local TV news is the main alternative way people look for local news
- People are unsure about what newspapers are available for their area
- Stories about local people by far the most popular topic
- Many are still willing to pay for regional news
- Six in 10 want more investigative journalism
- People want newspapers to have strong local political points of view
Formats of Regional Newspapers Read
- One in five read a regional newspaper daily
- Figure 22: Frequency of reading daily regional newspapers, May 2017
- Figure 23: Frequency of reading weekly regional newspapers, May 2017
- Free print is the most popular format
- Few are currently paying for digital newspapers
- Figure 24: Types of regional newspapers read, May 2017
Alternative Sources for Regional News
- Local TV news is the main alternative
- The BBC tries to mitigate its threat
- Figure 25: Alternative sources for regional news, May 2017
- Social media is the main alternative way 16-24s look for regional news
- Figure 26: Alternative sources for regional news, by age, May 2017
- Fake news on social media presents an opportunity to emphasise trustworthiness
Availability of Regional Newspapers
- Publishers can do more to boost awareness
- There is an audience for new free newspapers
- Figure 27: Availability of free regional newspapers, May 2017
Willingness to Pay for Regional Newspapers
- There is still a willingness to pay for print
- Figure 28: Willingness to pay for print regional newspapers, May 2017
- Some willingness to pay for digital
- Figure 29: Willingness to pay for digital regional newspapers, May 2017
- Monthly subscription fee is the preferred payment model
- Tailoring paywalls for areas and demographics
- Figure 30: Preferred online newspaper payment method, May 2017
Preferred Regional Newspaper Topics
- Stories about local people by far the most popular topic
- Figure 31: Preferred regional newspaper topics, May 2017
- Sport is the most important topic for young men
- Figure 32: Would most like more coverage on sport, by gender and age, May 2017
- Interest in shopping and nightlife creates opportunities for revenue diversification
- Figure 33: Preferred regional newspaper topics, by gender and age, May 2017
Attitudes towards Regional Newspapers
- Six in 10 want more investigative journalism
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards regional newspapers, May 2017
- A stronger point of view could encourage people to pay for digital
- Figure 35: Attitudes towards regional newspapers having point of view, by willingness to pay for digital regional newspapers, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market forecasts
- Figure 36: Forecast for volume of annual print regional newspapers in the UK, 2017-22
- Figure 37: Forecast for volume of daily unique browsers of regional newspaper digital networks, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
