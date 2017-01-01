Regional Tourism - US - April 2017
The travel market remains strong as tourism spending by both Americans and international travelers grew by 8% from 2011-16 to reach an estimated $944.2 billion. The market is forecast to grow by an additional 20% over the next five years, to surpass $1 trillion by 2021. While transportation accounts for about four in 10 dollars, costs have declined due to low fuel prices, and travelers have reallocated funds toward accommodations, food drinking places, and entertainment and recreation, all of which drive market increases. As travel – particularly leisure travel – is often a discretionary expense, the future of the travel market will rely on the strength of economic conditions.
This report examines the following issues:
- Majority of domestic vacationers stay within region
- Lower-income regions are most limited by their vacation budgets
- Older adults have fewer vacation interests
- Women are less likely to vacation solo
Table of contents
Overview
- Figure 1: Map of the US, by nine US Census divisions
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Majority of domestic vacationers stay within region
- Figure 2: Visited own region in the last 12 months, by region of residence, January 2017
- Lower-income regions are most limited by their vacation budgets
- Figure 3: Vacation barriers and concerns, by region of residence, January 2017
- Older adults have fewer vacation interests
- Figure 4: Attitudes toward vacation experiences, by age, January 2017
- Women are less likely to vacation solo
- Figure 5: Domestic travel companions – Solo traveler, by gender and age, January 2017
- The opportunities
- Pacific residents prioritize authentic and unique experiences
- Figure 6: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, by region of residence, January 2017
- Young vacationers look to digital sources and friends for advice
- Figure 7: Domestic travel planning resources, by age, January 2017
- Attractions and authentic experiences entice young vacationers
- Figure 8: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, by age, January 2017
- What it means
Market Size and Forecast
- Tourism-related expenditures forecast to grow through 2021
- Figure 9: Expenditures on tourism-related goods and services and fan chart forecast, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Expenditures on tourism-related goods and services, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Transportation is largest but declining expense
- Growth among accommodations, food/drink, and entertainment
- Figure 11: Expenditures by on tourism-related goods and services, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Market Perspective
- Millennials’ desire for experiences leads to more travel – and spending
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast value sales of vacations and tourism, at current prices, 2011-21
- Travel is a top goal for half of families in the near future
- Vacationers perceive their travel spending as holding steady
- Figure 13: Perceived change in spend on vacations and tourism, January 2013-17
Market Factors
- Consumer sentiment remains at highest level in more than a decade
- Figure 14: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-February 2017
- Most domestic travelers drive to their destination
- Figure 15: Domestic travel transportation in the last 12 months, October 2010-November 2016
- Road trippers benefit from low gas prices
- Figure 16: US gasoline and diesel retail prices, January 2007-March 2017
- Increasing household incomes is good news for domestic travel…
- Figure 17: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- …but differences in regional household incomes impact travel likelihood
- Figure 18: Median household income, by region, 2015
- Millennials provide current and future growth for domestic travel market
- Figure 19: Population, by generation share, 2017
- State tourism budgets grow overall
- Figure 20: Average state tourism budgets, FY 2005-06 to FY 2015-16
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Parks, sports, and tourism marketing budgets help state economies
- Legislative policies, health concerns may dissuade travelers
- Experience still is king
- Tourism campaigns highlight unique offerings
What’s Supporting the Market?
- California Dreams Big
- National parks attendance grows in 2016
- Native American areas see spike in overseas visitors
- Attracting visitors through sport
- Accommodations as a part of the experience
- Less-popular destinations can benefit from festivals
What’s Challenging the Market?
- Americans need a vacation, badly
- Travel ban may keep some international visitors away
- Legislative changes might give potential travelers some pause
- Health concerns may deter visitation to some areas
What’s New and What’s Next?
- Dirt-cheap airfares may persuade travelers to fly rather than drive
- Examples of 2016 state-level tourism campaigns
- Oregon “We Like it Here. You Might Too”
- Figure 21: Forest Park, March 2016
- Figure 22: Bandon, March 2016
- Wyoming “That’s WY”
- Figure 23: Career Choices – Travel Wyoming, March 2016
- Figure 24: Life – Travel Wyoming, February 2016
- Minnesota “Only in MN”
- Figure 25: #OnlyinMN Measure Your Moments, March 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most Americans have taken a domestic leisure trip in the last year
- Florida and California remain the most visited states
- Area attractions are the most influential destination decision factor
- Each region boasts unique and varied offerings for vacationers
- Researching for a vacation is typical for most vacationers
- Traveling with a romantic partner is most common
- Social or health issues may deter vacationers from certain destinations
Who Is the Domestic Vacationer?
- Region of residency influences in-state and out-of-state travel
- Figure 26: Past 12 month vacation travel, and in-state travel, by region of residence, January 2017
- Marrieds and 25-44-year-olds are most likely domestic travelers
- Figure 27: Past 12 month vacation travel, and in-state travel, by gender, age, and marital status, January 2017
- Parents and higher earning households are more likely to vacation
- Figure 28: Past 12 month vacation travel, and in-state travel, by parent status and gender, and household income, January 2017
- White, non-Hispanics are most likely to have vacationed in the last year
- Figure 29: Past 12 month vacation travel, and in-state travel, by race/Hispanic origin and area, January 2017
Where Are They Going?
- Florida and California lead with most visitors
- Figure 30: States visited in the last 12 months, January 2017
- Figure 31: Top most visited cities, corresponding city population, and ratio of visitors to city population, November 2016
- South Atlantic states are most visited
- Figure 32: Regions visited in the last 12 months, January 2017
- Pacific residents tend to stay within their region, Middle Atlantic least likely
- Figure 33: Regions visited in the last 12 months, by region of residence, January 2017
Why Do They Choose Their Destinations?
- Area attractions beat out price when selecting destination
- Figure 34: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, January 2017
- Pacific residents prioritize authentic and unique experiences most
- Figure 35: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, by region of residence, January 2017
- Reasons to visit a region reflected by its residents
- Figure 36: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, by regions visited, January 2017
- Young vacationers are enticed by attractions and authentic experiences
- Figure 37: Influencers for domestic vacation destinations, by age, January 2017
What Do They Do on Vacation?
- Visiting family and friends is top vacation type
- Packaged tours and all-inclusive resorts are trips of most interest
- The great outdoors likely causes a great divide for vacationers
- Figure 38: Vacation types, activities, and attractions, January 2017
- Vacationers desire simplicity
- Figure 39: Vacation types, activities, and attractions, by region of residence, January 2017
- Each region has specific claims for vacation fame
- Figure 40: Vacation types, activities, and attractions – Have done/visited, by regions visited, January 2017
- Outdoor activities are most participated in by young vacationers
- Figure 41: Vacation types, activities, and attractions, by age, January 2017
How Do They Plan Their Vacation?
- 83% of adults use at least one type of planning resource
- Recommendations, reviews, and social media are influential
- Accommodations may benefit by promoting local attractions
- Tourism bureaus are less likely to be used for research
- Figure 42: Domestic travel planning resources, January 2017
- New England and Pacific residents are most likely to research
- Figure 43: Domestic travel planning resources, by region of residence, January 2017
- Promoting the uniqueness of a region helps with differentiation
- Figure 44: Domestic travel planning resources, by regions visited, January 2017
- Young vacationers look to digital sources and friends for advice
- Figure 45: Domestic travel planning resources, by age, January 2017
Who Do They Travel With?
- Spouse/partner is the most common travel companion for leisure trips
- Figure 46: Domestic travel companions, January 2017
- Vacationing with children is most common among 35-44 year old adults
- Figure 47: Domestic travel companions – Children, by age, January 2017
- Higher-earning households most likely to vacation with spouse/partner
- Figure 48: Domestic travel companions – Select companions, by household income, January 2017
- Young women are least likely to vacation solo
- Figure 49: Domestic travel companions – Solo traveler, by gender and age, January 2017
Attitudes toward Vacation Experiences
- Vacationers are torn between new and tried-and-true destinations
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward vacation experiences, January 2017
- Highlighting truly unique experiences may attract interest
- Figure 51: Texas, San Antonio, print advertisement, March 2017
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward vacation experiences – Select items, by region of residence, January 2017
- Young vacationers are eager for unique travel experiences
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward vacation experiences, by age, January 2017
Vacation Barriers and Concerns
- Health concerns and budgets equally inform destination choice
- Figure 54: Vacation barriers and concerns, January 2017
- Lower-income regions are most limited by their vacation budgets
- Figure 55: Vacation barriers and concerns, by region of residence, January 2017
- Young, eager, and concerned about safety
- Figure 56: Vacation barriers and concerns, by age, January 2017
- Multicultural adults are most concerned about health and social issues
- Figure 57: Vacation barriers and concerns, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
Vacation Perceptions and Preferences
- Experiencing a destination before travel may stir up interest for a visit
- Figure 58: Vacation perceptions and preferences, January 2017
- East South Central residents likely need most persuading to travel
- Figure 59: Vacation perceptions and preferences – Select items, by region of residence, January 2017
- 18-34-year-olds are less familiar with domestic destinations
- Figure 60: Vacation perceptions and preferences, by age, January 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales and supporting data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – Market
- Figure 61: Expenditures on tourism-related goods and services, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 62: Expenditures on tourism-related accommodations, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 63: Expenditures on tourism-related transportation (including gasoline), at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 64: Expenditures on tourism-related food services and drinking places, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 65: Expenditures on tourism-related entertainment and recreation, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 66: Expenditures on other tourism-related goods and services, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 67: Travel [domestic] in the last 12 months, by domestic travelers, Oct 2010-Nov 2016
Appendix – US Census Division Data
- Figure 68: Share of US population, housing units, median age, by nine US Census divisions, 2015
- Figure 69: Race and Hispanic origin, by nine US Census divisions, 2015
- Figure 70: US Census divisions (regions) population rank estimates and median household income, by region, 2016
- Figure 71: US Census divisions by total area, rank, and share
