“Renewables are set to continue to play an increasingly important role in UK electricity supply, but the deployment of more mature technologies, such as onshore wind and solar PV, is currently slowing significantly amid reduced government support. However, with costs rapidly falling, more mature technologies are expected to experience a new wave of growth in a subsidy-free world. The offshore wind sector, which continues to benefit from government backing and impressive cost reductions, has by far the strongest development pipeline.”

– Claudia Preedy - B2B Analyst

This report addresses the following key questions concerning the UK renewable energy market: