Residential Care for the Elderly - UK - September 2017
Higher quality and cost-effective health and social care could be achieved if the NHS and care home operators communicate and engage in discussions on how to improve both health and social care.”
– Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This report will explore the following key issues regarding the residential care industry in the UK:
- What are the key determinants driving the residential care industry?
- Was the market affected by the financial crisis and how has it recovered since? Has there been any structural changes as a consequence?
- How has the government influenced and shaped the development of care homes?
- What are the key issues the industry needs to address to fully benefit from any favourable market conditions and future trends?
- What does the future hold for the UK’s residential care industry?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- Market Size
- Figure 1: UK Residential Care Market, by Value, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Figure 2: UK Residential Care Market, by Number of Registered Care Homes and Number of Care Home Places, 2013-2017, (Homes in Units and Places in 000s)
- Market Trends
- Old age support ratio anticipated to continue to decline despite planned changes to pension age
- Staffing pressures continue to emerge
- Figure 3: Annual Workforce Turnover Rates in the Adult Residential Care Sector, England, 2016 and 2017, by Employee Position, (%)
- CQC inspections continue to find a gap in the quality of service provision
- Cost of the average care home residency has reached half the value of a typical UK property
- Regional Analysis
- Figure 4: Local Authority-supported Adults in Residential and Nursing Care, by Region, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (Number of People)
- Market Factors
- Increase in the number of elderly people and changes to the pension system will affect how the current system operates
- Rising employer costs, alongside stagnant care fee increases, are putting service provision under pressure
- Announcements following the start of Brexit negotiations have not eased concerns regarding potential staff shortages
- The Consumer
- Nearly seven in 10 people have not thought about how they would pay for care
- Performance ratings and close location of care homes influence choice
- Four in 10 people would consider receiving care at an extra care housing site
- Negative media reports present a huge industry challenge
- Companies
- Forecast
- Market value forecast to rise by 5% by 2022
- Figure 5: Forecast Segmentation of the UK Residential and Nursing Care Market, by Type of Purchaser, 2018-22, (£ Million)
- What We Think
Key Insights
- Is the additional funding announced by the government in the March 2017 Budget, as well as an increase in council tax rates, enough to ensure satisfactory provision of residential care?
- Are the NHS and social care providers working together to help improve the overall social care system?
- How will demographic changes provide industry opportunities going forward?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market Positioning
- Figure 6: Elderly (65+) Population in the UK, by Country, 1996, 2006 and 2016, (000 People)
- Figure 7: Elderly Population in the UK, 1996, 2006 and 2016, (000 People)
UK Economy
- Key Points
- Overview
- Figure 8: UK GDP, 2007-2017, (% Quarterly Growth and GDP in £ Billion)
- Figure 9: UK Output, by Industry, 2008-2017, (Index 2013 = 100)
- Figure 10: Quarters after GDP Peak, 1979, 1990 and 2008, (Number of Quarters and GDP as % of PreDownturn Peak)
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 11: UK House Price changes, 2006-2017, (12-month % change)
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 12: UK Manufacturing, 2013-16, (Index, 2012 = 100)
- Business investment
- Figure 13: UK GFCF 2006-17, (£ Million)
- Imports
- Exports
- Key Points
Market Factors
- Key Points
- Increase in the number of elderly people and changes to the pension system will affect how the current system operates
- Rising employer costs, alongside stagnant care fee increases, are putting service provision under pressure
- Announcements following the start of Brexit negotiations have not eased concerns regarding potential staff shortages
- CQC regulatory fees
- Legislation
- Care Standards Act
- Regulation and Inspection Bill (Wales)
- The Care Act 2014 and Better Care Fund
- It had been planned that from April 2016:
- CQC and Market Oversight
- Care Certificate
- Pensions Act
- The Carers’ Strategy
- Other legislation
- Key Points
Market Size
- Key Points
- Figure 14: The UK Residential Care Market, by Value, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Figure 15: UK Residential Care Market, by Value, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Figure 16: The UK Residential Care Market, by Number of Registered Care Homes, 2013-17, (Units)
- Figure 17: UK Residential Care Market, by Number of Registered Care Homes, 2013-2017, (Units)
- Figure 18: The UK Residential Care Market, by Number of Registered Places, 2013-17, (000)
- Figure 19: Average Number of Places, Revenue per Care Home and Revenue per Place, UK, 201317, (Average Number of Places, Revenue in £000)
- Figure 20: Revenue per Care Home and per Place, UK, 2013-2017, (Revenue per Place in £ and per Care Home in £000)
- Market Segmentation
- Accommodation Type
- Figure 21: Segmentation of the UK Residential Care Market, by Type of Accommodation, 2013-17, (Number of Homes, Sheltered Housing in 000 units)
- Care Purchaser
- Figure 22: Segmentation of the UK Residential Care Market, by Type of Purchaser, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Figure 23: Segmentation of the UK Residential Care Market, by Type of Purchaser, 2013 and 2017, (£ Million)
- Provider Type
- Figure 25: Segmentation of the UK Residential Care Market, by Type of Provider, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Key Points
Local Authority Commissioned Care
- Key Points
- Figure 26: Number of Local Authority Funded Adults in Care Homes, by Type of Provider, 2012-16, (Number of Residents)
- Figure 27: Number of Local Authority-funded Adults in Care Homes, by Independent Provider, 2012-2016, (Number of Residents)
- Additional government funding allocated to adult social care unlikely to fill the funding gap
- Local Authority Expenditure
- Figure 28: Segmentation of Local Authority-Commissioned Residential and Nursing Care Expenditure, by Provider and Client Type, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Figure 29: Segmentation of Local Authority-Commissioned Residential and Nursing Care Expenditure, by Provider and Client Type, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Older people (65+) expenditure
- Figure 30: Segmentation of Local Authority Expenditure on Residential Care Services for Older People (65+), by Service Type, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Figure 31: Segmentation of Local Authority Expenditure on Residential Care Services for Older People (65+), by Service Type, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Adults aged 18-64 expenditure
- Figure 32: Segmentation of Local Authority Expenditure on Residential Care Services for Adults Aged 18-64, by Service Type, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Figure 33: Segmentation of Local Authority Expenditure on Residential Care Services for Adults Aged 18-64, by Care Need Type, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Regional Analysis
- Figure 34: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Residential and Nursing Care, by Region, 2012/13-2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 35: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Residential and Nursing Care, by Region, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 36: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Independent Sector Residential Care, by Region, 2012/13-2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 37: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Independent Sector Residential Care, by Region, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 38: Local Authority-Supported Adults in LA-staffed Residential Care, by Region, 2012/13-2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 39: Local Authority-Supported Adults in LA-Staffed Residential Care, by Region, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 40: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Nursing Care, by Region, 2012/13-2016/17, (Number of People)
- Figure 41: Local Authority-Supported Adults in Nursing Care, by Region, 2012/13 and 2016/17, (Number of People)
- Key Points
NHS Care
- Key Points
- Personal budgets
- Figure 42: Segmentation of NHS Expenditure on Residential and Nursing Care, by Provider Type, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Figure 43: Segmentation of NHS Expenditure on Residential and Nursing Care, by Provider Type, 2013-2017, (£ Million)
- Key Points
Private Care Purchasers
- Key Points
- Figure 44: Private Expenditure on Residential and Nursing Care, 2013-17, (£ Million and % Market Share)
- Figure 45: Private Expenditure on Residential and Nursing Care, 2013-17, (£ Million)
- Key Points
Sheltered Housing
- Key Points
- Government funding
- Market size
- Figure 46: The Development of Sheltered Housing in the UK, 2013-17, (000 Units and % Change)
- Figure 47: Development of Sheltered Housing in the UK, 2013-2017, (000 Units)
- Figure 48: Segmentation of Sheltered Housing in the UK, by Sector and Region, 2017, (000 Units)
- Extra Care Housing
- Market development
- The key features of extra care housing are:
- Market size
- Figure 49: Segmentation of Extra Care Housing in England, by Purchasing Type and Region, 2016, (Units)
- Figure 50: Segmentation of Extra Care Housing in England, by Purchasing Type and Region, 2016, (Units)
- Key Points
Market Trends
- Key Points
- Old age support ratio anticipated to continue to decline despite planned changes to pension age
- Figure 51: UK Population Projections, by Age Group, 20172041, (000 people)
- Figure 52: Estimated and Projected Age Structure of the United Kingdom population, by Sex, Mid-2017 and Mid-2041, (Thousands)
- The gap between care costs and fees continue to burden delivery of care services as staffing costs add further operational expense
- Figure 53: Annual Workforce Turnover Rates in the Adult Residential Care Sector, England, 2016 and 2017, by Employee Position, (%)
- Figure 54: Annual Workforce Turnover Rates in the Adult Residential Care Sector, England, 2016 and 2017, by Employee Position, (%)
- Figure 55: Average Annual Pay in the Adult Residential Care Sector, England, 2016 and 2017, by Employee Position, (£)
- Figure 56: Average Annual Pay in the Adult Residential Care Sector, England, 2016 and 2017, by Employee Position, (£)
- CQC inspections continue to find a gap in the quality of service provision
- Figure 57: CQC Inspection Outcomes, England, 2014-2017, (Rating and % of Total Inspections)
- Figure 58: CQC Inspection Outcomes, England, 2014-2017, (Rating and % of Total Inspections)
- Cost of the average care home residency has reached half the value of a typical UK property
- Care home profitability rises for first time in four years, as improving occupancy rates finally impacts earnings
- Key Points
Supplier Opportunities
- Key Points
- Care home property market
- Purpose-built care homes
- Supply of goods
- Efficiency
- Demography and health trends
- Self-funder market
- Contract/purchasing negotiation
- Key Points
The Consumer – Care Payment
- Key Points
- Nearly seven in 10 people have not thought about how they would pay for care
- Figure 59: Residential Care Payment Plans, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Figure 60: Residential Care Payment Plans, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Half of over-65s have considered the financial consequences of care
- Figure 61: Residential Care Payment Plans, by Age and Gender, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Personal savings and pension income expected to fund long-term care
- Figure 62: Residential Care Payment Method, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Figure 63: Residential Care Payment Method, June 2017, (% of Respondents)
- Key Points
The Consumer – Choosing a Home
- Key Points
- Performance ratings and close location of care homes influence choice
- Figure 64: Residential Care Home Choice Factors, by Rank of Importance, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Figure 65: Residential Care Home Choice Factors, by Most Important Factor, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Key Points
The Consumer – Extra Care Housing
- Key Points
- Four in 10 people would consider receiving care at an extra care housing site
- Figure 66: Extra Care Housing, June 2017, (% of Respondents)
- Key Points
The Consumer – Care Home Opinion
- Key Points
- Negative media reports present a huge industry challenge
- Figure 67: Residential Care Home Opinion, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Figure 68: Residential Care Home Opinion, June 2017, (% of Respondents who agreed with statement)
- Women have stronger opinion on negative media reports and the inclusion of CCTV in homes
- Figure 69: Residential Care Home Opinion, by Gender, June 2017 (% of Respondents)
- Key Points
Industry Structure
- Key Points
- Industry Development
- Care home closures reach highest ever level as financial pressures continue to build
- CMA investigation highlights issues
- Possibility of a ‘three-tier’ system still evident in the industry
- M&A activity
- Industry Structure
- Figure 70: Analysis of the Changes in the Structure of the Residential Nursing Care Activities Industry, 2012-2016 (Number of Outlets and Businesses)
- Figure 71: Analysis of the Changes in the Structure of the Residential Care Activities for the Elderly and Disabled Industry, 2012-2016 (Number of Outlets and Businesses)
- Figure 72: Analysis of the Changes in the Structure of the Hospital Activities - Medical Nursing Home Activities Industry, 2012-2016 (Number of Outlets and Businesses)
- Structure by Employment
- Figure 73: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the Residential Nursing Care Activities Industry, 2015-2016, (Number of Outlets and Outlet Employment Size)
- Figure 74: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the Residential Care Activities for the Elderly and Disabled Industry, 2015-2016 (Number of Outlets and Outlet Employment Size)
- Figure 75: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the Hospital Activities - Medical Nursing Home Activities Industry, 2015-2016 (Number of Outlets and Outlet Employment Size)
- Structure by Turnover
- Figure 76: Analysis of the Financial Structure of the Residential Nursing Care Activities Industry, 2015-2016, (£ 000 and % of Total Turnover)
- Figure 77: Analysis of the Financial Structure of the Residential Care Activities for the Elderly and Disabled Industry, 2015-2016 (£ 000 and % of Total Turnover)
- Figure 78: Analysis of the Financial Structure of the Hospital Activities - Medical Nursing Home Activities Industry, 2015-2016, (£ 000 and % of Total Turnover)
- Key Points
Company Profiles
Abbeyfield Society
- Figure 79: Financial Analysis of Abbeyfield Society, 2012-16, (£000)
- Company Strategy
Anchor Trust
- Figure 80: Financial Analysis of Anchor Trust, 2012-16, (£ Million)
Avante Care and Support (formerly Avante Partnership)
- Figure 81: Financial Analysis of Avante Care & Support, 2012-16 (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Barchester Healthcare
- Figure 82: Financial Analysis of Barchester Healthcare, 2011-15, (£ 000)
- Company Strategy
Bupa
- Figure 83: Financial Analysis of Bupa, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Figure 84: Divisional Analysis of Bupa, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Bupa Care Homes (CFG)
- Company Strategy
Care UK
- Figure 85: Financial Analysis of Care UK, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Figure 86: Revenue Breakdown of Care UK, by Division, 2015-16, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Four Seasons Health Care
- Figure 87: Financial Analysis of Four Seasons Health Care, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Future Life Group (formerly known as Embrace)
- Figure 88: Financial Analysis of Future Life Group (formerly Embrace), 2014-16, (£ 000)
- Company Strategy
HC-One
- Figure 89: Financial Analysis of HC-One, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Housing & Care 21
- Figure 90: Financial Analysis of Housing & Care 21 (formerly Housing 21), 2012-2016, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Methodist Homes
- Figure 91: Financial Analysis of Methodist Homes, 2012-16, (£ Million)
- Company Strategy
Minster Care Group
- Figure 92: Financial Analysis of Minster Care Group, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company Strategy
Priory Group
- Figure 93: Financial Analysis of the Priory Group, 2011-2015, (£ Million)
- Figure 94: Financial Analysis of the Priory Education Services, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Group Strategy
Sanctuary Care
- Figure 95: Financial Analysis of Sanctuary Care, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company Strategy
- Figure 96: Profiled Companies’ Turnover, 2012-2016, (£ Million)
Forecast
- Key Points
- The Market
- Demographic trends suggest strong demand and higher number of fully dependent care users
- Further increase in council tax to supplement social care funding is still unlikely to bridge the funding gap
- Market Forecast
- Market Value
- Figure 97: Forecast Segmentation of the UK Residential and Nursing Care Market, by Type of Purchaser, 2018-22 (£ Million)
- Figure 98: Forecast Segmentation of the UK Residential and Nursing Care Market, by Type of Purchaser, 2018-22, (£ Million)
- Number of Registered Places
- Figure 99: Forecast UK Residential and Nursing Care, by Number of Registered Places, 2018-22 (000 places)
- Figure 100: Forecast UK Residential and Nursing Care, by Number of Places, 2018-22, (000 Places)
- Number of Care Homes
- Figure 101: Forecast UK Residential and Nursing Care, by Number of Homes, 2018-22 (Number of Homes)
- Figure 102: Forecast UK Residential and Nursing Care, by Number of Homes, 2018-22, (Number of Homes)
- Sheltered Housing
- Figure 103: Forecast UK Sheltered Housing Units, 2018-22, (000)
- Figure 104: Forecast UK Sheltered Housing Units, 2018-22, (000)
- Future developments
- Shortage in care home workers needs to be remedied before the impact becomes ingrained
- A rise in suitable retirement housing could save the industry up to £2.6 billion a year
- Increasing the presence of technology in care homes could improve operator efficiency, occupancy levels and profit margins
- Improving personalisation in care homes could attract those wanting to live ‘independently’ for as long as possible
- Key Points
Further Sources & Contacts
- Trade Associations & Organisations
- Trade Magazines
- Trade Exhibitions
- Trade Associations & Organisations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.