Residential Flooring - US - March 2017
"A healthy housing market combined with innovation in the category is supporting continued sales growth in the flooring market. Although wall-to-wall carpeting still maintains dominance in reported coverage, shifting consumer attitudes and competitive prices are driving recent purchase of hard-surface flooring at a faster pace. Flooring that looks good and is easy to clean is important for most consumers; however, secondary attributes linked to health and product safety are ways brands can distinguish their products."
Stephen Brown, Household Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Flat sales growth in carpeting as hard-surface flooring becomes more competitive
- Gradual decline in homeownership may translate to less category spending
- Shrinking square footage may dampen volume sales of flooring
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- A healthy housing market and innovation in the category drive flooring sales
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21
- The issues
- Flat sales growth in carpeting as hard-surface flooring becomes more competitive
- Figure 2: Sales of residential flooring, by segment, 2011-16
- Gradual decline in homeownership may translate to less category spending
- Figure 3: National homeownership rate, 2011-16
- Shrinking square footage may dampen volume sales of flooring
- Figure 4: Any purchase or plans to purchase (net) select hard-surface flooring, by age and income, December 2016
- The opportunities
- Shifting consumer tastes create opportunity for rug sales
- Figure 5: Any hard surface flooring (net) and select carpeting recently purchased or planning to buy, December 2016
- Flooring purchasers want lifestyle solutions
- Figure 6: Select interest in flooring innovations, December 2016
- Strong retail presence helps drive information gathering and flooring purchase
- Figure 7: TV and online information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
- What it means
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Healthy housing market and innovation in the category drive sales
- Carpet dominates market, but hard surface closes in
- Pet ownership and attitudes toward cleaning dictate flooring type
- Healthy housing market and innovation in the category drive sales
Market Size and Forecast
- Healthy economy continues sales momentum for residential flooring
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21
- Healthy economy continues sales momentum for residential flooring
Market Breakdown
- Carpeting leads sales, while hard surface catches up
- Figure 10: Sales of residential flooring, by segment, 2011-16
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of residential flooring, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Wall-to-wall carpeting and wood flooring represent big ticket projects
- Figure 12: Amount spent on flooring, by segment, July 2015-September 2016
- Carpeting leads sales, while hard surface catches up
Market Perspective
- More pet owners set expectations on durable flooring
- Shift to more casual cleaning accompanies move to hard-surface
- Home improvement contributes to spending on flooring
- More pet owners set expectations on durable flooring
Market Factors
- Soaring housing prices creates incentive to spend on flooring
- Figure 13: House Price Index, by quarter, 2011-16
- Positive consumer confidence makes big purchases more attainable
- Figure 14: Consumer Sentiment Index, December 2010-16
- Continued growth in flooring despite slowdown in housing starts
- Figure 15: New privately owned housing units started, 2011-16
- Homeownership continues slow decline
- Figure 16: National homeownership rate, 2011-16
- Soaring housing prices creates incentive to spend on flooring
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Leading brands shift capacity to hard-surface lines
- Retail campaigns improve selection and service quality for customers
- Shift to hard-surface flooring affects carpet brands
- Sustainability and personalization are key flooring trends
- Leading brands shift capacity to hard-surface lines
What’s Working?
- Hard-surface flooring brands expand portfolios
- Armstrong extends its presence in the hard-surface segment
- Mohawk and Armstrong strengthen relationship with retailers
- Home improvement retailers welcome flooring purchasers
- Figure 17: Flooring advertisement by The Home Depot, June 2016
- Brands target floor purchasers through TV and online platforms
- Hard-surface flooring brands expand portfolios
What’s Struggling?
- Carpeting struggles to grow as consumers shift to hard surfaces
- Industry and brands take strategic steps to improve appeal of carpeting
- Decline in living space could limit flooring investment
- Labor shortage can make installations more costly and create delays
- Carpeting struggles to grow as consumers shift to hard surfaces
What’s Next?
- Flooring brands strive for sustainability
- Colorful concepts are slated to grow
- Terrazzo is next trend in flooring design
- Flooring brands strive for sustainability
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Carpet leads in currently installed flooring with tile close behind
- Recently purchased flooring continues shift from carpet to hard-surface
- Visual appeal and cost make retailers leading source for information
- Aesthetics and durability influence most flooring purchases
- Easy-to-clean mentality prevails for most consumers
- Extending flooring life drives interest in innovations
- Carpet leads in currently installed flooring with tile close behind
Installed Flooring by Room
- Carpet leads in room coverage with tile a close second
- Figure 18: Installed flooring by room, December 2016
- Reported flooring differs slightly by consumer age
- Figure 19: Installed carpeting, wood, and area rugs by room – Any room (net), by age, December 2016
- Upper-income earners and homeowners report more premium flooring
- Figure 20: Installed tile and wood flooring by room – Any room (net), by income and by primary residence, December 2016
- Higher rate of hard-surface coverage among Hispanics tied to region
- Figure 21: Select installed flooring by room – Any room (net), by Hispanic origin and by region, December 2016
- Carpet leads in room coverage with tile a close second
Recent Purchases and Intent to Purchase
- Continued shift in recent purchase from carpeting to hard surface
- Figure 22: any hard surface (net) and wall-to-wall carpeting recently purchased and planning to buy, December 2016
- Shift to hard-surface flooring drives recent purchase of rugs
- Figure 23: Flooring recently purchased and planning to buy, by segment, December 2016
- Lifestage supports purchasing behaviors
- Figure 24: recently purchased –any hard surface (net) and any carpeting (net), by age, December 2016
- Hispanics lead any recent purchase or plans to buy for trendy flooring
- Figure 25: Any recent purchase or plans to purchase (net) select hard-surface flooring, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Continued shift in recent purchase from carpeting to hard surface
Information and Inspiration Sources
- Retailers rule as information providers
- Figure 26: Information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, December 2016
- Lifestage and convenience determine flooring information sources
- Figure 27: Retail stores and associates as information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
- Figure 28: Select information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
- TV shows and online media reach Hispanic market
- Figure 29: TV and online media as information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Retailers rule as information providers
Flooring Purchase Influencers
- Aesthetics and ease of maintenance lead important flooring attributes
- Figure 30: Flooring purchase influencers, December 2016
- Low-maintenance becomes more important as consumers age
- Figure 31: Easy-to-maintain material as purchase influencer –Any rank, by age, December 2016
- Young adults attracted to warranties and eco-friendly options
- Figure 32: Purchase influencers related to warranty and environmentally friendly attributes, – Any rank, by age, December 2016
- Hispanics place emphasis on quality flooring
- Figure 33: Select flooring purchase influencers – Any rank, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Aesthetics and ease of maintenance lead important flooring attributes
Attitudes toward Floor Maintenance
- Consumers agree that low-maintenance flooring is key
- Figure 34: Attitudes toward floor maintenance, December 2016
- Low-maintenance attitudes vary by age
- Figure 35: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by age, December 2016
- Parents place emphasis on healthy floors
- Figure 36: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by parental status, December 2016
- Hispanics have broader set of priorities toward floor maintenance
- Figure 37: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Consumers agree that low-maintenance flooring is key
Interest in Flooring Innovation
- Improved durability drives interest in flooring innovations
- Figure 38: Interest in flooring innovation, December 2016
- Low-maintenance drives purchase interest among older adults
- Figure 39: Interest in low-maintenance flooring innovations, by age, December 2016
- Lifestyle attributes drive purchase interest among young adults
- Figure 40: Interest in select flooring innovations, by age, December 2016
- Hispanics, parents are interested in broader range of innovations
- Figure 41: Interest in select flooring innovations, by Hispanic origin and by parental status, December 2016
- Improved durability drives interest in flooring innovations
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 42: Total US retail sales and forecast of residential flooring, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of carpeting/rugs, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of hard-surface flooring, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Consumer
- Durable innovations garner most attention
- Figure 45: TURF Analysis – Flooring purchase influencers, December 2016
- Methodology for TURF analysis
- Durable innovations garner most attention
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.