Residential Flooring - US - March 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"A healthy housing market combined with innovation in the category is supporting continued sales growth in the flooring market. Although wall-to-wall carpeting still maintains dominance in reported coverage, shifting consumer attitudes and competitive prices are driving recent purchase of hard-surface flooring at a faster pace. Flooring that looks good and is easy to clean is important for most consumers; however, secondary attributes linked to health and product safety are ways brands can distinguish their products."

Stephen Brown, Household Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Flat sales growth in carpeting as hard-surface flooring becomes more competitive
  • Gradual decline in homeownership may translate to less category spending
  • Shrinking square footage may dampen volume sales of flooring

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • Market overview
          • A healthy housing market and innovation in the category drive flooring sales
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21
          • The issues
            • Flat sales growth in carpeting as hard-surface flooring becomes more competitive
              • Figure 2: Sales of residential flooring, by segment, 2011-16
            • Gradual decline in homeownership may translate to less category spending
              • Figure 3: National homeownership rate, 2011-16
            • Shrinking square footage may dampen volume sales of flooring
              • Figure 4: Any purchase or plans to purchase (net) select hard-surface flooring, by age and income, December 2016
            • The opportunities
              • Shifting consumer tastes create opportunity for rug sales
                • Figure 5: Any hard surface flooring (net) and select carpeting recently purchased or planning to buy, December 2016
              • Flooring purchasers want lifestyle solutions
                • Figure 6: Select interest in flooring innovations, December 2016
              • Strong retail presence helps drive information gathering and flooring purchase
                • Figure 7: TV and online information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
              • What it means

              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                • Healthy housing market and innovation in the category drive sales
                  • Carpet dominates market, but hard surface closes in
                    • Pet ownership and attitudes toward cleaning dictate flooring type

                    • Market Size and Forecast

                      • Healthy economy continues sales momentum for residential flooring
                        • Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21
                        • Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of residential flooring, at current prices, 2011-21

                    • Market Breakdown

                      • Carpeting leads sales, while hard surface catches up
                        • Figure 10: Sales of residential flooring, by segment, 2011-16
                        • Figure 11: Total US retail sales of residential flooring, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
                      • Wall-to-wall carpeting and wood flooring represent big ticket projects
                        • Figure 12: Amount spent on flooring, by segment, July 2015-September 2016

                    • Market Perspective

                      • More pet owners set expectations on durable flooring
                        • Shift to more casual cleaning accompanies move to hard-surface
                          • Home improvement contributes to spending on flooring

                          • Market Factors

                            • Soaring housing prices creates incentive to spend on flooring
                              • Figure 13: House Price Index, by quarter, 2011-16
                            • Positive consumer confidence makes big purchases more attainable
                              • Figure 14: Consumer Sentiment Index, December 2010-16
                            • Continued growth in flooring despite slowdown in housing starts
                              • Figure 15: New privately owned housing units started, 2011-16
                            • Homeownership continues slow decline
                              • Figure 16: National homeownership rate, 2011-16

                          • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                            • Leading brands shift capacity to hard-surface lines
                              • Retail campaigns improve selection and service quality for customers
                                • Shift to hard-surface flooring affects carpet brands
                                  • Sustainability and personalization are key flooring trends

                                  • What’s Working?

                                    • Hard-surface flooring brands expand portfolios
                                      • Armstrong extends its presence in the hard-surface segment
                                        • Mohawk and Armstrong strengthen relationship with retailers
                                          • Home improvement retailers welcome flooring purchasers
                                            • Figure 17: Flooring advertisement by The Home Depot, June 2016
                                          • Brands target floor purchasers through TV and online platforms

                                          • What’s Struggling?

                                            • Carpeting struggles to grow as consumers shift to hard surfaces
                                              • Industry and brands take strategic steps to improve appeal of carpeting
                                                • Decline in living space could limit flooring investment
                                                  • Labor shortage can make installations more costly and create delays

                                                  • What’s Next?

                                                    • Flooring brands strive for sustainability
                                                      • Colorful concepts are slated to grow
                                                        • Terrazzo is next trend in flooring design

                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                          • Carpet leads in currently installed flooring with tile close behind
                                                            • Recently purchased flooring continues shift from carpet to hard-surface
                                                              • Visual appeal and cost make retailers leading source for information
                                                                • Aesthetics and durability influence most flooring purchases
                                                                  • Easy-to-clean mentality prevails for most consumers
                                                                    • Extending flooring life drives interest in innovations

                                                                    • Installed Flooring by Room

                                                                      • Carpet leads in room coverage with tile a close second
                                                                        • Figure 18: Installed flooring by room, December 2016
                                                                      • Reported flooring differs slightly by consumer age
                                                                        • Figure 19: Installed carpeting, wood, and area rugs by room – Any room (net), by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Upper-income earners and homeowners report more premium flooring
                                                                        • Figure 20: Installed tile and wood flooring by room – Any room (net), by income and by primary residence, December 2016
                                                                      • Higher rate of hard-surface coverage among Hispanics tied to region
                                                                        • Figure 21: Select installed flooring by room – Any room (net), by Hispanic origin and by region, December 2016

                                                                    • Recent Purchases and Intent to Purchase

                                                                      • Continued shift in recent purchase from carpeting to hard surface
                                                                        • Figure 22: any hard surface (net) and wall-to-wall carpeting recently purchased and planning to buy, December 2016
                                                                      • Shift to hard-surface flooring drives recent purchase of rugs
                                                                        • Figure 23: Flooring recently purchased and planning to buy, by segment, December 2016
                                                                      • Lifestage supports purchasing behaviors
                                                                        • Figure 24: recently purchased –any hard surface (net) and any carpeting (net), by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Hispanics lead any recent purchase or plans to buy for trendy flooring
                                                                        • Figure 25: Any recent purchase or plans to purchase (net) select hard-surface flooring, by Hispanic origin, December 2016

                                                                    • Information and Inspiration Sources

                                                                      • Retailers rule as information providers
                                                                        • Figure 26: Information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, December 2016
                                                                      • Lifestage and convenience determine flooring information sources
                                                                        • Figure 27: Retail stores and associates as information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 28: Select information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • TV shows and online media reach Hispanic market
                                                                        • Figure 29: TV and online media as information sources for flooring ideas and inspiration, by Hispanic origin, December 2016

                                                                    • Flooring Purchase Influencers

                                                                      • Aesthetics and ease of maintenance lead important flooring attributes
                                                                        • Figure 30: Flooring purchase influencers, December 2016
                                                                      • Low-maintenance becomes more important as consumers age
                                                                        • Figure 31: Easy-to-maintain material as purchase influencer –Any rank, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Young adults attracted to warranties and eco-friendly options
                                                                        • Figure 32: Purchase influencers related to warranty and environmentally friendly attributes, – Any rank, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Hispanics place emphasis on quality flooring
                                                                        • Figure 33: Select flooring purchase influencers – Any rank, by Hispanic origin, December 2016

                                                                    • Attitudes toward Floor Maintenance

                                                                      • Consumers agree that low-maintenance flooring is key
                                                                        • Figure 34: Attitudes toward floor maintenance, December 2016
                                                                      • Low-maintenance attitudes vary by age
                                                                        • Figure 35: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Parents place emphasis on healthy floors
                                                                        • Figure 36: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by parental status, December 2016
                                                                      • Hispanics have broader set of priorities toward floor maintenance
                                                                        • Figure 37: Select attitudes toward floor maintenance, by Hispanic origin, December 2016

                                                                    • Interest in Flooring Innovation

                                                                      • Improved durability drives interest in flooring innovations
                                                                        • Figure 38: Interest in flooring innovation, December 2016
                                                                      • Low-maintenance drives purchase interest among older adults
                                                                        • Figure 39: Interest in low-maintenance flooring innovations, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Lifestyle attributes drive purchase interest among young adults
                                                                        • Figure 40: Interest in select flooring innovations, by age, December 2016
                                                                      • Hispanics, parents are interested in broader range of innovations
                                                                        • Figure 41: Interest in select flooring innovations, by Hispanic origin and by parental status, December 2016

                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                      • Data sources
                                                                        • Sales data
                                                                          • Fan chart forecast
                                                                            • Consumer survey data
                                                                              • Direct marketing creative
                                                                                • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                    • Terms

                                                                                    • Appendix – Market

                                                                                        • Figure 42: Total US retail sales and forecast of residential flooring, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                        • Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of carpeting/rugs, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                        • Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of hard-surface flooring, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21

                                                                                    • Appendix – Consumer

                                                                                      • Durable innovations garner most attention
                                                                                        • Figure 45: TURF Analysis – Flooring purchase influencers, December 2016
                                                                                      • Methodology for TURF analysis

