"Breakfast and brunch continue to shine as bright spots in the restaurant industry. Brunch in particular has become a trendy meal occasion due to its association with relaxation, innovative dishes, and even alcoholic drinks. Operators are leveraging consumers’ interest in brunch by creating unique brunch entrées and innovative brunch cocktails. While consumers view at-home breakfast foods as convenient, restaurants can invest in new technologies that make ordering breakfast even easier."

- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This report examines the following:

Consumers tend to stick to restaurants they know

Manufacturers double down on convenience

This Report will cover consumer attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors surrounding breakfast and brunch in the foodservice industry. In this Report, “breakfast” can either refer to the morning dining occasion as well as a type of food that may or may not be consumed in the morning (eg pancakes for dinner). Likewise, “brunch” refers to an actual occasion (a meal between breakfast and lunch) as well as the foods commonly associated with brunch. While consumer attitudes/behaviors regarding breakfast foods from retail (ie food purchased from a grocery store) will be discussed briefly, retail breakfast foods are not covered in-depth.

Breakfast restaurants need to focus on breaking consumers out of their habits as most consumers only go to one or two restaurant types for breakfast/brunch. While iGens and Millennials tend to visit multiple restaurant segments for breakfast/brunch, Gen Xers, Boomers, and those in nonurban areas tend to only visit a few locations.