"Participation in retailer loyalty programs is high, but inconsistent across channels, with consumers engaging the most at retailers where they can fulfill more shopping needs, such as drug stores and supermarkets. Conversely, specialty retailers’ programs have the lowest levels of engagement and, in some cases, awareness. As consumers’ shopping habits and expectations have changed, based on certain market factors and a larger shift towards online shopping, loyalty programs must also evolve, as some consumers find participating in programs and the rewards they offer irrelevant to them. If retailers can find new ways to reward, they stand to benefit from the positive impacts programs have on shopping, including an increase in spending and choosing retailers over their competition."

- Alexis DeSalva, Retail & Apparel Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: