Retirement Income Solutions - UK - August 2017
“Despite fears that abolishing compulsory annuitisation would sound a death knell to a market already facing major challenges, Mintel’s research shows that there is still a core group of DC pension savers who are keen on considering an annuity as part of their retirement plans.”
– Sarah Hitchcock, Senior Finance Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- The new popular trend to fully withdrawing pots is the biggest threat to the retirement income market
- Are blended solutions the way forward?
Issues and Insights
- The new popular trend to fully withdrawing pots is the biggest threat to the retirement income market
- The facts
- The implications
- Are blended solutions the way forward?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retirees showing much greater preference for drawdown than annuities
- Those with larger value pots are more inclined to buy a retirement income product
- More annuities being bought with a guarantee period
- Those taking advice are more likely to buy on the open market
- Mix of factors driving down annuity rates
- Plans for a second-hand annuity market abandoned
Market Size and Forecast
- Drawdown sales now far outnumber those of annuity
- Figure 10: Volume of new annuity and income drawdown sales, 2012-16
- Income drawdown continues to grow its share of total retirement income premiums
- Figure 11: Value of new annuity and income drawdown premiums, 2013-16
- Sales forecast
- Figure 12: Forecast of new retirement income sales – fan chart, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Forecast of new retirement income sales, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Pension Pots Accessed
- Full cash withdrawal is the most popular option…
- Figure 14: Number of DC pension pots accessed for the first time, by usage, 2015 Q4- 2016 Q3
- …especially among those with pots under £10,000
- Figure 15: Proportion distribution of customers by pot size and usage, 2016 Q2 and 2016 Q3 combined
- Drawdown has become more popular – including among those with smaller pots
- First-time annuity customers have an older age profile than those entering drawdown
- Figure 16: Proportion distribution of customers by age and usage, 2016 Q2 and 2016 Q3 combined
- At least £11 billion withdrawn from pensions since freedom reforms were introduced
- Figure 17: Flexible payments from pensions, 2015 Q2-2017 Q1
Annuity Market Segmentation
- Enhanced annuities account for a third of sales
- Greater proportion of annuities now sold with a guarantee period
- Figure 18: Annuity sales by product type, 2015-16
Channels to Market
- More than half of all annuity and drawdown sales are internal
- Figure 19: Breakdown of annuity and income drawdown sales by internal and external, 2014-16
- Around three quarters of annuities are sold without advice
- Figure 20: Number of new annuity sales, by channel, 2014-16
- Large increase in non-advised sales of drawdown
- Figure 22: Number of new drawdown sales, by channel, 2014-16
- Intermediary definitions
Market Drivers
- Around 22 million DC pensions in force at the end of 2015
- Figure 24: Number of individual and group pensions in-force and number of occupational DC members, 2003-15
- 8 million workers have so far been auto-enrolled
- Ultra-low annuity rates are encouraging more retirees to enter drawdown
- More choice increases the need for consumer education
- Greater provider interest in blended solutions, but not all have got the model right
- Rising demand for fixed-term annuities
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- FCA’s Retirement Outcomes Review interim report – accessing pension pots early has “become the norm”
- Annuity providers must prompt customers to shop around
- DWP decides against letting NEST enter the drawdown market
- Government aborts plans to introduce a second-hand annuity market
- 1% charge cap on early exit fees comes into force
- Three separate advisory bodies to merge into one service
- Treasury introduces ‘multiple uses’ pension advice allowance
- Prototype of Pensions Dashboard goes live
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Low levels of competition in the annuity market
- Many providers have left the open market or withdrawn altogether
- Shifting focus onto drawdown and hybrid solutions
- Limited innovation since pension freedoms introduced
Key Players and Market Movers
- More than 50 firms supply retirement income products
- Largest annuity providers
- Recent sales performance
- Figure 25: New annuity business, by the largest providers, 2016
- Contraction in supply of annuities on the open market
- Many more companies active in the drawdown market
Competitive Strategies and Innovation
- Providers switch focus to retirement accounts and drawdown products
- Prudential launches Retirement Account
- New hybrid products are experiencing varying levels of success
- Royal London introduces new tools to help drawdown customers
- Phoenix launches compulsory annuity comparison service
- Digital innovation
- New tools to educate pension savers about their retirement options
- Royal London launches a new pension Review Service
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Auto-enrolment has substantially boosted the number of pension savers
- A fifth plan to access their pension early
- Greater interest in annuities than drawdown among those yet to retire
- 79% of DC pension savers want their pot to last their entire retirement…
- …while 36% are worried they might be tempted to withdraw and spend their savings too early
- 50% are interested in using the new pension advice allowance
Pension Ownership and Access
- 84% of full-time employees have a pension
- Having multiple pension pots is fairly common
- Figure 26: Ownership of single and multiple pension pots, June 2017
- More respondents say they have a DB than a DC pension
- Figure 27: type of pension owned, by number of pension pots, June 2017
- DC pension savers are even more likely to have multiple pots
- Figure 28: Proportion of pension savers with a single pot versus two or more pots, by type of pension, June 2017
- Many of those aged 55+ have already accessed their pension savings
- Figure 29: Proportion of DC pension-holders aged 55+ who have accessed pension pot, June 2017
Age Expecting to Access Pension and Influencing Factors
- Figure 30: When DC pension holders expect to access their pension (under-65s only), June 2017
- A fifth intend to access their pot before state pension age…
- …and nearly half say the timing will be dependent on their health…
- …although a mix of factors will come into play
- Figure 31: Factors most likely to influence when pension holders access their pension, June 2017
Decumulation Options Likely to Consider
- Interest in annuities is greater than drawdown
- Figure 32: Decumulation options likely to consider, June 2017
- 35% of DC pension holders would consider withdrawing the full amount
Attitudes and Expectations about Pension Options
- Only half of all DC pension holders are likely to seek retirement advice
- Figure 33: Agreement with statements about retirement options, June 2017
- Strong interest in options that suit a phased retirement approach
Consumer Concerns
- Top concern is not having saved enough for a comfortable retirement
- Figure 34: Concerns regarding pension options at retirement, June 2017
- 55% worry about making the wrong decision
- 31% are concerned that they don’t know where to go for advice
Awareness of and Interest in Pension Advice Allowance
- Figure 35: Awareness and interest in pension advice allowance, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer research methodology
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Total market forecast – best- and worst-case scenarios
- Figure 36: Forecast of total retirement income sales – best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Annuity sector forecast – volume
- Figure 37: Forecast of new annuity sales – fan chart, 2012-22
- Figure 38: Forecast of of new annuity sales – best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Annuity sector forecast – value
- Figure 39: Forecast of new annuity premiums – fan chart, 2012-22
- Figure 40: Forecast of new annuity premiums – best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Drawdown sector forecast – volume
- Figure 41: Forecast of new drawdown sales – fan chart, 2012-22
- Figure 42: Forecast of drawdown sales – best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
