Ride Sharing and Alternate Transportation - US - February 2017

"Ride sharing services as an industry is a relatively recent innovation which has exploded in use and popularity in recent years. Ride sharing services have popped up across the globe, available now in practically every major metropolitan area. Due to advances in smartphone technology and capabilities, ride sharing has allowed millions of car owners to monetize their vehicles while fulfilling consumer demand for mobility within the marketplace. This Report will discuss ride share usage, reasons for using ride share services, as well as alternative transportation methods available to consumers in the US."

- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: