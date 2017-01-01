Ride Sharing and Alternate Transportation - US - February 2017
"Ride sharing services as an industry is a relatively recent innovation which has exploded in use and popularity in recent years. Ride sharing services have popped up across the globe, available now in practically every major metropolitan area. Due to advances in smartphone technology and capabilities, ride sharing has allowed millions of car owners to monetize their vehicles while fulfilling consumer demand for mobility within the marketplace. This Report will discuss ride share usage, reasons for using ride share services, as well as alternative transportation methods available to consumers in the US."
- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Ride sharing users by frequency of use
- Reasons and locations for using ride sharing
- The multitude of mobility options available to Urban residents
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Consumers aren’t willing to trade in the household car for Uber or Lyft yet
- Figure 1: Attitudes toward ride sharing, December 2016
- Consumers are wary of vetting process for drivers
- Figure 2: Attitudes toward ride sharing, by gender, December 2016
- Urban residents have access to a plethora of mobility options
- Figure 3: Transportation services used, by area, December 2016
- The opportunities
- Majority of ride share users use multiple times per month
- Figure 4: Ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Ride sharing used for a variety of events and destinations
- Figure 5: Locations for ride sharing use, December 2016
- Ride sharing an effective alternative to drinking and driving
- Figure 6: Ride sharing locations and reasons for using ride sharing, by area, December 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ride sharing benefits greatly from low gas prices
- Local legislation impacts ride sharing services
- Millennials and younger generations drive growth
- Ride sharing benefits greatly from low gas prices
Market Perspective
- Car sharing usage drops as ride sharing increases
- Car sharing usage drops as ride sharing increases
Market Factors
- Gas prices can impact profitability of ride sharing
- Figure 7: US gasoline and diesel retail prices, January 2007-November 2016
- Consumer confidence could boost overall spending
- Figure 8: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-December 2016
- Local legislation and laws could impact operations in local markets
- Figure 9: Uber acquisition email, March 2016
- Growth in Millennials and younger generations should increase ride sharing usage
- Figure 10: Percentage breakdown of population by generation, 2017-22
- Gas prices can impact profitability of ride sharing
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Uber and Lyft dominate US market
- New entrants attempt to gain market share
- Vehicle owners flock to ride sharing to monetize their vehicles
- Uber and Lyft dominate US market
What’s Working?
- Uber has largest presence in US
- Figure 11: UberEats acquisition email, January 2017
- Figure 12: Uber gift card acquisition email, December 2016
- Drivers enjoy the flexibility of driving for ride sharing services
- Shared rides are popular among heavier users of ride sharing
- Uber has largest presence in US
What’s Struggling?
- Late entrants to the market will struggle to grow
- Late entrants to the market will struggle to grow
What’s Next?
- Driverless cars will take the sharing out of ride sharing
- Ride share services for parents
- Uber launches Movement
- Ride packages
- Figure 13: Uber package acquisition email, November 2016
- Figure 14: Lyft Flat Fare Pass acquisition email, January 2017
- Driverless cars will take the sharing out of ride sharing
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Nearly one in four consumers use ride sharing
- Older Millennials are heavy users of ride sharing
- Ride sharing provides another option for inebriated consumers
- Convenience tops reasons for ride sharing use
- Ride sharing ideal for vacations
- Nearly one in four consumers use ride sharing
Transportation Services Used
- Nearly one in four consumers use ride sharing
- Figure 15: Transportation services used in last 12 months, December 2016
- Urban residents use multiple options to address mobility needs
- Figure 16: Transportation services used, by area, December 2016
- Fathers use multiple transportation options despite higher rate of car ownership
- Figure 17: Transportation services used in the past 12 months, by parental status, December 2016
- Ride sharing garners high usage among Asians and Hispanics
- Figure 18: Transportation services used, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Nearly one in four consumers use ride sharing
Ride Sharing Frequency
- Six in 10 ride sharing users make multiple trips per month
- Figure 19: Ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Older Millennials are heavy users of ride sharing
- Figure 20: Ride sharing frequency, by generation, December 2016
- Four in 10 urban ride sharing users are heavy users
- Figure 21: Ride sharing frequency, by area, December 2016
- Six in 10 ride sharing users make multiple trips per month
Locations for Ride Sharing Use
- Ride sharing services are used for a wide variety of events
- Figure 22: Locations for Ride Sharing, December 2016
- Four in 10 heavy users commute to work with ride sharing
- Figure 23: Locations for ride sharing, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Ride sharing gives inebriated consumers options to avoid driving
- Figure 24: Ride sharing locations and reasons for using ride sharing, by area, December 2016
- Ride sharing services are used for a wide variety of events
Reasons for Using Ride Sharing
- Convenience is king for consumers
- Figure 25: Reasons for using ride sharing, December 2016
- Heavy and moderate users find ride sharing saves time
- Figure 26: Reasons for using ride sharing – Saves time, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Heavy and moderate users ride share to avoid bad weather
- Figure 27: Reasons for using ride sharing – Inclement weather, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Convenience is king for consumers
Reasons for not Using Ride Sharing
- Ride sharing won’t replace personal car ownership anytime soon
- Figure 28: Reasons for not using ride sharing, December 2016
- Figure 29: Number of vehicles in the household, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Women more concerned about safety, prefer taxis over men
- Figure 30: Reasons for not using ride sharing, by gender, December 2016
- Ride sharing won’t replace personal car ownership anytime soon
Preferred Ride Sharing Provider and Reasons
- Ride share users prefer Uber
- Figure 31: Ride sharing service preference, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- User interface and reliability lead reasons for preference
- Figure 32: Reasons for preferred ride sharing service, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Ride share users prefer Uber
Ride Sharing Behavior
- Ride sharing an extremely convenient service on vacation
- Figure 33: Ride sharing behavior, December 2016
- Heavy and moderate users use shared services to save money
- Figure 34: Ride sharing behavior – Shared services, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Frequent users use more than one ride sharing app
- Figure 35: Ride sharing behavior – Using more than one service, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Ride sharing an extremely convenient service on vacation
Attitudes toward Ride Sharing
- Consumers agree ride sharing cannot replace personal car ownership
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward ride sharing, December 2016
- Heavy users don’t think ride sharing is eco-friendly
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward ride sharing, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Women less trustworthy of ride sharing drivers
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward ride sharing, by gender, December 2016
- Figure 39: Attitudes toward ride sharing, by ride sharing frequency, December 2016
- Parents want additional options for their kids
- Figure 40: Attitudes toward ride sharing, by parental status, December 2016
- Consumers agree ride sharing cannot replace personal car ownership
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Terms
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.