Salty Snacks - US - April 2017
"The salty snacks market continues to grow thanks to the strong performance of meat snacks and popcorn, as well as the continued success of corn snacks and cheese snacks. While salty snacks face competition from a variety of different snacks, innovation propels the salty snack market forward. Brands can build their sales in the crowded market by understanding what needs its products satisfy and identifying who their core consumers are."
Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Pretzels and pork rinds experience stagnant growth
- RTE popcorn outshines microwavable
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Salty snack sales rise
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- The issues
- Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 3: MULO sales of popcorn segments, 2012-16
- The opportunities
- There are still whitespaces for salty snack brands
- Figure 4: Salty snack statement agreement, February 2017
- New product trial motivators vary by consumer demographics
- Figure 5: Salty snack new product purchase motivators, by generation, February 2017
- Salty snacks can satisfy different occasions
- Figure 6: Salty snack occasion, by snack categories, February 2017
- Understanding consumer types
- Figure 7: Meat snack product interest, by salty snack segmentation, February 2017
- What it means
The Market - What You Need to Know
- Sales of salty snacks continue to grow
- Consumers have a multitude of snacks to choose
- Forget Millennials, iGens are key snackers
Market Size and Forecast
- Salty snacks market experiences steady growth
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Meat snacks continue to outperform other snacks
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, cheese snacks, popcorn, and pretzels, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, by corn snacks, meat snacks, and pork rinds, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of salty snacks, by segment share, 2014 and 2016
- C-stores and “other” retailers see strong salty snack sales
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales of salty snacks, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
Market Perspective
- Consumers are inundated with snack choices
Market Factors
- Snacking is a frequent universal occasion
- Figure 15: Food statement agreement, any agree, Fall 2016
- Figure 16: Snacking attitudes, Fall 2012-16
Understanding iGens
- Figure 17: Population by generation, 2012-22
- Figure 18: Distribution of generations by race and Hispanic origin, 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- PepsiCo is the largest salty snack company
- Popcorn and meat snacks benefit from flavors, familiarity, and premium varieties
- Pretzels and non-RTE popcorn are getting lost in the market
- Innovative products are bringing new opportunities and challenges
Company and Brand Sales of Salty Snacks
- PepsiCo’s share of the salty snacks market continues to grow
- Figure 19: MULO sales of salty snacks, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
What’s Working?
- Popcorn flavors diversify
- Figure 20: New popcorn products, flavor component group, 2012-17
- Figure 21: New popcorn products, select flavors, 2012-17
- Jerky: trendy and classic at the same time
- While many jerky brands are growing, the following are some noteworthy brands:
- Meat snacks go premium/feel good
- Figure 22: New meat snack products, select claims, 2012-17
- Regular Cheetos is a billion dollar brand
What’s Struggling?
- Pretzels need to look to new opportunities for growth
- Growth of RTE popcorn comes at expense of microwavable/kernels
- Figure 23: MULO sales of popcorn segments, 2012-16
- Meat snack bars may be too unique…for now
- Figure 24: Meat snack bars, purchase intent score, March 2016-March2017
- Figure 25: Meat snack bars, product attributes March 2016-March2017
- Figure 26: Meat snack bars, purchase intent score March 2016-March2017
What’s Next?
- Organic snacks becoming more commonplace
- Figure 27: All salty snack products, organic claims, 2012-17
- Refrigerated meat snacks compete with dried brands
- Is sorghum the next RTE popcorn?
- RTE popcorn format evolves
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Salty snacks are a HH staple
- Occasion often dictates which snack is chosen
- Different factors motivate consumers to try a new salty snack
- Premium and free-from snacks are still areas of opportunity
Salty Snack Purchases
- Nine out of 10 consumers buy salty snacks
- Figure 28: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, February 2017
- Figure 29: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, February 2017
- Men out buy women in salty snack purchases
- Figure 30: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, by gender, February 2017
- iGens are heavy snack purchasers
- Figure 31: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, by generation, February 2017
- Hispanics are primary pork rind consumers
- Figure 32: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Figure 33: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, by race, February 2017
- Snack purchases vary by area
- Figure 34: Salty snacks purchased, any HH purchase, by area, February 2017
Pretzel Deep Dive – Product Interest
- Flavored pretzels lead the way
- Figure 35: Pretzel product interest, February 2017
- Young consumers crave indulgent pretzels
- Figure 36: Pretzel product interest, by age, February 2017
- Organic options appeal to Ingredient Searchers
- Figure 37: Pretzel product interest, by salty snack segmentation, February 2017
Pretzel Deep Dive – Pretzel Pairings
- Even better with a dip
- Figure 38: Pretzel pairing interest. February 2017
Meat Snack Deep Dive – Product Interest
- Take meat snacks gourmet
- Figure 39: Meat snack product interest, February 2017
- Meat snack: TURF analysis
- Methodology
- Two types of meat snacks appeal to 65% of consumers
- Figure 40: TURF analysis – Meat snack product interest, February 2017
- Young consumers drive interest in new meat snack formats
- Figure 41: Meat snack product interest, by age, February 2017
- Opportunity for feel-good/free-from meat snacks
- Figure 42: Meat snack product interest, by salty snack segmentation, February 2017
- Product deep dive: Lorissa’s Kitchen Korean BBQ Premium Steak Strips
- Figure 43: Lorissa’s Kitchen, purchase intent score, by gender, March 2016-March 2017
Meat Snack Deep Dive – Protein Appeal
- Meat snack bars can stand out with unique proteins
- Figure 44: Meat snack protein appeal, February 2017
- Meat snack protein appeal: TURF analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 45: TURF analysis –Meat snack protein appeal, February 2017
Popcorn Deep Dive – Product Interest
- RTE buyers are open to more flavors
- Figure 46: Popcorn product interest, February 2017
- Female consumers respond to natural popcorn products
- Figure 47: Popcorn product interest, by gender, February 2017
- Young consumers are the target market for flavored popcorn
- Figure 48: Popcorn product interest, by age, February 2017
- Balance “free-from” with flavor to reach a mass audience
- Figure 49: Popcorn product interest, by age, February 2017
- Caramel popcorn is the low hanging fruit but look to new flavors as well
- Figure 50: Desired popcorn flavors, open-ended, February 2017
Salty Snack Occasions
- Different salty snacks satisfy various need states
- Figure 51: Salty snack occasion, by snack categories, February 2017
- Figure 52: Salty snack occasion, by snack categories, February 2017
- Consumers buy the same snack for different reasons
- Figure 53: Salty snack occasion, pretzels, by gender and age, February 2017
New Product Purchase Motivators
- Flavors lead to new product purchases
- Figure 54: Salty snack new product purchase motivators, February 2017
- Increase trial among female consumers
- Figure 55: Salty snack new product purchase motivators, by gender, February 2017
- Opportunity to drive trial among the generations
- Figure 56: Salty snack new product purchase motivators, by generation, February 2017
- Consumer types are motivated by different factors
- Figure 57: Salty snack new product purchase motivators, by salty snack segmentation, February 2017
Salty Snack Statement Agreement
- Whitespace still exists in the crowded salty snacks market
- Figure 58: Salty snack statement agreement, February 2017
- Men are more likely to put flavor first
- Figure 59: Salty snack statement agreement, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 60: Salty snack statement agreement, by gender and age, February 2017
- Nostalgia is strong with younger consumers; functional packaging appeals to older consumers
- Figure 61: Salty snack statement agreement, by generation, February 2017
- Interest in premium correlates to income
- Figure 62: Salty snack statement agreement, by age and HH income, February 2017
- Salty snack segmentation: Understanding the consumers
- Figure 63: Salty snack segmentation indexes against all survey respondents, February 2017
- Salty snack segmentation: Attitudes
- Figure 64: Salty snack statement agreement, by salty snack segmentation, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
- Figure 65: Total US retail sales and forecast of salty snacks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 66: Total US retail sales and forecast of cheese snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Total US retail sales and forecast of cheese snacks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 68: Total US retail sales and forecast of popcorn, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 69: Total US retail sales and forecast of popcorn, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Total US retail sales and forecast of pretzels, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 71: Total US retail sales and forecast of pretzels, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Total US retail sales and forecast of corn snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 73: Total US retail sales and forecast of corn snacks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 74: Total US retail sales and forecast of meat snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 75: Total US retail sales and forecast of meat snacks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 76: Total US retail sales and forecast of pork rinds, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 77: Total US retail sales and forecast of pork rinds, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-21
- Figure 78: Total US retail sales of salty snacks, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 79: MULO sales of cheese snacks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 80: MULO sales of popcorn, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 81: MULO sales of pretzels, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 82: MULO sales of corn snacks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 83: MULO sales of meat snacks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 84: Table - TURF Analysis – Meat snack product interest, February 2017
- Figure 85: Desired popcorn flavors, open-ended, top 10 flavors, February 2017
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)