"The salty snacks market continues to grow thanks to the strong performance of meat snacks and popcorn, as well as the continued success of corn snacks and cheese snacks. While salty snacks face competition from a variety of different snacks, innovation propels the salty snack market forward. Brands can build their sales in the crowded market by understanding what needs its products satisfy and identifying who their core consumers are."

Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: