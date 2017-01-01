Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Parents naturally feel the pressure to plan for their children’s future, but with limited investment and focus in the sector children’s saving and investment providers are doing little to support this. Low interest rates mean reduced incentives to save, although it also leaves a huge opportunity for providers to improve the value they add, giving parents the flexibility and control they want.”
– Patrick Ross, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Providers should cede flexibility as parents seek supreme control
  • Dual parent and child benefits could attract Millennials

US $2,583.33 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Two thirds of parents save for their children
              • Figure 1: Proportion of adults with children and whether or not they are saving on their behalf, February 2017
            • Junior ISAs continue to show strong growth
              • Figure 2: Amounts subscribed to Junior ISAs, £m, 2014/15-2015/16
            • Low interest rates have left the market feeling uncompetitive
              • Parents are less likely to describe their finances are healthy
                • Figure 3: Current financial situation – Parents versus non-parents, February 2016
              • Companies and brands
                • Stock and Shares Junior ISAs offer competitive potential
                  • Savings adspend suffers while investment spend swells
                    • The consumer
                      • Two thirds of parents save for their children
                        • Figure 4: Proportion of adults with children and whether or not they are saving on their behalf, February 2017
                      • Child Trust Fund legacy continues despite freedom to swap
                        • Figure 5: Products used for children's savings, February 2017
                      • Online management can help deliver sought-after parental controls
                        • Figure 6: Interest in features of a new children's savings product, February 2017
                      • Parents seek rewards for saving regularly
                        • Figure 7: Interest in incentives of a new children's savings product, February 2017
                      • Parents expect their money to be used wisely
                        • Figure 8: Attitudes towards saving for children, February 2017
                      • What we think

                      • Issues and Insights

                        • Providers should cede flexibility as parents seek supreme control
                          • The facts
                            • The implications
                              • Dual parent and child benefits could attract Millennials
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications

                                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                    • An estimated 10.7 million parents are currently saving for children
                                      • Junior ISAs grow at the expense of Children’s Bonds
                                        • Proportion of households with dependent children is falling
                                          • The child population is growing but interest rates are low

                                          • Market Size

                                            • Almost two thirds of parents are saving for their children
                                              • Figure 9: Proportion of parents who are saving for their children, February 2017
                                            • Child Trust Funds dominate product ownership
                                              • Figure 10: Proportion of parents who own various saving and investment products for the purposes of saving for children, February 2017
                                            • A note about Mintel’s estimates

                                            • Market Segmentation

                                              • Junior ISAs continue to show strong growth
                                                • Figure 11: Number of Junior ISAs, amounts subscribed and average subscription, 2011/12-2015/16
                                              • NS&I Children’s Bonds to lose more favour following rate cut
                                                • Figure 12: NS&I Transactions with investors in children’s bonds, 2015-16*

                                            • The Family Environment

                                              • The proportion of families with children is stable
                                                • Figure 13: UK households and family types, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2016
                                              • The trend towards fewer children per family has continued
                                                • Figure 14: Percentage of families with dependent children: by number of dependent children in the family, 2006 and 2016

                                            • Market Drivers

                                              • Low interest rates have left the market feeling uncompetitive
                                                • Figure 15: Average monthly quoted cash deposit and ISA interest rates, January 2008-January 2017
                                              • Funding for Lending has reduced providers’ commercial interest
                                                • The child population is expected to grow
                                                  • Figure 16: Projected size of UK child population, 2016, 2021, 2026 and 2031
                                                • Parents are less likely to describe their finances are healthy…
                                                  • Figure 17: Current financial situation – Parents versus non-parents, February 2016
                                                • …and are less certain about the immediate future
                                                  • Figure 18: Confidence in financial situation over the coming year – Parents versus non-parents, February 2016

                                              • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                • Limited product development and innovation
                                                  • Stocks and Shares Junior ISAs offer competitive potential
                                                    • Savings adspend suffers while investment spend swells

                                                    • Competitive Strategies

                                                      • Banks have left space for building societies and challengers
                                                        • Skipton Building Society launches two accounts to meet specific goals
                                                          • Santander and HSBC target adult account ownership in the future
                                                            • Regular savings products offer tempting rates
                                                              • Stocks and Shares ISA providers make a play for child savings
                                                                • MoneyBox
                                                                  • Orbis Access

                                                                  • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                    • Savings adspend falls to a new low, but investment-related spend grows
                                                                      • Figure 19: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on investment and savings products, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                    • Marginal spend on children’s saving and investment products
                                                                      • Nationwide bucks the trend with major TV campaign
                                                                        • Investment Junior ISAs also driving some adspend activity
                                                                          • Figure 20: Above-the-line, online display and direct mail adspend on identified children’s saving and investment products, 2016/17
                                                                        • Other selected marketing activity
                                                                          • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                          • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                            • Two thirds of parents save for their children
                                                                              • Child Trust Fund legacy continues despite freedom to swap
                                                                                • Parents seek out maximum control over their children’s savings
                                                                                  • Parents are keen to be rewarded for regular saving
                                                                                    • Parents expect their money to be used according to their wisdom

                                                                                    • Who Saves for Children?

                                                                                      • Two thirds of parents save for their children…
                                                                                          • Figure 21: Proportion of adults with children and whether or not they are saving on their behalf, February 2017
                                                                                        • …and more than a quarter of grandparents too
                                                                                          • Figure 22: Proportion of adults with children and whether or not they are saving on their behalf, February 2017
                                                                                        • Men are more likely to say they are saving for children than women
                                                                                          • Figure 23: Proportion who are parents of children under 18 and those who are saving for them, by gender, February 2017

                                                                                      • Products Used for Children’s Savings

                                                                                        • Child Trust Fund legacy continues despite freedom to swap
                                                                                          • Figure 24: Products used for children's savings, February 2017
                                                                                        • Older parents strongly favour instant-access options
                                                                                          • Figure 25: Products used for children's savings, by age, February 2017

                                                                                      • Interest in Children’s Savings Accounts Features

                                                                                        • Online management can help deliver sought-after parental controls
                                                                                          • Figure 26: Interest in features of a new children's savings product, February 2017
                                                                                        • The passbook has a limited appeal, dwarfed by online channels
                                                                                          • Figure 27: Interest in features of a new children's savings product, by age, February 2017
                                                                                        • Providers with wealthier customers can cross-sell using online services
                                                                                          • Figure 28: Interest in features of a new children's savings product, by demographic status, February 2017

                                                                                      • Interest in Children’s Savings Account Incentives

                                                                                        • Parents seek rewards for saving regularly
                                                                                          • Figure 29: Interest in incentives of a new children's savings product, February 2017
                                                                                        • Millennial parents are the most likely to look for parental rewards
                                                                                          • Figure 30: Interest in incentives of a new children's savings product, by age, February 2017

                                                                                      • Attitudes towards Saving for Children

                                                                                        • Parents expect their money to be used wisely…
                                                                                          • …and secretive saving helps ensure sensible spending
                                                                                            • A quarter of parents have active plans for their children
                                                                                              • Figure 31: Attitudes towards saving for children, February 2017
                                                                                            • Socio-economic differences in parental approach to saving
                                                                                              • Figure 32: Attitudes towards saving for children, by demographic status, February 2017

                                                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                              • Abbreviations
                                                                                                • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                Companies Covered

                                                                                                To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2017

                                                                                                US $2,583.33 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                Reports by region

                                                                                                About us

                                                                                                Registered office

                                                                                                Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                Registered in England:
                                                                                                Number 1475918.

                                                                                                Contact us

                                                                                                MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd