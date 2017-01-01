Saving and Investing for Children - UK - May 2017
“Parents naturally feel the pressure to plan for their children’s future, but with limited investment and focus in the sector children’s saving and investment providers are doing little to support this. Low interest rates mean reduced incentives to save, although it also leaves a huge opportunity for providers to improve the value they add, giving parents the flexibility and control they want.”
– Patrick Ross, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Providers should cede flexibility as parents seek supreme control
- Dual parent and child benefits could attract Millennials
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size
Market Segmentation
The Family Environment
Market Drivers
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
Competitive Strategies
Advertising and Marketing Activity
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Who Saves for Children?
Products Used for Children’s Savings
Interest in Children’s Savings Accounts Features
Interest in Children’s Savings Account Incentives
Attitudes towards Saving for Children
