Seasonal Dining Trends - US - January 2017
"Seasonal is a term with a clearly defined meaning associated with it; however, a more subjective and emotional aspect of seasonal is becoming equally important in foodservice. As restaurants continue to find a balance of how seasonal fits into their overall menu, consumers are paying closer attention to the details that go beyond the ingredients and flavors. From seasonal presentation to the influence of season-less ingredients, the definition of seasonal is far from static."
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- The fine dining gap
- A higher seasonal expectation
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- The fine dining gap
- Figure 1: Dining out visitation, fine dining, by generations, October 2016
- A higher seasonal expectation
- Figure 2: Seasonal statement agreement, by location, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Nostalgia hits a sweet spot
- Figure 3: Seasonal associations, by age and income, October 2016
- iGens show their own seasonal preferences
- Figure 4: Interest in savory seasonal menu dishes, by generation, October 2016
- Women show a more emotional perspective towards seasonal
- Figure 5: Seasonal associations, by gender, October 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Presentation matters
- The impact from natural
- Retail pushes forward competition
- Presentation matters
Market Factors
- The natural movement
- Figure 6: Number of menu mentions for ingredient claims. Q3 2015-16
- Social media drives seasonal influence
- Figure 7: Social media usage, at least daily, by gender and age, December 2016
- Seasonal packaging
- The natural movement
Market Perspective
- Seasonal retail trends fall into two buckets
- Figure 8: Percentage of Food and drink items with a seasonal claim, 2011-16*
- Seasonal retail trends fall into two buckets
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Pumpkin Spice Lattes are sticking around
- Any dish can be seasonal
- A seasonal pop-up
- Pumpkin Spice Lattes are sticking around
What’s Working?
- Sip, stir and enjoy: A taste for seasonal beverages
- Nostalgia with a dash of innovation
- Sip, stir and enjoy: A taste for seasonal beverages
What’s Struggling?
- Artificial flavors
- Artificial flavors
What’s Next?
- The “everyday” seasonal
- The seasonal pop-up experience
- International seasonal trends
- The “everyday” seasonal
MMI Seasonal Data
- Seasonal menu claims versus ingredient claims
- Figure 9: Seasonal ingredient claims versus seasonal menu item claims, Q1 2015 – Q4 2015
- Classic seasonal beverages become less seasonal
- Figure 10: Number of Rose Menu Mentions, Q1 2014 – Q1 2016
- Figure 11: Number of Hard Cider and Fruit Beer Menu Mentions, Q3 2015– Q3 2016
- Seasonal limited time menu items
- Seasonal menu claims versus ingredient claims
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumers crave seasonal coffee drinks
- A seasonal balance of indulgence and health
- An earthy fall
- Consumers crave seasonal coffee drinks
A Look Into Dining Out Segments
- Convenience versus experience
- Figure 12: Dining out visitation, October 2016
- Must love coffee and snacks: A Millennial trend
- Figure 13: Dining out visitation, by Millennials, October 2016
- Figure 14: Dining out visitation, by Hispanics and Millennials, October 2016
- Dining out with the entire family
- Figure 15: Dining out visitation, by parents and nonparents, October 2016
- A sophisticated approach to seasonal
- Figure 16: Dining out visitation, fine dining, by generations, October 2016
- Convenience versus experience
Interest in Seasonal Dishes
- A sweet and healthy seasonal spectrum
- Figure 17: Interest in seasonal menu dishes, October 2016
- iGens are carving their own seasonal preferences
- Figure 18: Interest in savory seasonal menu dishes, by generation, October 2016
- Figure 19: Interest in sweet seasonal menu dishes, by generation, October 2016
- Hispanic Millennials have a seasonal sweet tooth
- Figure 20: Interest in sweet seasonal menu dishes, by Hispanic Millennials and Non-Hispanic Millennials, October 2016
- Men favor indulgence, while women lean towards variety
- Figure 21: Interest in seasonal menu dishes, by male and female, October 2016
- A sweet and healthy seasonal spectrum
Seasonal Dish Association
- Sweet comfort
- Figure 22: Seasonal dessert association, October 2016
- Figure 23: Seasonal dish association, October 2016
- Sweet comfort
Seasonal Word Association
- The emotional and direct seasonal association
- Figure 24: Seasonal associations, October 2016
- Women maintain stronger emotional ties to seasonal
- Figure 25: Seasonal associations, by gender, October 2016
- Nostalgia never fades
- Figure 26: Seasonal associations, by age and HH income, October 2016
- Figure 27: Seasonal associations, by age and HH income, October 2016
- The emotional and direct seasonal association
Seasonal Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coffee reigns supreme in seasonal beverage interest
- Figure 28: Seasonal non-alcoholic beverage preferences, October 2016
- Figure 29: Seasonal coffee drink preferences, by age, October 2016
- Men show interest towards seasonal soft drinks
- Figure 30: Seasonal beverage preferences, by gender, October 2016
- Coffee reigns supreme in seasonal beverage interest
Seasonal Alcoholic Beverages
- Beer leads in seasonal alcohol preferences
- Figure 31: Seasonal alcoholic beverage preferences, October 2016
- Millennials lead in seasonal alcohol preferences
- Figure 32: Seasonal alcoholic beverage preference, any alcohol, by generation, October 2016
- Women prefer cocktails, men prefer beer
- Figure 33: Seasonal alcoholic beverage preference, by gender, October 2016
- Seasonal food and alcohol pairings
- Figure 34: Seasonal alcoholic beverage preference, by HH income, October 2016
- Beer leads in seasonal alcohol preferences
Seasonal Attributes – Correspondence Analysis
- Fall and winter
- Figure 35: Correspondence Analysis –Seasonal characteristics by season, October 2016
- Spring and summer
- The season-less combo
- Seasonal attribute differences by gender
- Figure 36: Fall seasonal attributes, by gender, October 2016
- Figure 37: Winter seasonal attributes, by gender, October 2016
- Figure 38: Spring seasonal attributes, by gender, October 2016
- Figure 39: Summer seasonal attributes, by gender, October 2016
Seasonal Attitudes
- A seasonal treat
- Figure 40: Seasonal statement agreement, October 2016
- Urban consumers value the seasonal experience
- Figure 41: Seasonal statement agreement, by location, October 2016
- Women enjoy seasonal dishes from varied perspectives
- Figure 42: Seasonal statement agreement, by gender, October 2016
- The Millennial parent equation
- Figure 43: Statement agreement, “I’m willing to pay more for seasonal dishes,” by generation and parents versus nonparents, October 2016
- A seasonal treat
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Correspondence Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 44: Seasonal characteristics by season, October 2016
- Methodology
Companies Covered
