"Seasonal is a term with a clearly defined meaning associated with it; however, a more subjective and emotional aspect of seasonal is becoming equally important in foodservice. As restaurants continue to find a balance of how seasonal fits into their overall menu, consumers are paying closer attention to the details that go beyond the ingredients and flavors. From seasonal presentation to the influence of season-less ingredients, the definition of seasonal is far from static."

- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: