“The autumn seasonal events continued to rise in value during 2016, in line with the fairly positive consumer sentiment and willingness to spend. With the retail market facing a challenging 2017, it is difficult to predict whether spending on these events will be significantly impacted. Back-to-school sales should remain resilient, while Halloween and Bonfire Night can be marketed as an opportunity for family entertainment and quality time spent together.”



– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: