Seasonal Shopping (Autumn/Winter) - UK - April 2017
“The autumn seasonal events continued to rise in value during 2016, in line with the fairly positive consumer sentiment and willingness to spend. With the retail market facing a challenging 2017, it is difficult to predict whether spending on these events will be significantly impacted. Back-to-school sales should remain resilient, while Halloween and Bonfire Night can be marketed as an opportunity for family entertainment and quality time spent together.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Marketing to dads
- Opportunities for value growth in back-to-school
- Halloween beauty retail boost
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Autumn events grow in size
- Figure 1: Estimated autumn/winter seasonal events market size (Including VAT), 2015 and 2016
- Strong sales growth in the latter end of 2016
- Figure 2: Annual percentage change in all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2016
- Black Friday grows in size
- Companies brands and innovation
- Asda spends the most advertising on back-to-school
- Discounters prioritise low-price uniform
- Beauty retailers tap into Halloween make-up trend
- The consumer
- Parents and Millennials are the biggest buying groups
- Figure 3: Spending on Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Dads outspend mums on seasonal events
- Figure 4: Amount spent on products purchased for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Sainsbury’s attracts new seasonal shoppers
- Figure 5: Retailers purchased from for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Store displays and experiences integral to drive purchases
- Figure 6: Shopping behaviours when purchasing for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Eight in 10 parents purchase for back-to-school
- Figure 7: Products purchased for the start of the school term in autumn 2016, January 2017
- George at Asda is popular for school uniform
- Figure 8: Retailers used for purchasing school uniform and shoes for the start of the autumn 2016 school term, January 2017
- Promotional offers drive mums to spend
- Figure 9: Factors to encourage purchasing back-to-school items from one retailer over another, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Marketing to dads
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for value growth in back-to-school
- The facts
- The implications
- Halloween beauty retail boost
- The facts
- The implications
- Marketing to dads
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Autumn events grow in size
- Autumn takes the greatest share of retail sales
- Online penetration peaks in November
- Advertising spend data reflects retail sales
- Remarkably strong Christmas 2016
- Autumn events grow in size
Market Size
- Economic uncertainties are yet to impact consumers’ own finances
- Growth in back-to-school market
- Halloween boosts October retail sales
- Consumers up their spending on Bonfire Night
- Figure 10: Estimated autumn/winter seasonal events market size (Including VAT), 2015 and 2016
- Economic uncertainties are yet to impact consumers’ own finances
Retail Sales across the Year
- Autumn takes the greatest share of retail sales
- Figure 11: Value of all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by season, 2016
- Consumers spent out generously on Christmas
- Figure 12: Value of all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 13: Value of leading category retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015 and 2016
- Growth in retail sales by month
- Weak August and September
- October boosted by Halloween
- November
- Figure 14: Annual percentage change in all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2016
- Figure 15: Annual percentage change in leading category retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2016
- Autumn takes the greatest share of retail sales
Online Retail Sales across the Year
- Online penetration peaks in November
- Figure 16: Online retail sales as a percentage of all retail sales, monthly, 2015 and 2016
- Black Friday pulls online sales forward
- Figure 17: Value of all online retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015 and 2016
- Online sales strengthen in second half
- Figure 18: Annual percentage change in all online retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2016
- Clothing lends well to online purchasing
- Figure 19: Online retail sales as a percentage of all retail sales, by category, monthly, 2015 and 2016
- Online penetration peaks in November
Advertising Spend across the Year
- Boost in advertising spend during December
- Figure 20: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, by month, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 21: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, monthly as a % of total spending, 2016
- Television advertising dominates spend
- Figure 22: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, by media type, 2016
- Retailers decrease reliance on press and direct mail
- Figure 23: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, by media type, 2014-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Boost in advertising spend during December
Black Friday and Christmas
- Black Friday grows in size
- Christmas beats expectations
- Black Friday grows in size
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Marks & Spencer boasts the Art of School Uniform
- Discounters prioritise low-price uniform
- Beauty retailers tap into make-up tutorial phenomenon
- Superdrug launches its own Snapchat filter
- Asda spends the most advertising back-to-school
- Morrisons invests in Bonfire Night
- Marks & Spencer boasts the Art of School Uniform
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Back-to-school
- Marks & Spencer boasts the ‘Art of School Uniform’
- Discounters prioritise lowest prices
- Halloween
- Lidl launches biggest ever Halloween range
- Beauty retailers tap into make-up tutorial phenomenon
- Superdrug launches its own Snapchat filter
- Figure 24: Screenshot of Superdrug’s twitter page, showing the Snapchat Black Swan filter, 2016
- Premium beauty retailers offer Halloween makeovers
- Morrisons hosts pumpkin carving classes in-store
- Pet products on trend for 2016
- Figure 25: Pet accessories from Accessorize, October 2016
- Figure 26: Pet costumes from Pets at Home, October 2016
- Tesco saves food waste with pumpkin rescue stations
- Other events
- Tesco takes part in Diwali
- Back-to-school
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Back-to-school: Sainsbury’s boosts spending
- Figure 27: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on back-to-school products by leading retailers between June and September, 2014-16
- Figure 28: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on back-to-school products by leading retailers between June and September, by month, 2014-16
- Halloween: Lidl ups expenditure on biggest ever range
- Figure 29: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on Halloween products by leading retailers, 2014-16
- Bonfire Night: overshadowed by Christmas campaigns
- Figure 30: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on Bonfire Night products by leading retailers, 2014-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Parents of 6-12s lead Halloween and Bonfire Night purchasing
- Young people as likely to buy cosmetics as fancy dress
- Dads outspend mums on seasonal events
- Sainsbury’s attracts new seasonal shoppers
- Weekend events drive an increase in spend
- Eight in 10 parents purchase for back-to-school
- Increase in spend driven by brand-savvy kids
- George at Asda the market leader for school uniform
- Promotional offers drive mums to spend
- Parents of 6-12s lead Halloween and Bonfire Night purchasing
Purchasing for Halloween and Bonfire Night
- Halloween takes greater share of purchasing
- Figure 31: Spending on Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Halloween make-up trend drives cosmetics purchases
- Parents of 6-12s are the biggest buying group
- Six in 10 Millennials purchase for the nostalgic event
- Figure 32: Proportion of consumers purchasing products for Halloween and Bonfire Night in 2015 and 2016, December 2015 and January 2017
- Dads outspend mums on seasonal events
- Figure 33: Amount spent on Halloween products, mothers vs fathers, January 2017
- Spending highest in London
- Figure 34: Amount spent on products purchased for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Opportunity for multiple purchase deals
- Figure 35: Repertoire of products purchased for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Halloween takes greater share of purchasing
Retailers Purchased From – Halloween and Bonfire Night
- Supermarkets attract the majority of spend
- Figure 36: Retailers purchased from for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- The ‘Big Four’ – Sainsbury’s wins shoppers
- Figure 37: Halloween and Bonfire Night shoppers at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda, 2015 and 2016, December 2015 and January 2017
- Grocers face little competition from the non-food sector
- Figure 38: Retailers purchased from for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Online-only retailers limited by lack of ‘passing trade’
- Supermarkets attract the majority of spend
Shopping Behaviours – Halloween and Bonfire Night
- Weekend events drive an increase in spend
- Figure 39: Shopping behaviours when purchasing for Halloween and Bonfire Night, January 2017
- Dads up their spending
- Affluent older Millennials the least cautious in their spending
- Store displays and experiences to drive impulse purchases
- Weekend events drive an increase in spend
Purchasing for Back-to-School
- Eight in 10 parents make a purchase
- Figure 40: Products purchased for the start of the school term in autumn 2016, January 2017
- School uniform purchases driven by price
- Higher school leaving age boosts stationery sales
- Figure 41: Products purchased for the start of the school term in autumn 2016, by age of children, January 2017
- Rising spend on sportswear, bags and stationery
- Figure 42: Amount spent on products purchased for the start of the school term, December 2016 and January 2017
- Eight in 10 parents make a purchase
Where School Uniform is Purchased
- George at Asda the market leader
- Figure 43: Retailers used for purchasing school uniform and shoes for the start of the autumn 2016 school term, January 2017
- Specialist shops number one among affluent parents
- Challenging market for clothing and footwear specialists
- George at Asda the market leader
Purchase Drivers for Back-to-School
- Promotional offers the biggest attraction
- Figure 44: Factors to encourage purchasing back-to-school items from one retailer over another, mothers vs fathers, January 2017
- Dads seek external recommendations
- TV adverts more effective than social media and print
- Promotional offers the biggest attraction
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
