Seasonal Shopping (Spring/Summer) - UK - October 2017
“Despite a distinct lack of enthusiasm among UK consumers, the market value of the major spring/summer retail events continued to rise in 2017, with spending reaching an estimated £2.2 billion. The growth in consumer spending was driven by increased average spend per customer, with Valentine’s Day shoppers in particular spending significantly more in 2017. However, attitudes towards the spring/summer events are largely negative and to continue to grow seasonal sales retailers will need to offset this negativity with innovative products alongside engaging campaigns and in-store events.”
– Samantha Dover, Retail Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Can retailers boost appeal of spring/summer events?
- Utilising online to capture seasonal spending
- When and where should retailers target shoppers?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market sizes for the major seasonal events
- Figure 1: Estimated Spring/Summer seasonal events market size (including VAT), 2017
- Retail sales performance in 2017
- Figure 2: Annual percentage change in all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2017
- Figure 3: Value of retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by Spring/Summer months, 2015-17
- Online accounts for greater proportion of retail sales
- Figure 4: Online retail sales as a percentage of all retail sales, by month, 2016-17
- The consumer
- Fewer people shopping for the major spring/spring events…
- Figure 5: Purchasing for Spring/Summer events in 2017, July/August 2017
- ...but those that do are spending more
- Figure 6: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, 2015-17
- Most still shop in-store for gifts
- Figure 7: Purchasing of products, in-store or online, July/August 2017
- More than half start planning at least two weeks in advance
- Figure 8: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, July/August 2017
- Negative perceptions of the spring/summer events
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, July/August 2017
- What consumer do during the bank holidays
- Figure 10: What they do during the spring bank holiday weekends, July/August 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Can retailers boost appeal of spring/summer events?
- The facts
- The implications
- Utilising online to capture seasonal spending
- The facts
- The implications
- When and where should retailers target shoppers?
- The facts
- The implications
- Can retailers boost appeal of spring/summer events?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Spending on seasonal events continues to grow
- Valentine’s Day becomes the biggest spring/summer retail event
- Late Easter boost retail sales in 2017
- Spring/summer months account for 44% of all online retail sales
- Spending on seasonal events continues to grow
Market Size
- Spending on the spring/summers events rises 8.2%
- Figure 11: Estimated Spring/Summer seasonal events market size (including VAT), 2017
- Greetings cards account for smaller proportion of sales
- Figure 12: Estimated breakdown of retail sales by products purchased for Spring/Summer events, 2017
- Figure 13: Estimated breakdown of retail sales by products purchased for Spring/Summer events (including VAT), 2017
- Spending on the spring/summers events rises 8.2%
Retail Sales across the Year
- Seasonal retail sales
- Spring retail sales suffer from early Easter in 2016
- Figure 14: Value of all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by season, 2016
- Christmas continues to drive end of year peak
- Figure 15: Value of all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015-17
- Spring/summer fashion purchasing now peaks in July
- Figure 16: Value of leading category retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015-17
- Despite falling real incomes, retail sales continue to grow in 2017
- Figure 17: Annual percentage change in all retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2015-17
- Household goods boosted by late Easter in 2017
- Figure 18: Annual percentage change in leading category retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2017
- Increased spending during spring/summer months
- Figure 19: Value of retail sales (excluding fuel) at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by Spring/Summer months, 2015-17
- Seasonal retail sales
Online Retail Sales across the Year
- Seasonal retail sales online
- Autumn season growing share of online retail sales
- Figure 20: Value of all online retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by season, 2016
- Black Friday promotions boost online sales in late 2016
- Figure 21: Value of all online retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, 2016-17
- Online accounting for bigger share of total retail
- Figure 22: Online retail sales as a percentage of all retail sales, by month, 2015-17
- Figure 23: Online retail sales as a percentage of all retail sales, by category, by month, 2015-17
- Consistent growth online retail sales during spring/summer months
- Figure 24: Value of online retail sales at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, by spring/summer months, 2015-17
- Seasonal retail sales online
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Advertising spend down 0.5% spring/summer 2017
- Inclusive marketing gains momentum
- Retailers use events to capture seasonal shoppers
- Efforts to encourage Father’s Day spending
- Advertising spend down 0.5% spring/summer 2017
Advertising Spend across the Year
- Easter boosts advertising spend in March 2016
- Figure 25: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure by all retailers, by month, 2016
- Figure 26: Annual percentage change in total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure by all retailers, by month, 2016
- November remains the biggest month for retail advertising
- Figure 27: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, monthly as a % of total spending, 2016
- Fewer retailers using press marketing
- Figure 28: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, by advertising method, 2016
- Figure 29: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers, 2012-16
- Spring/summer in focus
- Figure 30: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers during the spring and summer months, 2015-17
- Figure 31: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure by all retailers during the spring and summer months (Mar-Aug), by media type, 2013-17
- Supermarket spending at Easter
- Figure 32: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on Easter products by selected leading supermarket retailers, 2013-17
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Easter boosts advertising spend in March 2016
Launch Activity and Innovation
- The retailers ‘Serving the Underserved’
- Figure 33: Lush Valentine’s Day 2017 Better Together campaign
- Figure 34: Sainsbury’s same-sex Valentine’s Day greeting cards, 2017
- Figure 35: Happy Father’s Day Mum greeting cards, 2017
- Debenhams unveils Valentine’s Drive-Thru
- Figure 36: Debenhams Valentine’s Day Drive-Through, 2017
- Improving retail delivery options
- Figure 37: Zalando/Pacify geolocation delivery
- Chatbots help customers find gifts online
- Events drive seasonal shoppers in-store
- Figure 38: Paperchase Love Week, February 2017
- Ted Baker engages shoppers with playful messaging
- Figure 39: Love Bites Valentine’s game, 2017
- Cut price Mother’s Day
- Figure 40: Lidl Surprises campaign, 2017
- The rise of novelty Easter eggs
- Figure 41: The Cheester Egg, 2017
- Figure 42: Hotel Chocolat Egg Sandwich, 2017
- Retailer taps into social media opportunity
- Figure 43: Pandora Valentine’s Day ‘Love Booths’, 2017
- Retailers embrace stereotypes for Father’s Day
- Figure 44: Moonpig.com’s Father’s Day edible ‘Meating Cards’, 2017
- Figure 45: Carhartt Father’s Day campaign, 2017
- The retailers ‘Serving the Underserved’
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More people shop for Mother’s Day…
- …but people spend more on Valentine’s Day
- Almost a third shop online
- Men spend less time planning
- Price sensitivity high in build up to the spring/summer events
- One in five goes shopping over the bank holidays
- More people shop for Mother’s Day…
Spring/Summer Events: Who Buys What?
- Mother’s Day most purchased for spring/summer event
- Figure 46: Purchasing for Spring/Summer events in 2017, July/August 2017
- Most people still buy products rather than experiences
- Figure 47: Purchasing of products and services for Spring/Summer events in 2017, July/August 2017
- Men continue to shop more for Valentine’s Day
- Figure 48: Purchasing of products and services for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by gender, July/August 2017
- Young people more engaged with seasonal retail events
- Figure 49: Purchasing of products and services for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by age, July/August 2017
- Affluence impacts purchasing
- Figure 50: Purchasing of products and services for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by socio-economic group, July/August 2017
- Half buy chocolate gifts at Easter
- Figure 51: Purchasing of products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by event, July/August 2017
- One in ten dines out for Valentine’s Day
- Figure 52: Purchasing of services for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by event, July/August 2017
- Most just buy one type of gift
- Figure 53: Repertoire of products purchased for seasonal events in 2017, by demographics, July/August 2017
- Mother’s Day most purchased for spring/summer event
Spring/Summer Events: How They Shop
- Most still shop in-store
- Figure 54: Purchasing of products, in-store or online, July/August 2017
- Fewer people shop online at Easter
- Figure 55: Purchasing of products, in-store or online, by event, July/August 2017
- Young men drive online purchases
- Figure 56: Purchasing of products, in-store or online, by age, July/August 2017
- Most still shop in-store
Spring/Summer Events: How Much They Spend
- Valentine’s shoppers most generous
- Figure 57: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, July/August 2017
- People spend more on seasonal events in 2017
- Figure 58: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, 2015-17
- Men drive spring/summer spending
- Figure 59: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by gender, July/August 2017
- Young people spend more on Father’s Day
- Figure 60: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by age, July/August 2017
- Affluent more engaged in seasonal shopping
- Figure 61: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by socio-economic group, July/August 2017
- Opportunity to boost sales in rural communities
- Figure 62: Average amount spent on products for Spring/Summer events in 2017, by location, July/August 2017
- Valentine’s shoppers most generous
Spring/Summer Events: Purchasing Planning
- Most consumers plan ahead
- Figure 63: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, July/August 2017
- Easter requires more planning
- Figure 64: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, by event, July/August 2017
- One in twenty male consumers shops on the day
- Figure 65: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, by gender, July/August 2017
- Week before important for capturing Millennials
- Figure 66: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, by age, July/August 2017
- Longer preparation time for those in rural locations
- Figure 67: How far in advance they start planning for Spring/Summer events, by location, July/August 2017
- Most consumers plan ahead
Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events
- Most think the spring/summer events are too commercialised
- Figure 68: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, July/August 2017
- Seasonal shopping fatigue highest among Easter shoppers
- Figure 69: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by event, July/August 2017
- Older consumers are more negative about seasonal shopping
- Figure 70: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by age, July/August 2017
- Two thirds of 16-24s inspired by social media content
- Figure 71: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by age, July/August 2017
- Experiences important to young people
- Figure 72: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by age, July/August 2017
- Opportunity to drive Father’s Day purchases with social media
- Figure 73: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by event, July/August 2017
- Interest in personalisation peaks amongst Valentine’s Day shoppers
- Figure 74: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, by event, July/August 2017
- Most think the spring/summer events are too commercialised
Spring/Summer Events – Target Groups
- Split opinions on the spring/summer retail events
- Figure 75: Attitudes towards the Spring/Summer Events, target groups, July/August 2017
- Key characteristics
- Experience Seekers
- Content Shoppers
- Seasonal Sceptics
- Price Conscious
- Split opinions on the spring/summer retail events
CHAID Analysis – Spring/Summer Events
- Methodology
- Men want better suggestions for Valentine’s Day
- Figure 76: Seasonal shopping – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
- Figure 77: Seasonal shopping – CHAID – Table output, August 2017
- Methodology
Spring Bank Holiday Behaviour
- Dining out and shopping most popular activities
- Figure 78: What they do during the spring bank holiday weekends, July/August 2017
- Millennials most active over bank holidays
- Figure 79: What they do during the spring bank holiday weekends, by age, July/August 2017
- One in five does just one activity
- Figure 80: Repertoire of what they do during the spring bank holiday weekends, July/August 2017
- Dining out and shopping most popular activities
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Market sizes
- VAT
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.