“Sustained interest in scratch cooking should benefit the market, particularly with the impending squeeze on consumer incomes. Seasoning brands need to target home cooks wanting to add an element of creativity to their dishes. The stocks market meanwhile faces a challenge to engage young consumers less likely to cook traditional dishes. Stocks tailored to emerging cuisines look well placed to chime here.”

– Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: