Seasonings and Stocks - UK - May 2017
“Sustained interest in scratch cooking should benefit the market, particularly with the impending squeeze on consumer incomes. Seasoning brands need to target home cooks wanting to add an element of creativity to their dishes. The stocks market meanwhile faces a challenge to engage young consumers less likely to cook traditional dishes. Stocks tailored to emerging cuisines look well placed to chime here.”
– Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Scope for seasonings to be used as salt substitutes
- Guidance is needed to further inspire consumers to use seasonings
- Engaging younger age groups is key to stocks’ longevity
- Scope for seasonings to be used as salt substitutes
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Substantial value sales growth in the market
- Value growth forecast for the market over 2016-21
- Stocks are under pressure to engage young generations
- Popularity of scratch cooking will sustain category
- Foodservice can provide inspiration for seasonings
- Salt reduction still a focus for government health campaigns
- Substantial value sales growth in the market
Market Size and Forecast
- Substantial value sales growth in the market
- Figure 10: UK retail value sales of seasonings and stocks, 2011-21
- Figure 11: UK retail value sales of seasonings and stocks, by segment, 2011-21
- All seasoning sectors grew sales in 2016
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of seasonings, 2015 and 2016
- Value growth forecast for the market over 2016-21
- Figure 13: Forecast of UK sales of seasonings and stocks, by value, 2011-21
- Scratch cooking to sustain seasonings market
- Figure 14: Forecast of UK sales of seasonings, by value, 2011-21
- Stocks are under pressure to engage young generations
- Figure 15: Forecast of UK sales of stocks, by value, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Substantial value sales growth in the market
Market Drivers
- Popularity of scratch cooking will sustain category
- Figure 16: “Typically, how often do you cook meals from scratch?”, April 2016-March 2017
- Foodservice can provide inspiration for seasonings
- Salt reduction still a focus for government health campaigns
- Weak Pound will push up inflation
- Squeeze on incomes is, however, unlikely to deter consumers from the category
- Popularity of scratch cooking will sustain category
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Own-label dominates seasonings
- Knorr and Oxo dominate stocks market
- Sainsbury’s overhauls own-label herbs and spices range
- Asda targets scratch cooks with range of frozen herbs and spices
- Steep decline in overall advertising spending
- Premier Foods brings the Oxo Family back to TV
- Cutting-edge outdoor advertising from Knorr
- Own-label dominates seasonings
Market Share
- Own-label dominates seasonings
- Schwartz sees sales fall and loses market share
- Figure 17: Leading brands’ value sales and shares in UK retail seasonings market, 2014-16
- Knorr and Oxo dominate stocks market
- Figure 18: Leading brands’ value sales and shares in UK retail stocks/bouillon market, 2014-16
- Own-label dominates seasonings
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Own-label extends share of NPD
- Figure 19: New product launches in the seasonings and stocks market, by own-label and brands, 2013-16
- Sainsbury’s overhauls own-label herbs and spices range…
- Figure 20: Share of new product launches in the seasonings and stocks market, by top 10 companies, 2013-16
- …and adds Spice Drops to its listing
- Oxo launches liquid stock range
- Tesco revamps stock pots and introduces spices for charity
- Asda targets scratch cooks with range of frozen herbs and spices
- New look for Knorr
- Schwartz unveils gluten-free recipe mixes
- Own-label extends share of NPD
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Steep decline in overall advertising spending
- Figure 21: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on seasonings and stocks, 2013-16
- TV attracts the greatest percentage of adspend despite cutbacks
- Premier Foods brings the Oxo Family back to TV
- Figure 22: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on seasonings and stocks, by top brands, 2013-16
- Cutting-edge outdoor advertising from Knorr
- Schwartz looks to digital activity to promote seasoning ranges
- Bisto takes ‘Together Project’ campaign to the radio
- Unilever plays up WWII connections for Bovril
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Steep decline in overall advertising spending
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Seasonings are a menu staple
- Variety packs spark widespread interest
- Seaweed as a salt substitute appeals to 44%
- Seven in 10 want to add a “wow factor” to dishes
- Over three quarters of consumers use stocks
- New associations are needed to engage 16-24s
- Stocks can move into seasonings territory
- High uncertainty around the flavour of gluten-free stocks
- Two in five seasoning users look to replicate meals eaten out of home
- Seasonings are a menu staple
Usage of Seasonings
- Seasonings are a menu staple
- Figure 23: Usage of seasoning, by type, March 2017
- Salt sees usage decline
- Flavoured salt popular amongst young cooks
- Seasonings are a menu staple
Interest in Seasoning Products and Formats
- Variety packs spark widespread interest
- Interest peaks among under-35s and those lacking kitchen space
- Figure 24: Interest in buying seasoning products and formats, March 2017
- Fair trade is important to younger consumers
- Parents show high interest in spice blends for adding at the table…
- …and for seasonings tailored to specific vegetables
- Seaweed as a salt substitute appeals to the affluent
- Variety packs spark widespread interest
Behaviours Related to Seasonings
- Seven in 10 want to add a “wow factor” to dishes
- Figure 25: Behaviours related to seasonings, March 2017
- Recipes dictate seasonings purchases for nearly half
- Under-35s most likely to just follow recipes
- Two in five seasoning users look to replicate meals eaten out of home
- Figure 26: Seasonings and stocks – CHAID – Tree output, March 2017
- Methodology
- Seven in 10 want to add a “wow factor” to dishes
Usage of Stocks
- Over three quarters of consumers use stocks
- Figure 27: Usage of stocks, by type, March 2017
- Ready-to-use liquids are most popular amongst the affluent
- Over three quarters of consumers use stocks
Usage Occasions of Stocks
- Stocks are dependent on traditional dishes
- New associations needed to engage 16-24s
- Figure 28: Usage occasions of stocks, March 2017
- Opportunity for stocks to be tailored to meals
- Stocks are dependent on traditional dishes
Behaviours Related to Stocks
- Stocks can move into seasonings territory
- Figure 29: Behaviours related to stocks, March 2017
- High willingness to pay more for all-natural stocks
- Scope for stocks to explore emerging cuisine flavours
- High uncertainty around the flavour of gluten-free stocks…
- …and varying agreement that low-salt stocks deliver on flavour
- Stocks can move into seasonings territory
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Drivers
- Figure 30: “Which, if any, of the following factors are most important to you when looking for healthy foods?”, April 2016-March 2017
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 31: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK seasonings and stocks market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 32: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK seasonings market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 33: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK stocks market, by value, 2016-21
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 34: Leading manufacturers’ value sales and shares in UK retail seasonings market, 2014-16
- Figure 35: Leading manufacturers’ value sales and shares in UK retail stocks market, 2014-16
Appendix – Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Figure 36: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on seasonings and stocks, by media type, 2013-16
- Figure 37: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on seasonings and stocks, by highest-spending advertisers, 2013-16
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 38: Repertoire of usage of seasonings, March 2017
- Figure 39: Repertoire of usage of stocks, March 2017
- Figure 40: Seasonings and stocks – CHAID – Table output, March 2017
Companies Covered
