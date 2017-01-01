Security Equipment, Access Control and CCTV - UK - May 2017
“The UK security equipment market is highly competitive, with large sectors effectively commoditised. This has given rise to competitive pricing structures, and encouraged groups to distinguish themselves from competitors by offering new and innovative security solutions.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This report answers the following questions:
- What core areas of demand have driven recent growth in the security equipment market?
- How has the air of austerity manifested in the industry?
- What technological innovations have entered the market in recent years?
- How is the Brexit decision expected to impact the market?
- What does the future of the UK’s security equipment industry look like?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 2: UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
- Figure 3: UK sales and rental of security alarms and systems, £ million, 2012-2016
- Market factors
- Business investment continues to grow
- Figure 4: UK Business Investment, £ million, Quarter 1 2012- Quarter 4 2016
- General growth across UK construction
- Figure 5: Output in the Construction Industry, 2010-2016
- UK crime rates
- Wholesale and retail continues to dominate commercial crime
- Figure 6: UK Wholesale and Retail business crimes, number of incidents, 2012-2015
- Domestic crime continues to fall
- Figure 7: England & Wales Domestic Crime, Burglary, Vandalism and Vehicle theft, number of incidents (‘000), 2012-2016
- Reduced government spending on CCTV
- Technological innovations
- Market forecasts
- Figure 8: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
- Figure 9: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2017-2021
- What we think
Key Insights
- Perception of CCTV
- The impact of Brexit
Introduction
- Issues in the market
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Issues in the market
Market Positioning
- The supplier
- The customer
- The regulators
- The supplier
UK Economy
- Market factors and trends
- Key points
- Business investment levels continue to grow, driving growth across the market
- Figure 10: UK Business Investment, £ million, Quarter 1 2012- Quarter 4 2016
- Construction has grown, though this could be threatened by Brexit over the past year
- Figure 11: Output in the Construction Industry, by Type, 2010-2016
- Figure 12: Output in the Construction Industry, 2010-2016
- UK crime rates
- Wholesale and retail continues to dominate commercial crime
- Figure 13: Crime experienced in the last 12 months, by industry sector, (‘000), in England and Wales, 2015
- Figure 14: UK Wholesale and Retail business crimes, number of incidents, 2012-2015
- Figure 15: Retail crime financial cost, by crime, £ million, 2016
- Domestic crime continues to fall…
- Figure 16: England & Wales Domestic Crime, Burglary, Vandalism and Vehicle theft, number of incidents (‘000), 2012-2016
- Reduced government spending on CCTV
- Technological innovations
- Facial recognition
- The surge of high definition
- Heightened integration
- Growth of body-worn cameras
- Market factors and trends
Market Size
- Key points
- Figure 17: UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- The CCTV continues to dominate the market, driving overall growth
- Figure 18: UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
- The sales sector saw its share of the total market grow over the past year
- Figure 19: UK sales and rental of Security alarms and systems, £ million, 2012-2016
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Changes in industry structure
- Figure 20: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2012-2016
- Industry by turnover
- Figure 21: Analysis of the financial structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2015 & 2016
- Industry by employment
- Figure 22: Analysis of the employment structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2015 & 2016
- Key points
Company Profiles
Abi Gardiner
- Recent company activity
- Figure 23: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
ADT Fire & Security
- Recent company activity
- Figure 24: Financial Analysis of ADT Fire and Security Plc £ million, 2012-2016
- Company strategy
ASSA Abloy
- Recent company activity
- Figure 25: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Chubb System
- Recent company activity
- Figure 26: Financial Analysis of Chubb Systems, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
G4S Technology
- Recent company activity
- Figure 27: Financial Analysis of G4S Technology, £ million, 2010-2014
- Company strategy
Hanwha Techwin
- Recent company activity
- Figure 28: Financial Analysis of Hanwha Techwin Europe, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Honeywell
- Recent company activity
- Figure 29: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Schneider Electric
- Recent company activity
- Figure 30: Financial Analysis of Schneider Electric, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Secom
- Recent company activity
- Figure 31: Financial Analysis of Secom, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Tunstall Group
- Recent company activity
- Figure 32: Financial Analysis of Tunstall Group Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Forecast
- Key points
- The market is expected to maintain stable growth
- Figure 33: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
- Forecast growth across every market sector
- Figure 34: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2017-2021
- The growth of body-worn cameras
- Key points
Further Sources and Contacts
- Trade associations
- Trade magazines
- Trade associations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.