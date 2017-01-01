Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Security Equipment, Access Control and CCTV - UK - May 2017

“The UK security equipment market is highly competitive, with large sectors effectively commoditised. This has given rise to competitive pricing structures, and encouraged groups to distinguish themselves from competitors by offering new and innovative security solutions.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst

This report answers the following questions:

  • What core areas of demand have driven recent growth in the security equipment market?
  • How has the air of austerity manifested in the industry?
  • What technological innovations have entered the market in recent years?
  • How is the Brexit decision expected to impact the market?
  • What does the future of the UK’s security equipment industry look like?

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Executive Summary

      • The market
        • Figure 1: Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
      • Market segmentation
        • Figure 2: UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
        • Figure 3: UK sales and rental of security alarms and systems, £ million, 2012-2016
      • Market factors
        • Business investment continues to grow
          • Figure 4: UK Business Investment, £ million, Quarter 1 2012- Quarter 4 2016
        • General growth across UK construction
          • Figure 5: Output in the Construction Industry, 2010-2016
        • UK crime rates
          • Wholesale and retail continues to dominate commercial crime
            • Figure 6: UK Wholesale and Retail business crimes, number of incidents, 2012-2015
          • Domestic crime continues to fall
            • Figure 7: England & Wales Domestic Crime, Burglary, Vandalism and Vehicle theft, number of incidents (‘000), 2012-2016
          • Reduced government spending on CCTV
            • Technological innovations
              • Market forecasts
                • Figure 8: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
                • Figure 9: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2017-2021
              • What we think

              • Key Insights

                  • Perception of CCTV
                    • The impact of Brexit

                    • Introduction

                      • Issues in the market
                        • Definitions
                          • Methodology
                            • Abbreviations

                            • Market Positioning

                              • The supplier
                                • The customer
                                  • The regulators

                                  • UK Economy

                                    • Market factors and trends
                                      • Key points
                                        • Business investment levels continue to grow, driving growth across the market
                                          • Figure 10: UK Business Investment, £ million, Quarter 1 2012- Quarter 4 2016
                                        • Construction has grown, though this could be threatened by Brexit over the past year
                                          • Figure 11: Output in the Construction Industry, by Type, 2010-2016
                                          • Figure 12: Output in the Construction Industry, 2010-2016
                                        • UK crime rates
                                          • Wholesale and retail continues to dominate commercial crime
                                            • Figure 13: Crime experienced in the last 12 months, by industry sector, (‘000), in England and Wales, 2015
                                            • Figure 14: UK Wholesale and Retail business crimes, number of incidents, 2012-2015
                                            • Figure 15: Retail crime financial cost, by crime, £ million, 2016
                                          • Domestic crime continues to fall…
                                            • Figure 16: England & Wales Domestic Crime, Burglary, Vandalism and Vehicle theft, number of incidents (‘000), 2012-2016
                                          • Reduced government spending on CCTV
                                            • Technological innovations
                                              • Facial recognition
                                                • The surge of high definition
                                                  • Heightened integration
                                                    • Growth of body-worn cameras

                                                    • Market Size

                                                      • Key points
                                                        • Figure 17: UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016

                                                    • Market Segmentation

                                                      • Key points
                                                        • The CCTV continues to dominate the market, driving overall growth
                                                            • Figure 18: UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
                                                          • The sales sector saw its share of the total market grow over the past year
                                                            • Figure 19: UK sales and rental of Security alarms and systems, £ million, 2012-2016

                                                        • Industry Structure

                                                          • Key points
                                                            • Industry development
                                                              • Changes in industry structure
                                                                • Figure 20: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2012-2016
                                                              • Industry by turnover
                                                                • Figure 21: Analysis of the financial structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2015 & 2016
                                                              • Industry by employment
                                                                • Figure 22: Analysis of the employment structure of the Security Equipment Industry, 2015 & 2016

                                                            • Company Profiles

                                                              • Abi Gardiner

                                                                  • Recent company activity
                                                                    • Figure 23: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                  • Company strategy

                                                                  • ADT Fire & Security

                                                                      • Recent company activity
                                                                        • Figure 24: Financial Analysis of ADT Fire and Security Plc £ million, 2012-2016
                                                                      • Company strategy

                                                                      • ASSA Abloy

                                                                          • Recent company activity
                                                                            • Figure 25: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                          • Company strategy

                                                                          • Chubb System

                                                                              • Recent company activity
                                                                                • Figure 26: Financial Analysis of Chubb Systems, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                              • Company strategy

                                                                              • G4S Technology

                                                                                  • Recent company activity
                                                                                    • Figure 27: Financial Analysis of G4S Technology, £ million, 2010-2014
                                                                                  • Company strategy

                                                                                  • Hanwha Techwin

                                                                                      • Recent company activity
                                                                                          • Figure 28: Financial Analysis of Hanwha Techwin Europe, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                        • Company strategy

                                                                                        • Honeywell

                                                                                            • Recent company activity
                                                                                              • Figure 29: Financial Analysis of Adi-Gardiner, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                            • Company strategy

                                                                                            • Schneider Electric

                                                                                                • Recent company activity
                                                                                                  • Figure 30: Financial Analysis of Schneider Electric, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                • Company strategy

                                                                                                • Secom

                                                                                                    • Recent company activity
                                                                                                      • Figure 31: Financial Analysis of Secom, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                    • Company strategy

                                                                                                    • Tunstall Group

                                                                                                        • Recent company activity
                                                                                                          • Figure 32: Financial Analysis of Tunstall Group Ltd, £ million, 2011-2015
                                                                                                        • Company strategy

                                                                                                        • Forecast

                                                                                                          • Key points
                                                                                                            • The market is expected to maintain stable growth
                                                                                                              • Figure 33: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
                                                                                                            • Forecast growth across every market sector
                                                                                                              • Figure 34: Forecast UK Security Equipment Market Segmentation, £ million, 2017-2021
                                                                                                            • The growth of body-worn cameras

                                                                                                            • Further Sources and Contacts

                                                                                                              • Trade associations
                                                                                                                • Trade magazines

                                                                                                                Companies Covered

                                                                                                                To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

