Serviced Offices - UK - September 2017
“Companies will need to respond to the needs and aspirations of both younger and older generations to attract and retain the best employees. Neither generation is driven primarily by finances, with quality of life, flexible working, and careers the key elements that will drive future demand for serviced office space.”
- Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This report will explore the following key issues regarding the serviced office industry in the UK:
- What are the key factors creating demand for serviced office accommodation?
- How have changing economic conditions affected the market?
- How are trends in working practices going to change the nature of demand for serviced office space?
- What does the future of the UK serviced office sector look like?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- Market size
- Figure 1: UK market for serviced offices, 2013-17
- Figure 2: UK Market for Serviced Offices, by City (excl. London), 2016
- Market trends
- Continuous demand for flexible workspace still driving investment and development
- Secondary cities driving growth as demand moves away from London
- Market factors
- Growth in SMEs and startups, which are demanding more flexible workspaces, are driving and shaping demand
- Figure 3: Number of newly incorporated companies in the UK, Q1 2014 - Q2 2017
- The uncertainty surrounding Brexit starts to affect economic development
- Business rates rise could affect development
- Industry development
- Forecast
- Number of serviced offices expected to rise by 32% to 2022
- Figure 4: Forecast number of UK serviced offices, 2018-22
- What we think
Key Insights
- Are serviced offices more expensive than traditional office spaces? Does this harm the industry’s development?
- What does the future hold for the industry?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- The customer
- The supplier
UK Economy
- Key points
- Overview
- Figure 5: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 6: UK GDP quarterly development, 2007-17
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 7: UK house price changes, 2006-2017
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 8: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 9: UK GFCF, 2004-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Key points
Market Factors
- Key points
- Figure 10: Number of home workers in the UK, January to March, 2011-15
- Figure 11: Number of home workers in the UK, January to March, 2011-2015,
- Growth of SMEs and startups, which are demanding more flexible workspaces, are driving and shaping demand
- Figure 12: Number of newly incorporated companies in the UK, Q1 2014 - Q2 2017
- Figure 13: Number of newly incorporated companies in the UK, Q1 2014 - Q2 2017,
- The uncertainty surrounding Brexit starts to affect economic development
- Figure 14: Growth in UK economic output, 2013-17
- Figure 15: Growth in UK economic output, 2013-17
- Business rates rise could affect development
- Key points
Market Size
- Key points
- Figure 16: UK market for serviced offices, 2013-17
- Figure 17: UK market for serviced offices, 2013-17
- Figure 18: UK market for serviced offices, by City, 2016
- Figure 19: UK market for serviced offices, by city (excl. London), 2016
- The London market
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- Continuous demand for flexible workspace driving investment and development
- Secondary cities drive growth as demand moves away from London
- Figure 20: Average workstation rates in the UK, by city, 2016
- Figure 21: Average workstation rates in the UK, by city, 2016
- Latest official statistics show rising number of new business start-ups...
- Figure 22: Business start-ups in the UK, 2011-15
- Figure 23: Business start-ups in the UK, 2011-15
- Figure 24: Business start-ups in the UK, by region, 2011-15
- Figure 25: Business start-ups in the UK, by sector, 2010-14
- Figure 26: Business start-ups in the UK, by sector, 2010 and 2014
- ... but recent downward trend in business confidence reflects possible direction change
- Figure 27: Business confidence index, per half-year, 2007-17
- Figure 28: Business confidence Index, per half-year, 2007-17
- Prices continue to rise across the commercial property rental sector
- Figure 29: Price index for companies operating in the property rentals industry, Q2 2012 - Q2 2017
- Figure 30: Price index for companies operating in the properties rental industry, Q2 2012 - Q2 2017
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Regus further consolidates its leading position as competition intensifies
- Figure 31: UK serviced office providers, by number of locations, 2017
- Figure 32: UK serviced office providers, by number of locations, 2017
- Landlord opinion of the industry starting to improve
- Key points
Company Profiles
Basepoint
- Figure 33: Financial analysis of Basepoint Centres, 2013-17
- Company strategy
Bizspace
- Figure 34: Financial analysis of Bizspace, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Bruntwood
- Figure 35: Financial analysis of Bruntwood Group, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Citibase
- Figure 36: Financial analysis of Citibase, 2013-17
- Company strategy
Executive Communication Centres
- Figure 37: Financial analysis of Executive Communication Centres, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Forsyth Business Centres
- Figure 38: Financial analysis of Forsyth Business Centres UK, 2011-15
- Company strategy
i2 Office
- Figure 39: Financial analysis of i2 Offices, 2012-17
- Company strategy
Landmark
- Figure 40: Financial analysis of Landmark, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Lenta
- Figure 41: Financial analysis of Lenta Properties Limited, 2012-16
- Company Strategy
London Executive Offices
- Figure 42: Financial analysis of London Executive Offices, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Regus plc
- Figure 43: Financial analysis of Regus plc, 2012-16
- Figure 44: Financial breakdown of Regus plc, 2014-16
- Company strategy
- Figure 45: Profiled companies’ combined turnover, 2012-16
Forecast
- Key points
- Number of serviced offices expected to rise by 32% to 2022
- Figure 46: Forecast number of UK serviced offices, 2018-22
- Figure 47: Forecast number of UK serviced offices, 2018-22
- The flexibility of serviced offices will remain a key driver of growth
- New lease accounting standards from 2019 could have a positive impact on demand
- Dominance of ‘millennials’ in the workplace will dictate future design of space
- Key points
Further Sources and Contacts
- Trade associations
- Business Centres Association
- Trade magazines
- Commercial Property Monthly
- Estates Gazette
- Property Week
- Trade exhibitions
- Work 2.0 2018
- Trade associations
