Sexual Health - UK - December 2016
“Durex is by far the dominant player in the market. Far from resting on its laurels, however, the brand consistently aims to instil in young adults the importance of safe sex, with initiatives that leverage the cultural themes and media most resonant with this group. To an extent, this is helping to plug the gap left by cuts to government funding for sexual health services, although a greater focus on prevention over cure is needed to make a significant impact on category engagement.”
– Lucy Cornford, Head of UK Personal Care Research
This report looks at the following areas:
- ‘It won’t happen to me’
- The dominance of Durex
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- The category returns to growth
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK value sales of condoms and female lubricants, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Durex dominates the market
- Figure 2: Brand shares for value sales of condoms, year ending October 2016
- True innovation is lacking
- Figure 3: New product launches in the UK contraceptives category, by type, January 2013 – September 2016
- The consumer
- Young men are most likely to be having sex every day
- Figure 4: Frequency of sexual intercourse, by gender, August 2016
- Majority of adults have sex without a condom
- Figure 5: Experience of unprotected sex, by age, August 2016
- Condoms are the most popular contraceptive…
- Figure 6: Types of contraceptive used in last 12 months, August 2016
- …but could increase user base
- Figure 7: Views on condoms, by gender, August 2016
- The need for education
- Figure 8: Behaviours and attitudes around unprotected sex, August 2016
- Narrowing the gender divide
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards sexual health, August 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- ‘It won’t happen to me’
- The facts
- The implications
- The dominance of Durex
- The facts
- The implications
- ‘It won’t happen to me’
The Market – What You Need to Know
- The category returns to growth
- Innovation could boost condom sales
- Online sales benefit from discretion
- An ageing population
- Birth rates fall
- STI/STDs increase as government cuts affect sexual health services
- New initiatives aim to raise the profile of sexual health services
- The category returns to growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Condoms drive value sales growth
- Figure 10: UK retail value sales of condoms and female lubricants*, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- A positive outlook for the category
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK value sales of condoms and female lubricants, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Figure 12: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit condoms and female lubricants market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 13: Detailed Post-Brexit scenarios for the condoms and female lubricants market, at current prices, 2016-21
- A recession-proof (and Brexit-proof) market
- Condoms drive value sales growth
Market Segmentation
- Three quarters of category value attributed to condoms
- Figure 14: UK retail value sales for condoms and female lubricants*, by segment, 2014-16 (est)
- Innovation could bring more value to the category
- Three quarters of category value attributed to condoms
Channels to Market
- Discounting hits sales through grocers and drugstores
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales for condoms and female lubricants*, by segment, 2014-16 (est)
- Online sales benefit from discretion
- Discounting hits sales through grocers and drugstores
Market Drivers
- An ageing population will undermine sales…
- Figure 16: Trends in age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- …but STIs and STDs mean that there will still be a need for condoms amongst older people
- Birth rate falls…
- Figure 17: Total fertility rate (TFR) and number of live births, England and Wales, 2009-14
- …while financial confidence rises
- Figure 18: The financial confidence index, January 2009 – August 2016
- LARCs increase in popularity
- Figure 19: Contraceptives prescription items dispensed in the community (England), 2009/10 – 2015/16
- Fertility tracking
- Rates of STIs and STDs
- Cuts in services are affecting sexual health
- Cuts to testing contribute to increased rates of syphilis and gonorrhoea
- Figure 20: Diagnoses of sexual transmitted infections in England amongst total population, 2012 and 2015
- Vaccination programmes have some success
- New clinics opening
- Free dating apps increase STI/STD risk
- Figure 21: Method of meeting partner/date, November 2014
- Figure 22: Tinder STD campaign, Australia, April 2016
- Promoting sexual health
- Figure 23: Disney princesses visiting sexual health clinics (Danielle Sepulveres and Maritza Lugo), January 2016
- Even sexual health clinics are trying to capitalise on Pokémon Go
- An ageing population will undermine sales…
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- True innovation is lacking
- Reckitt Benckiser dominates with its Durex brand
- Competitor condom brands struggle
- True innovation is lacking
Market Share
- Durex drives condom sales
- Figure 24: Brand shares for value sales of condoms, years ending October, 2014-16
- Durex drives condom sales
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Launch activity in decline
- Figure 25: New product launches in the UK contraceptives category, by product type, January 2013 – September 2016
- Figure 26: Examples of new lubricant launches, 2015-16
- True innovation wanes
- Figure 27: New product launches in the UK contraceptives category, by launch type, January 2013 – September 2016
- Figure 28: Examples of new condom launches, 2015-16
- Branded vs own-label
- Figure 29: New product launches in the UK contraceptives category, branded vs own-label, January 2013 – September 2016
- Figure 30: Examples of own-label launches in the contraceptives category, 2015-16
- Launch activity in decline
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising outpaces NPD…
- Figure 31: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on contraceptives, January 2013 – September 2016
- …as Reckitt Benckiser dominates advertising spend
- Figure 32: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on contraceptives, by advertiser, January 2014 – September 2016
- Reckitt Benckiser has taken an innovative approach to marketing…
- …and is pushing its CSR credentials
- Figure 33: Durex #DontShareZika campaign, August 2016
- Figure 34: Durex aubergine-flavoured condom ‘launch’, September 2016
- TV dominates adspend
- Figure 35: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on contraceptives, by media type, January 2013 – September 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising outpaces NPD…
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young adults are playing fast and easy with their sexual health
- Condoms most popular contraceptive…
- …but have potential to increase user base
- The need for education
- Prevention over cure
- Narrowing the gender divide
- Young adults are playing fast and easy with their sexual health
Sexual Behaviours
- Young men are most likely say they are having sex every day
- Figure 36: Frequency of sexual intercourse, by gender, August 2016
- Majority have sex without a condom
- Figure 37: Experience of unprotected sex, by age, August 2016
- Young men are most likely say they are having sex every day
Use of Contraceptives
- Condoms most popular contraceptives
- Figure 38: Types of contraceptive used in last 12 months, August 2016
- Young women double up on protection
- Figure 39: Repertoire of types of contraceptive used in last 12 months, August 2016
- Condoms most popular contraceptives
Views on Condoms
- On the whole, condoms considered essential for safe sex
- Figure 40: Views on condoms, by gender, August 2016
- Condoms for all ages
- Allergy concerns rise amongst young women
- On the whole, condoms considered essential for safe sex
Behaviours and Attitudes around Unprotected Sex
- The need for more education
- Figure 41: Behaviours and attitudes around unprotected sex, August 2016
- Improving channels of communication
- Prevention over cure
- Figure 42: “Yes” responses to the statement “Having sex without a condom can cause cancer”, by age and gender, August 2016
- The need for more education
Attitudes towards Sexual Health
- Connecting with young men
- Figure 43: Attitudes towards sexual health, August 2016
- Narrowing the gender divide
- Connecting with young men
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 44: Best- and Worst-case forecast for UK value sales of condoms, 2011-21
- Figure 45: Best- and Worst-case forecast for UK value sales of female lubricants, 2011-21
Appendix – Companies and Brands
- Figure 46: New product launches in the UK contraceptives category, by top three ultimate companies across the period under review, January 2013 – September 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.