“Durex is by far the dominant player in the market. Far from resting on its laurels, however, the brand consistently aims to instil in young adults the importance of safe sex, with initiatives that leverage the cultural themes and media most resonant with this group. To an extent, this is helping to plug the gap left by cuts to government funding for sexual health services, although a greater focus on prevention over cure is needed to make a significant impact on category engagement.”

– Lucy Cornford, Head of UK Personal Care Research

This report looks at the following areas: