"The mature shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products market has posted steady growth, driven by gains in the larger shampoo and conditioner segments, allowing the market to overcome struggling sales of hairspray and hairstyling products. However, concerns over damage and preferences for simplicity have left consumers skipping daily washing, creating longer purchase cycles. Natural offerings, which are perceived as being gentler on hair, can promote more frequent shampooing. Additionally, adults are embracing their natural texture; products that enhance one’s hair or that tout healthy-looking claims are resonating."

- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: