Shampoo, Conditioner and Hairstyling Products - US - April 2017
"The mature shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products market has posted steady growth, driven by gains in the larger shampoo and conditioner segments, allowing the market to overcome struggling sales of hairspray and hairstyling products. However, concerns over damage and preferences for simplicity have left consumers skipping daily washing, creating longer purchase cycles. Natural offerings, which are perceived as being gentler on hair, can promote more frequent shampooing. Additionally, adults are embracing their natural texture; products that enhance one’s hair or that tout healthy-looking claims are resonating."
- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Market experiences steady growth, driven by gains in shampoo
- Product usage of staples is widespread, but consumers aren’t using daily
- Concerns over damage, preferences for natural-looks limit usage frequency
Table of contents
Overview
Definition
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Market experiences steady growth, driven by gains in shampoo
- Figure 1: Percent change of total US retail sales of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
- Product usage of staples is widespread, but consumers aren’t using daily
- Figure 2: Haircare product usage – Mean (#), January 2017
- Concerns over damage, preferences for natural-looks limit usage frequency
- Figure 3: Select attitudes toward haircare products and routines, January 2017
- The opportunities
- Alternative formats may increase usage frequency
- Figure 4: MULO sales of select dry shampoos, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Natural haircare offerings could convince shoppers to splurge
- Figure 5: Select attitudes toward natural haircare, by age, January 2017
- Products that promote natural looks, healthy-hair resonate
- Figure 6: Select haircare claims, January 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products achieve growth
- Shampoo the largest and fastest growing haircare segment
- Black haircare, men’s haircare markets outpace overall category growth
- Aging population slows growth, multicultural consumers demand own products
- Shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products achieve growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Historic and projected sales performance
Market Breakdown
- Shampoo is the largest haircare segment, growing
- Figure 9: Share of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products sales, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Figure 10: Percent change of total US retail sales of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
- Shampoo is the largest haircare segment, growing
Market Perspective
- Black haircare, men’s segments outperform total haircare market
- Figure 11: Percent change of total US retail sales of haircare segments, including home hair color, men’s haircare, shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, and Black haircare, 2012-16 (est)
- Healthy-hair, natural claims rising in product launches
- Figure 12: Share of haircare products making select claims, 2011-16
- Beauty from within becomes increasingly relevant in haircare
- Black haircare, men’s segments outperform total haircare market
Market Factors
- Growing population of adults aged 25-44 buoys market challenged by aging population
- Figure 13: Population by age, 2012-22
- Growing multicultural population alters product landscape
- Figure 14: Population by race and Hispanic origin, percent change, 2017-22
- Growing population of adults aged 25-44 buoys market challenged by aging population
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Despite struggles, Unilever and P&G still dominate haircare sales
- Positive perceptions boost Dove sales, limited awareness a challenge for OGX
- Natural, healthy-hair claims resonate, men’s shampoo holds strong
- Natural skincare struggles to extend into haircare, cleansing conditioners lack awareness
- New approach toward skincare-inspired claims, low shampoos on-trend
- Despite struggles, Unilever and P&G still dominate haircare sales
Manufacturer Sales of Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hairstyling Products
- Unilever, P&G garner half of MULO sales but are struggling
- Manufacturer sales of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products
- Figure 15: Manufacturer sales of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, 2015 and 2016
- Unilever, P&G garner half of MULO sales but are struggling
Brand Perceptions
- Positive perceptions boosts Dove sales, limited awareness a challenge for OGX
- Figure 16: Correspondence Analysis – Brand perceptions, January 2017
- Figure 17: Brand perceptions, January 2017
- Methodology
- Positive perceptions boosts Dove sales, limited awareness a challenge for OGX
What's Working?
- Natural claims are two-fold, referring to ingredients and hairstyles
- Figure 18: MULO sales of select natural haircare products, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Figure 19: MULO sales of select haircare products that encourage embracing natural hair, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Healthy-hair claims on-trend with current hair preferences
- Figure 20: MULO sales of select haircare products touting healthy hair claims, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Men’s shampoo experiences overall gains, though some brands get left behind
- Figure 21: MULO sales of select men’s haircare products, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Dry shampoos continue to gain traction
- Figure 22: MULO sales of select dry shampoos, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Natural claims are two-fold, referring to ingredients and hairstyles
What's Struggling?
- Natural skincare brands struggle to find success in haircare
- Figure 23: MULO sales of select Yes To and Burt’s Bees products, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Cleansing conditioners slow to take off in MULO
- Figure 24: MULO sales of select cleansing conditioner and co-washes, 52-weeks ending December 25, 2016
- Natural skincare brands struggle to find success in haircare
What's Next?
- New skincare-inspired haircare products offer more relevant benefits
- Formats including overnight products, balm-to-oil capitalize on healthy hair trends
- Impact of lifestyle factors result in broader claims including UV protection, anti-pollution
- Product launches address Halal claims
- Figure 25: Select Halal certified products
- “Low shampoos” create a full spectrum between shampoo and cleansing conditioners
- New skincare-inspired haircare products offer more relevant benefits
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Genes and shampoo seen as biggest influencers on hair’s appearance
- Shampoo and conditioner usage widespread, but not used daily
- Hairstyling and hair treatment products reach more limited audiences
- Healthy-looking hair, moisturizing top-of-mind for consumers
- Natural haircare offerings benefit from generally positive views
- Consumers embrace natural hair texture, concerned over shampoos
- Genes and shampoo seen as biggest influencers on hair’s appearance
Factors Impacting the Appearance of Hair
- Adults believe genes, shampoo usage have the biggest impact on hair
- Lifestyle factors also relevant
- Figure 26: Factors impacting the appearance of hair, January 2017
- Younger women emphasize importance of conditioner
- Figure 27: Select factors impacting the appearance of hair, any rank (net), by gender and age, January 2017
- Hispanic and Black adults recognize impact of lifestyle on hair
- Figure 28: Select factors impacting the appearance of hair – Any rank (net), by all, Hispanic, and Black adults, January 2017
- Adults believe genes, shampoo usage have the biggest impact on hair
Shampoo Usage and Frequency
- Most people use shampoo – but not daily
- Figure 29: Shampoo usage, by any use (net)* and frequency, January 2017
- Figure 30: Shampoo usage – Mean (#), January 2017
- Dry shampoo resonating with younger adults, who shampoo less often
- Figure 31: Shampoo usage, by age – Any use (net)*, January 2017
- Figure 32: Shampoo usage – Mean (#), by gender and age, January 2017
- Black adults less likely to use shampoo
- Figure 33: Shampoo usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Figure 34: Shampoo usage – Mean (#), by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Most people use shampoo – but not daily
Conditioner Usage and Frequency
- Conditioner usage is widespread, but not a daily staple
- Figure 35: Conditioner usage, by any use (net)* and frequency, January 2017
- Figure 36: Conditioner usage – Mean (#), January 2017
- Younger women drive conditioner usage
- Figure 37: Conditioner usage – Any use (net)*, by gender and age, January 2017
- Figure 38: Conditioner usage – Mean (#), by gender and age, January 2017
- Hispanics use conditioner more often
- Figure 39: Conditioner usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Figure 40: Conditioner usage – Mean (#), by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Conditioner usage is widespread, but not a daily staple
Hairstyling Product Usage and Frequency
- Hairstyling products used sparingly
- Figure 41: Hairstyling product usage, by any use (net)* and frequency, January 2017
- Figure 42: hairstyling usage– Mean (#), January 2017
- Younger men drive usage of hairstyling products
- Figure 43: hairstyling usage – Any use (net)*, by gender and age, January 2017
- Figure 44: Hairstyling product usage – Mean (#), by gender and age, January 2017
- Hispanics over index across hairstyling product types
- Figure 45: Hairstyling usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Figure 46: Hairstyling product usage – Mean (#), by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Hairstyling products used sparingly
Hair Treatment Usage and Frequency
- Hair treatment usage remains low
- Figure 47: Hair treatment usage, by any use (net)* and frequency, January 2017
- Figure 48: hair treatment usage – Mean (#), January 2017
- Younger women stronger users of hair treatment products
- Figure 49: hair treatment usage – Any use (net)*, by gender and age, January 2017
- Figure 50: hair treatment usage – Mean (#), by age, January 2017
- Multicultural adults more engaged with hair treatment products
- Figure 51: Hair treatment usage – Any use (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Figure 52: hair treatment usage – Mean (#), by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Hair treatment usage remains low
Haircare Claims
- Healthy-looking hair, moisturizing claims in high demand
- Personalized products resonate
- Anti-aging, anti-pollution offerings reach niche audiences
- Figure 53: Haircare claims, January 2017
- Claims more influential to women
- Figure 54: Haircare claims, by gender, January 2017
- Younger adults expect more from their haircare products
- Figure 55: Select haircare claims, by age, January 2017
- Black consumers seek products targeted at their ethnicity
- Figure 56: Select haircare claims, by all, Hispanic, and Black consumers, January 2017
- Healthy-looking hair, moisturizing claims in high demand
Attitudes toward Natural Haircare
- Consumers hold positive views of natural offerings
- Perceptions that natural products are expensive challenges natural brands
- Figure 57: Attitudes toward natural haircare, January 2017
- Younger adults hold more positive attitudes toward natural haircare
- Figure 58: Select attitudes toward natural haircare, by age, January 2017
- Hispanics hold favorable views of natural haircare, may not translate to sales
- Figure 59: Select attitudes toward natural haircare, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Consumers hold positive views of natural offerings
Attitudes toward Haircare Products and Routines
- Preference for simplicity, natural texture challenge haircare market
- Concerns over shampoo translate into less-than-daily usage
- Consumers lack engagement, awareness of newer formats
- Figure 60: Attitudes toward haircare products and routines, January 2017
- Younger women express concerns that shampoo damages hair
- Figure 61: Select attitudes toward haircare products and routines, by gender and age, January 2017
- Black consumers prefer natural styles, skip shampoo
- Figure 62: Attitudes toward haircare products and routines, by race/Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Preference for simplicity, natural texture challenge haircare market
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 63: Total US sales and forecast of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 64: Total US retail sales and forecast of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 65: Total US retail sales of shampoo, conditioner, and hairstyling products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 66: MULO sales of shampoo, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 67: MULO sales of conditioner, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 68: MULO sales of hairspray/spritz, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 69: MULO sales of hairstyling products, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 70: Shampoo brand usage, August 2011-August 2016
- Figure 71: Conditioner brand usage, August 2011-August 2016
- Figure 72: Hair spray brand usage, August 2011-August 2016
- Figure 73: Hair styling gels/creams/lotions brand usage, August 2011-August 2016
- Figure 74: Usage of shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, and hairstyling gels/creams/lotions, August 2011-August 2016
- Figure 75: Usage of shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, and hairstyling gels/creams/lotions, August 2011-August 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)