"The shaving and hair removal market continues to struggle due to a highly saturated landscape as well as consumers taking a value-driven mindset to shopping the category. Estimated 2016 sales of $3.8 billion represent a 3% decrease from 2015, as consumers opt for lower-priced options and turn to retailers that offer value and convenience such as online or subscription services. Mintel forecasts that sales will remain flat over the next five years, as market competition remains."

- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: