Shaving and Hair Removal - US - April 2017
"The shaving and hair removal market continues to struggle due to a highly saturated landscape as well as consumers taking a value-driven mindset to shopping the category. Estimated 2016 sales of $3.8 billion represent a 3% decrease from 2015, as consumers opt for lower-priced options and turn to retailers that offer value and convenience such as online or subscription services. Mintel forecasts that sales will remain flat over the next five years, as market competition remains."
Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market struggles amid value-driven mindset
- Non-disposable razors only segment to see growth in 2016
- Men embrace facial hair while women embrace body hair
- E-commerce, subscription services disrupt category
Market struggles amid value-driven mindset
Market Size and Forecast
- Shaving and hair removal market continues to struggle
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of shaving and hair removal market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of shaving and hair removal market, at current prices, 2011-21
Shaving and hair removal market continues to struggle
Market Breakdown
- Non-disposable razors only segment to experience growth
- Figure 9: Share of sales of shaving and hair removal products, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Figure 10: Percentage change in sales of shaving and hair removal products, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- Shaving and hair removal sales struggle across all retail channels
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of shaving and hair removal, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Non-disposable razors only segment to experience growth
Market Perspective
- Adults spend personal care budget elsewhere
- Figure 12: Percentage change in US retail sales of personal care products, by category, at current prices, 2016*
- Shifting shaving trends: increasing acceptance of hair
- Shaving prep products face increased competition
- Figure 13: Share of shaving and hair removal product launches, by product type, 2012-17*
Adults spend personal care budget elsewhere
Market Factors
- Subscription services, online retail disrupt the category
- Despite growing overall population, older adults may temper market
- Figure 14: Population by age, 2012-22
Subscription services, online retail disrupt the category
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- P&G dominates sales, private label experiences gains
- Gillette leads non-disposables, sensitive claims reach consumers
- Depilatories, shaving creams struggle in saturated market
- Razors incorporate old and smart technology, natural claims in demand
P&G dominates sales, private label experiences gains
Manufacturer Sales of Shaving and Hair Removal
- P&G continues to dominate sales, private label steals share
- Manufacturer sales of shaving and hair removal
- Figure 15: MULO sales of shaving and hair removal products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
P&G continues to dominate sales, private label steals share
What’s Working?
- Gillette leads non-disposable segment, sparks razor wars
- Non-disposables, refills with sensitive-claims experience success
Gillette leads non-disposable segment, sparks razor wars
What’s Struggling?
- Mass brands struggle amid value-driven mindset
- Depilatories face negative perceptions, shaving cream lags
Mass brands struggle amid value-driven mindset
What’s Next?
- Resurgence of single-blade razors
- Interest in natural claims could reach shoppers
- Razor technology shake up market
- Expanding men’s grooming routine
Resurgence of single-blade razors
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Disposable razors most used
- Despite benefits of non-disposables, shoppers aren’t always willing to spend
- Skin discomfort, razor performance are main category concerns
- Younger men more likely to embrace facial hair, trends
- Positive perceptions of store brands and willingness to switch challenge loyalty
- Despite functional nature of category, product innovations hold appeal
Disposable razors most used
Shaving and Hair Removal Product Usage
- Price and convenience drive product usage
- Razor usage
- Shaving and other hair removal product usage
- Figure 16: Shaving and hair removal products used in the past 12 months, January 2017
- Figure 17: Repertoire of shaving and hair removal products used in the past 12 months, January 2017
- Young adults, men are core demographics
- Figure 18: Select shaving and hair removal products used in the past 12 months, by gender and age, January 2017
- Hispanics highly engaged in market
- Figure 19: Select shaving and hair removal products used in the past 12 months, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
Price and convenience drive product usage
Non-disposable and Disposable Razor Attributes
- Disposable offers convenience, non-disposable offers performance
- Figure 20: Walmart Email ad, Gillette Mach3 non-disposable razor, 2016
- Figure 21: Schick Quattro YOU disposable razor print ad, March 2017
- Figure 22: Non-disposable and disposable razor attributes, January 2017
- Younger adults more receptive to benefits of non-disposable razors
- Figure 23: Select non-disposable razor attributes, by age, January 2017
- Non-disposable brands challenged to stand out
- Figure 24: Select non-disposable and disposable razor attributes, by household income, January 2017
Disposable offers convenience, non-disposable offers performance
Category Frustrations
- Skin discomfort at the root of most category frustrations
- Figure 25: Category frustrations, January 2017
- Women, young adults express dissatisfaction with shaving experience
- Figure 26: Select category frustrations, by gender and by age, January 2017
- Focus on in-grown hairs to reach Hispanic, Black adults
- Figure 27: In-grown hair frustrations, by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Skin discomfort at the root of most category frustrations
Men’s Attitudes toward Shaving and Facial Hair
- Men embrace facial hair
- Figure 28: Men’s attitudes toward shaving and hair removal, January 2017
- Facial hair more prevalent among younger men
- Figure 29: Select men’s attitudes toward shaving and hair removal, by age, January 2017
- Black men shave when necessary, find skin benefits to shaving
- Figure 30: Select men’s attitudes toward shaving and hair removal, by African American origin, January 2017
Men embrace facial hair
Shopping and Purchase Attitudes
- Adults open to different products, some find benefits to online
- Figure 31: Shopping and purchase attitudes, January 2017
- Women interested in testing products, men seek simplified shopping
- Figure 32: Dollar Shave Club “Security” ad, November 2014
- Figure 33: Select shopping and purchase attitudes, by gender, January 2017
- Adults 18-44, Hispanics conduct research, turn to online and services
- Figure 34: Select shopping and purchase attitudes, by age and by Hispanic origin, January 2017
Adults open to different products, some find benefits to online
Trial and Interest in Product Innovations
- Ingredient claims, multifunctional appeals to consumers
- Figure 35: Trial and interest in shaving and hair removal innovations- any trial or interest (net), January 2017
- Figure 36: Trial and interest in shaving and hair removal innovations, January 2017
- Younger consumers open to new product offerings and innovations
- Figure 37: Trial and interest in multifunctional, premium, and skin benefit innovations- any trial or interest (net), by gender and age, January 2017
- Figure 38: Trial and interest in technology and customized innovations- any trial or interest (net), by gender and age, January 2017
- Ingredient claims, customization could reach multicultural adults
- Figure 39: Trial and interest in select shaving and hair removal innovations - any trial or interest (net), by race and Hispanic origin, January 2017
Ingredient claims, multifunctional appeals to consumers
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Data sources
- Walmart Stores (USA)