Shopping Locations - UK - June 2017
“Vacancy rates at retail parks are at their lowest level in years, as the discounters rapidly snap up space. However, there has been a notable rise in young people shopping at the major centres over the last year, reflecting the shift to inner city living, and we wonder if the discounters will come to regret their rush for out-of-town space.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- From shopping centres to lifestyle destinations
- The rush for out-of-town space
- Simple measures to boost high streets’ image
- From shopping centres to lifestyle destinations
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Consumer sentiment holds up post-Brexit
- Spare money goes on leisure
- Shift in living and working situations
- Growth of discounting
- Impact of online
- A need to differentiate
- Consumer sentiment holds up post-Brexit
Market Drivers
- Consumer sentiment yet to be impacted
- Shop prices on the rise
- Figure 7: Shop prices percentage change year on year, April 2016-April 2017
- Spare money goes on leisure
- Available space at retail parks falls to new low
- 55-64s the fastest-growing segment
- Figure 8: Projected percentage change in age groups within the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- A fifth of homes privately rented
- Figure 9: Percentage of owner-occupied and rented homes in the UK, 2011-15
- Increase in self-employed workers
- Rising business rates burden retailers
- Consumer sentiment yet to be impacted
Shopping Locations in Context
- The retail market by type of retailer
- Figure 10: Structure of UK retailing (excluding fuel), 2016
- Underlying trends
- A return to the inner cities
- The growth in discounting
- Online
- Sector by sector
- Food retailers
- Clothing and footwear retailers
- Home retailers
- Mixed goods
- Health & beauty
- Non-store retailers
- The retail market by location
- Figure 11: Retail market structure (inc vat) estimates, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 12: UK retailing: sales estimates, by main channel, 2015/16
- Figure 13: Major store location, sales estimates, by type of retailer, 2011/12-2015/16
- Top 10 shopping centres
- Figure 14: Top 10 shopping centres in the UK, 2017
- Top 10 factory outlets
- Figure 15: Top 10 factory outlet centres in the UK, 2017
- Top 10 retail parks
- Figure 16: Top 10 retail parks in the UK, 2017
- The retail market by type of retailer
Online – Segmentation by Product Category
- Growth accelerated in 2016
- Figure 17: Online share of all retail sales, 2007-17
- Pure players account for just above half of all online sales
- Figure 18: Online sales, by type of retailer, 2016
- Online sales by product
- Figure 19: Online sales by product (inc Vat), 2014-17
- Figure 20: Online share of product sales, 2016
- Figure 21: Online sales by product category, 2016
- Growth accelerated in 2016
Innovation and Launch Activity
- ‘Smart street’ to open in London
- ‘Digital high streets’ with interactive touchpoints
- Thai shopping centre opens relaxation space
- Wellness-related pop-up experiences
- Rotating pop-up stores freshen the shopping experience and encourage repeat visits
- The UK’s first full-price and outlet hybrid scheme
- Figure 22: Princes Quay CGI, 2016
- Hackney Walk hosts workshop series
- Transit-oriented shopping destinations
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More young people shopping in the city
- Increase in online shoppers
- Majority drive to shopping locations
- Shoppers seek a differentiated product offering
- Location holding back outlet village visitor numbers
- Equal split between fast and slow shoppers
- High level of inertia when going shopping
- Both browsing and specific purchases favoured online
- More young people shopping in the city
Shopping Locations Visited
- City centres attract more young shoppers
- Figure 23: Shopping locations visited/used in the last 6 months, April 2017
- Rise in online shopping
- Figure 24: Shopping locations visited/used in the last 6 months, by age, April 2017
- More women visiting retail parks
- Local high streets favoured in the South East
- Figure 25: Shopping locations visited/used in the last 6 months, by region, April 2017
- Women shop around more than men
- Figure 26: Repertoire of shopping locations visited/used in the last 6 months, by gender, April 2017
- City centres attract more young shoppers
Travelling to Shopping Locations
- Mode of transport
- Majority drive to shopping locations
- Figure 27: Mode of transport used when visiting shopping locations, April 2017
- Declining basket sizes at supermarkets
- Time travelled
- One in five travel over two hours to an outlet village
- Figure 28: Time spent travelling to shopping locations, April 2017
- Mode of transport
Factors to Encourage Visits
- A unique assortment drives location choice
- Figure 29: Factors that would encourage shoppers to visit one shopping location over another, April 2017
- Tapping into the night-time economy
- A unique assortment drives location choice
Associations with Different Location Types
- Shopping malls to evolve into experience-led venues
- Figure 30: Correspondence Analysis – Words associated with shopping locations, April 2017
- Opportunity for more nearby outlet villages
- Figure 31: Words associated with shopping locations among outlet village visitors, April 2017
- High streets need to shake off outdated image
- Retail parks at risk of becoming indistinguishable
- Methodology
- Figure 32: Words associated with shopping locations, April 2017
- Shopping malls to evolve into experience-led venues
Behaviours and Preferences When Shopping
- Catering for the fast and the not so furious
- Figure 33: Preference for slow vs speed when shopping, by gender, April 2017
- Shoppers are creatures of habit when it comes to location choice
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards shopping, April 2017
- Online wins over in-store for browsing
- Figure 35: Browsing preferences, online vs in-store, April 2017
- Bridging the ‘digital divide’
- Figure 36: Technology preferences when checking product availability or prices in-store, by age, April 2017
- Catering for the fast and the not so furious
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
