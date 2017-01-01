Single Lifestyles - UK - September 2017
“While the rising cost of living has undeniably proven a challenge for all demographic groups, this is especially true for singles who may have no choice but to shoulder financial burdens alone. This has very real commercial implications as the group’s consequently reduced spending power makes them a more challenging audience for brands.”
– Jack Duckett, Senior Consumer Lifestyles Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- The financial challenge of being single
- Eroding the negativity around being single
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Report definition
Executive Summary
- The market
- Appealing to the diverse single market
- Figure 1: Marital and dating status, July 2017
- Single life dents financial confidence
- The consumer
- Happiness with relationship status dips amongst singles…
- Figure 2: Satisfaction with current relationship status, by relationship and dating status, July 2017
- …but not all singles are on lookout for love
- Figure 3: Proportion of singles who have actively sought a partner in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Singles unprepared to pay for online dating
- Figure 4: Usage of online dating apps and websites, July 2017
- Tapping into the preference for real-world events
- Figure 5: Activities people have done to find a partner in the past year, July 2017
- Singles worry about bills
- Figure 6: Biggest lifestyle challenges faced by singles, by gender, July 2017
- Singles prove less confident
- Figure 7: Levels of confidence in doing activities independently, July 2017
- The social pressure on singles
- Figure 8: Characteristics of singles, July 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The financial challenge of being single
- The facts
- The implications
- Eroding the negativity around being single
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Appealing to the single minority
- Rising number of one-person households
- Young singles stay at home
- Single parenting
- Single life dents financial confidence
Demographic Overview
- Appealing to the single minority
- Figure 9: Marital and dating status, July 2017
- Single population skews younger overall…
- Figure 10: Marital status (England), by age, July 2017
- …but rises again amongst seniors
Demographic Lifestyle Factors
- Rising number of one-person households
- Figure 11: UK households, by size, 2012-22
- Young singles stay at home
- Figure 12: Living situation of singles, by age, July 2017
- Singles more likely to be renters
- Figure 13: Marital status, by housing tenure, April 2016
- Single parenting
- Figure 14: Families by family type, 2016
- Figure 15: SingleWithKids.co.uk, August 2017
- Single life dents financial confidence
- Figure 16: Current financial situation, by married status, July 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Happiness with relationship status dips amongst singles…
- …but not all are on the lookout for love
- Finding love at any age
- Combatting negative perceptions of online dating
- Tapping into the preference for real-world events
- Eating healthily proves leading concern for singles
- Singles worry about bills
- Singles prove less confident than those in relationships
- Boosting confidence amongst single women
- The daunting prospect of being alone
Satisfaction with Current Relationship Status
- Singles purport lower levels of happiness with relationship status
- Figure 17: Satisfaction with current relationship status, by relationship and dating status, July 2017
- The grass is always greener for middle-aged singles
- Figure 18: Singles’ satisfaction with current relationship status, by gender and age, July 2017
How People Find a Partner
- Not all singles are looking for love
- Figure 19: Proportion of singles who have actively sought a partner in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Helping the young to find ‘the one’…
- Figure 20: Proportion of singles who have actively sought to find a partner in the last 12 months, July 2017
- …and seniors to find love again
- Figure 21: Stitch dating and companionship app, August 2017
- Singles unprepared to pay for online dating
- Figure 22: Usage of online dating apps and websites, July 2017
- Tapping into the preference for real-world events
- Figure 23: Activities people have done to find a partner in the past year, July 2017
- Figure 24: Tesco’s Basket Dating campaign, February 2016
- Charities get in on the dating scene
The Trouble with Being Single
- Eating healthily proves leading concern for singles
- Figure 25: Biggest lifestyles challenges faced by singles, by gender, July 2017
- Singles worry about bills
- Figure 26: Singles’ financial worries, by age, July 2017
- Helping single women develop DIY skills
- Figure 27: Proportion of singles who cite organising household maintenance jobs as a challenge, by gender and age, July 2017
Confidence in Doing Activities Alone
- Cinema for singles
- Figure 28: Levels of confidence in doing activities independently, July 2017
- Singles prove less confident than those in relationships
- Figure 29: Levels of confidence in doing activities independently – NET “very confident and somewhat” confident”, by singles vs those who are married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting, July 2017
- Figure 30: Eenmaal restaurant, Amsterdam, August 2017
- Boosting confidence amongst single women
- Figure 31: Levels of confidence in doing activities independently – Net of “very confident” or “somewhat confident”, by gender, July 2017
- Singles prove more confident solo travellers
- Figure 32: Proportion of adults who are “very confident” or “somewhat confident” travelling alone, by singles vs those who are married, in a civil partnership or living as married, July 2017
- Figure 33: Virgin Trains speed dating campaign, February 2017
Characteristics of Singletons
- The daunting prospect of being alone
- Figure 34: Characteristics of singles, July 2017
- Singletons feel the pinch financially
- Figure 35: Agreement with the statement “I feel financially secure”, by marital/relationship status, July 2017
- Could Singles’ Day work for the UK?
- The social pressure on singles
- Figure 36: Lifestyles attitudes, by singles vs those who are married, in a civil partnership or living as married, July 2017
- Figure 37: SK-II Marriage Market campaign, April 2016
