"In the US, singles account for a growing number of adults due to a steady number of marriages and a growing population. In 2016, 48% of adults age 15+ identified as single – nearly 123.5 million – and 44.1% are under age 30. Singles are active and mobile and often participate in “couples” activities such as traveling or dining out. However, single consumers are limited in their discretionary spending compared to married adults because a larger portion of their lower household income is allotted to fixed expenses."

- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: