"The skincare market is highly saturated, and brands are challenged by consumer preferences for simplicity as well as a tendency to stick with the same products each time they make a purchase, limiting product trial. Brands will focus on unique offerings to capture the attention of consumers, with Korean skincare trends continuing to impact the US market, while also looking to other regions including Africa and Australia for inspiration. Natural and ethical claims will also continue to rise, and exotic but natural-positioned ingredients such as seaweed and ginseng will become mainstream."

- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: