Skincare Ingredient and Format Trends - US - December 2016
"The skincare market is highly saturated, and brands are challenged by consumer preferences for simplicity as well as a tendency to stick with the same products each time they make a purchase, limiting product trial. Brands will focus on unique offerings to capture the attention of consumers, with Korean skincare trends continuing to impact the US market, while also looking to other regions including Africa and Australia for inspiration. Natural and ethical claims will also continue to rise, and exotic but natural-positioned ingredients such as seaweed and ginseng will become mainstream."
- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Most spend goes toward facial skincare, blurring lines present market challenges
- Broader variety of formats results in declining use of existing cleansing options
- Preference for simplicity, skepticism challenge brands
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The opportunities
- Ethical claims and natural offerings resonate with younger women, Hispanics
- Figure 4: Natural skincare – any agree (net)*, October 2016
- Inspiration from K-beauty, other regions help differentiate offerings
- Exotic, plant-based ingredients pique the interest of younger consumers
- Figure 5: Interest in select exotic ingredients, by all and aged 18-24 and 65+, October 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Smaller segments experience growth, blurring lines impact skincare
- Younger women are engaged but disappointed, seek natural offerings
- Wipes resonate, consumers demand less ambiguity with natural claims
- Aging population challenges market, buoyed by increasing Hispanic population
Market Breakdown
Snapshot of Skincare Consumers
- Most engaged consumers are also the most likely to express frustrations
- Figure 8: Select skincare attitudes – any agree (net)*, by select demographics, October 2016
- Natural offerings appeal to younger affluent women
- Figure 9: Natural skincare – any agree (net)*, October 2016
Market Perspective
- Wipes viewed as convenient, opportunity to improve perception of gels
- Figure 10: Correspondence analysis of attributes by product format, October 2015
- Decline in “natural” claims as consumers demand less ambiguity
- Figure 11: Attitudes toward natural and organic personal care products, October 2016
- Figure 12: Share of skincare products making select ingredient claims, 2011-16*
- Women turn to beauty from within trends to improve skin
- Adults emphasize youthful appearance, are eating more healthfully
- Figure 13: Attitudes toward skincare, eating, and appearance – Any agree (net^), April 2015-June 2016
Market Factors
- Aging female population challenges market growth
- Figure 14: Female population by age, 2011-21
- Growing multicultural population benefits skincare
- Figure 15: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2011-21
- Figure 16: Mean skincare expenditures, by gender and race/Hispanic origin, April 2015-June 2016
- Rising consumer confidence encourages increased spend
- Figure 17: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2011-June 2016
Key Initiatives – What You Need to Know
- Korean skincare hits masses, natural offerings resonate
- Exotic ingredients, customization pique consumer interest
What's In?
- Korean skincare is here to stay
- “Food-to-face” ingredients include everything but the kitchen sink
- No-rinse products offer ease of use, promote water conservation
- Preferences for multitasking, simplicity spawn new formats
- Niche natural brands increase competition
- Figure 18: Select niche MULO skincare brands, 2016
What's Next?
- Natural ingredients go exotic
- Customizable products and lines address consumers’ specific needs
- Brands seek inspiration from regions beyond Korea
- Ethical claims reach younger generations
- Figure 19: Share of skincare products making select ethical claims, 2011-16*
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Skincare benefits from widespread usage, higher among younger women
- Simplicity and familiarity drive skincare routines
- Personal experience, people most influential for learning about skincare
- Plant-based exotic ingredients hold appeal
- Benefits of overnight products clear, confusion around sheet masks
- Simple instructions most important, moral claims a secondary consideration
- Skincare packaging a secondary concern, room for improvements exist
Skincare Product Usage
- Skincare benefits from widespread use, younger women most engaged
- Figure 20: Product usage – any usage (net)*, by gender and age, October 2016
- Income a barrier to sun protection and specialty skincare usage
- Figure 21: Product usage – any usage (net)*, by household income, October 2016
- Hispanics stronger users of skincare products
- Figure 22: Product usage – any usage (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Broader variety of formats results in declining use of existing options
- Figure 23: Types of facial cleansing products used, April 2011-June 2016
Attitudes toward Skincare
- Adults seek simplicity in their skincare routines
- Figure 24: Skincare attitudes – any agree (net), October 2016
- Familiarity also drives skincare routines
- Figure 25: Skincare attitudes, October 2016
- Women like to experiment and learn – but are often disappointed
- Figure 26: Select skincare attitudes – any agree (net)*, by gender, October 2016
- Adults aged 25-34 enthusiastic about skincare but keep budget in mind
- Figure 27: Select skincare attitudes – any agree (net)*, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics enjoy skincare, express concerns
- Figure 28: Select skincare attitudes – any agree (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Resources for Learning about Skincare
- Personal experience, people most influential for learning about skincare
- Figure 29: Resources for learning about skincare, October 2016
- Women rely on trial and error, seek advice from magazines
- Figure 30: Select resources for learning about skincare – any rank (net)*, by gender, October 2016
- Older generations rely on trial and error, younger trust internet, parents
- Figure 31: Select resources for learning about skincare – any rank (net)*, by generation, October 2016
- Parents’ skincare advice more influential to Black, Hispanic adults
- Figure 32: Select resources for learning about skincare – any rank (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Interest in Exotic Ingredients
- Exotic ingredients that are plant-based are most appealing to consumers
- Figure 33: Interest in exotic ingredients, October 2016
- Younger adults willing to experiment, older adults intimidated by the unfamiliar
- Figure 34: Interest in select exotic ingredients, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics open to trying exotic ingredients
- Figure 35: Interest in select exotic ingredients, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Benefits of Asian Skincare Products
- Consumers see benefits of overnight skincare, confused over other formats
- Figure 36: Correspondence analysis – Benefits of Asian skincare products, September 2016
- Figure 37: Benefits of Asian skincare products, September 2016
- Methodology
- Men less familiar with Asian skincare offerings
- Figure 38: Select benefits of overnight skincare products, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults recognize Asian skincare benefits
- Figure 39: Benefits of sheet masks, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics see pros to Asian skincare, Asians are discerning shoppers
- Figure 40: Select benefits of overnight skincare products, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Packaging Features
- Shoppers look for simple instructions, short ingredients list
- Figure 41: Packaging features, October 2016
- Ethical and environmental claims reach younger adults
- Figure 42: Packaging features – any rank (net)*, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics also drawn to ethical and environmental claims
- Figure 43: Packaging features – any rank (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Attitudes toward Skincare Packaging
- Skincare packaging concerns less relevant than other product attributes
- Packaging leaves room for improvements
- Figure 44: Attitudes toward skincare packaging, October 2016
- Packaging more influential to younger adults when choosing a product
- Figure 45: Select attitudes toward skincare packaging, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics take cues on product quality from packaging
- Figure 46: Select attitudes toward skincare packaging, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 47: Reasons for using facial cleansing products, by age, April 2015-June 2016
