Small Kitchen Appliances - US - December 2016
"After years of stable gains, small kitchen appliance sales remained relatively flat due in part to the struggling beverage making appliance segment. Going forward, product innovations that focus on design and function, as well as a stabilizing beverage maker segment, may help restore category growth."
-Research Analyst
- Small kitchen appliance market experiences flat sales in 2016
- Household penetration of staples is widespread
- Older generations less engaged in category
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Small kitchen appliance market sees flat growth
- Adults find enjoyment in cooking, snacking threatens category
- US population growth, improving economy benefit market
- Small kitchen appliance market sees flat growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Market experiences flat growth
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of small kitchen appliances, at current prices, 2010-20
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of small kitchen appliances, at current prices, 2011-21
- Market experiences flat growth
Market Breakdown
- Small cooking appliances lead category, beverage appliances struggle
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales of small kitchen appliances, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Small cooking appliances lead category, beverage appliances struggle
Market Perspective
- Ownership levels remain steady
- Figure 10: Small kitchen appliance ownership, April 2013-June 2016
- Cooking for enjoyment, not requirement
- Figure 11: Attitudes and opinions about food – any agree, April 2015-June 2016
- Minimization is a growing trend
- Meals and snacking blur for busy adults
- Ownership levels remain steady
Market Factors
- Consumer confidence improves yet household size declining
- Figure 12: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-September 2016
- Figure 13: Distribution of households by number of members, 2005-15
- Growth of Millennials, Hispanics benefits the category
- Figure 14: Population, by generation share, 2016
- Figure 15: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2011-21
- Consumer confidence improves yet household size declining
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- SKA design stands out, hands-on classes elevate shopping experience
- Beverage appliance segment struggles amid category saturation
- “Unhealthy” SKA offer healthier alternatives, brands expand usage occasions
- SKA design stands out, hands-on classes elevate shopping experience
What’s Working?
- Design and dimensions: Current color, shape, and size trends
- Figure 16: Macy’s Crux promotional email ad, September 2016
- Retailers turn into classrooms: Playing kitchen for adults
- Healthy living benefits at-home cooking
- Figure 17: Kohl’s promotional email ads, September 2016
- Design and dimensions: Current color, shape, and size trends
What’s Struggling?
- Beverage making appliance sales decline in light of struggling brands, segment saturation
- Other retailer channels losing share
- Figure 18: Total US retail sales of small kitchen appliances, by channel, at current prices, 2013 and 2015
- Beverage making appliance sales decline in light of struggling brands, segment saturation
What’s Next?
- Opportunity for appliances that offer healthy alternatives
- Figure 19: Kohl’s Air Fryer promotional email ad, 2016
- Be your own bartender
- Beverage making appliance manufacturers go green
- Opportunity for appliances that offer healthy alternatives
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- SKA staples experience high household penetration, heaviest usage
- Most SKA purchases occurred within last two years
- Adults prefer in-store shopping, Millennials shop across all retailers
- Reputation, convenience, selection rank high for retailer requirements
- Beverage maker innovations may be key to segment growth
- Millennials, Hispanics willing to spend on advanced features
- SKA staples experience high household penetration, heaviest usage
Cooking and Beverage Appliance Ownership
- Staples experience heaviest ownership and usage
- Figure 20: Cooking and beverage appliance ownership, September 2016
- Profile of the small kitchen appliance consumer
- Figure 21: Select cooking and beverage appliance ownership (any ownership), by generation, Hispanic origin, and household income, September 2016
- Younger adults more likely to be future buyers
- Figure 22: Do not currently own but interested in owning select cooking and beverage appliances, by generation, September 2016
- Staples experience heaviest ownership and usage
Timing of Last SKA Purchase
- Nearly 40% of consumers made a recent SKA purchase
- Figure 23: Timing of last purchase, September 2016
- Younger adults reign as key buyers
- Figure 24: Timing of last purchase, by generation, September 2016
- Hispanics newer owners, Blacks tend to own older models
- Figure 25: Timing of last purchase, by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
- Nearly 40% of consumers made a recent SKA purchase
Location of SKA Purchases
- Value-conscious consumers seek convenience, favor in-store shopping
- Online
- Figure 26: Location of recent purchases, September 2016
- Millennials shop across all retailers, more likely to shop online
- In-store retailers shopped
- Online retailers shopped
- Figure 27: Select locations of recent purchases, by generation, September 2016
- Online-only retailers less popular among Hispanics
- Figure 28: Select location of recent purchases, by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
Retailer Selection Factors
- Reputation, convenience, and selection important when selecting a retailer
- Figure 29: Retailer selection factors, September 2016
- Generations seek different shopping experiences
- Figure 30: Select retailer selection factors, by generation, September 2016
- Engaging in-store experiences appeal to Hispanics
- Figure 31: Select retailer selection factors, by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
- Good reputation and convenience attract the most shoppers
- Figure 32: TURF Analysis – Retailer selection factors, September 2016
- Methodology
- Reputation, convenience, and selection important when selecting a retailer
Interest in Beverage Making Appliance Innovations
- Savings, convenience, and space hold most interest for consumers
- Figure 33: Interest in beverage making appliance innovations, September 2016
- Millennials express interest in range of innovations
- Figure 34: Interest in beverage making appliance innovations, by generation, September 2016
- Convenience appeals to Hispanics, Blacks seek design
- Figure 35: Interest in select beverage making appliance innovations, by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
- Savings, convenience, and space hold most interest for consumers
Attitudes Toward SKA
- Convenience and health on consumers’ minds
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward SKA, September 2016
- Young adults willing to spend on features
- Figure 37: Select attitudes toward SKA, by generation, September 2016
- Multicultural consumers seek health, design benefits
- Figure 38: Select attitudes toward SKA, by race and Hispanic origin, September 2016
- Convenience and health on consumers’ minds
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 39: Total US retail sales and forecast of small kitchen appliances, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 40: Total US retail sales of small kitchen appliances, by channel, at current prices, 2013 and 2015
- Figure 41: Total US retail sales and forecast of small kitchen appliances, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 42: Total US retail sales and forecast of small cooking appliances, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of food prep appliances, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of beverage making appliances, at current prices, 2011-21
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 45: Percentage of households that own small kitchen and beverage making appliances, April 2012- June 2016
