Smart Homes - US - January 2017
"Smart home product sales continue to represent a small slice of expenditures on the home despite sales growth leaving room for further expansion. This Report explores how consumers view smart home hardware and home security services, providing perspective on the obstacles to growth that are preventing wider adoption."
- Billy Hulkower, Senior Analyst, Technology and Media
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Smart home not prioritized in spending
- Known brands more trusted than specialists
- Even most popular products desired by minority
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 45: Manufacturer sales of smart home hardware, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
