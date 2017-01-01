Smoking Cessation and E-cigarettes - UK - January 2017
“After two years of disappointing sales performance, the smoking cessation sector has seen a rise in value in 2016 driven by NPD and a rise in advertising investment. In terms of E-cigarettes, overall usage remains the same despite a decline in usage as a smoking cessation method, suggesting reduced penetration in the sector. With users of E-cigarettes unlikely to use them in isolation, long-term growth to both sectors can come from cross-brand collaborations, promoting the use of E-cigarettes in tandem with NRT for example, to help smokers quit.”
– Roshida Khanom, Senior Beauty and Personal Care Analyst
This report looks at the following issues:
- Lack of E-cigarette brands in the smoking cessation sector
- NRT can be used in conjunction with E-cigarettes
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Smoking cessation sector bounces back
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of smoking cessation products, 2011-21
- E-cigarette growth slows down
- Advertising spend sees steady rise in smoking cessation sector
- Figure 2: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on smoking cessation products, by media type, January 2013-October 2016
- E-cigarette advertising sees limitations
- Figure 3: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on E-cigarettes, by media type, January 2013-October 2016
- Smokers are in the minority
- Figure 4: Smoking status, October 2016
- Rate of vaping has not changed
- Figure 5: Vaping status, November 2014 and October 2016
- Stress-related vaping
- Figure 6: Vaping occasions, October 2016
- Refillable E-cigarettes are the most popular format
- Figure 7: Purchase of E-cigarettes, October 2016
- Flavour is the biggest driver
- Figure 8: Factors influencing the choice of E-cigarettes, October 2016
- Desire to quit smoking is high
- Figure 9: Quit smoking status, October 2016
- Use of E-cigarettes as a smoking cessation method declines
- Figure 10: Methods used to quit smoking, November 2014 and October 2016
- NHS regulation is welcome
- Figure 11: Attitudes towards E-cigarettes, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Lack of E-cigarette brands in the smoking cessation sector
- The facts
- The implications
- NRT can be used in conjunction with E-cigarettes
- The facts
- The implications
- Lack of E-cigarette brands in the smoking cessation sector
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value of the smoking cessation sector shows recovery
- Savvy shoppers buy at discounters
- Healthier lifestyles may drive alternatives to smoking
- Rising cost of tobacco
- Legislation is limiting E-cigarettes
- Value of the smoking cessation sector shows recovery
Market Size and Forecast
- Smoking cessation sector bounces back
- Figure 12: UK value sales of smoking cessation products, 2011-21
- E-cigarette growth slows down
- Long-term growth in smoking cessation predicted
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of smoking cessation products, 2011-21
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Smoking cessation has shown growth in the past
- Figure 14: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit smoking cessation market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 15: Detailed Post-Brexit scenarios for the smoking cessation market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Legislation changes may impact the sector
- Consumers are already shopping savvily
- Forecast methodology
- Smoking cessation sector bounces back
Channels to Market
- Discounters and online channels fare well
- Figure 16: UK retail sales of smoking cessation aids, by outlet type and value, 2015 and 2016
- Specialist stores cater to E-cigarette market
- Discounters and online channels fare well
Market Drivers
- Rise in young people could impact smoking
- Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Focus on healthy lifestyles
- Figure 18: Trial and interest in healthy living trends, August 2016
- Tobacco: a growing expense
- Figure 19: Indices of tobacco price, retail prices and affordability of tobacco, 1980-2016
- Decline in NRT prescriptions…
- Figure 20: Prescription items of pharmacotherapies prescribed in primary care to help people quit smoking, by type of pharmacotherapy received, 2009/10-2014/15
- …however, death from smoking stays the same
- Figure 21: Percentage of registered deaths among adults aged 35 and over, and deaths from diseases which can be caused by smoking, 2010-14
- E-cigarette media scares
- E-cigarettes should be a smoking cessation method…
- …however, licensing may be too expensive
- TPD and Brexit
- Rise in young people could impact smoking
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- NiQuitin sees biggest rise in market share
- Renewed NPD in smoking cessation sector
- E-cigarettes continue to see innovation
- Next-generation cigarettes likely to impact the sector
- Advertising spend is steadily on the rise
- E-cigarette advertising impacted by TPD
- NiQuitin sees biggest rise in market share
Market Share
- Advertising contributes to sales in smoking cessation
- Figure 22: Brand shares in UK value sales of smoking cessation products, years ending October, 2015 and 2016
- Advertising contributes to sales in smoking cessation
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Smoking cessation saw renewed NPD in 2016
- Impact of TPD on E-cigarettes innovation
- NPD in E-cigarettes
- Next-generation cigarettes
- Smoking cessation saw renewed NPD in 2016
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Cinema spend sees a rise
- Figure 23: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on smoking cessation products, by media type, January 2013-October 2016
- New regulations impact E-cigarette advertising
- Figure 24: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on E-cigarettes, by media type, January 2013-October 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Cinema spend sees a rise
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Smokers are in the minority
- Non-smokers are unlikely to vape
- Vaping rates stay the same
- Work breaks trigger vaping usage
- Refillable E-cigarettes are the most popular format
- Flavour is the biggest driver for E-cigarettes
- Interest in quitting smoking is high
- Use of E-cigarettes as a smoking cessation method declines
- Vaping is trendy
- Smokers are in the minority
Smoking and Vaping Status
- Smokers are in the minority
- Figure 25: Smoking status, October 2016
- Profile of vapers reflects the profile of smokers
- Figure 26: Smokers and vapers, by age, October 2016
- Vaping is not on the rise
- Figure 27: Vaping status, November 2014 and October 2016
- Vaping appeals to younger people
- Socio-economic gap in vapers
- Figure 28: Vapers, by socio-economic group, November 2014 and October 2016
- Smokers are in the minority
Vaping Occasions
- Creatures of habit
- Figure 29: Vaping occasions, October 2016
- Stress-related vaping
- Social vaping
- Creatures of habit
Purchase of E-cigarettes
- Value for money may drive purchase
- Figure 30: Purchase of E-cigarettes, October 2016
- Convenience drives disposables
- Flavour is the most important factor
- Figure 31: Factors influencing the choice of E-cigarettes, October 2016
- Price is important
- Recommendations are a lower driver
- Value for money may drive purchase
Quit Smoking Status
- Interest in quitting smoking is lower in non-parents
- Figure 32: Quit smoking status, October 2016
- Vaping has no impact on quitting status
- Figure 33: Quit smoking status amongst vapers, October 2016
- E-cigarettes become lifestyle choice
- Figure 34: Status of those who have already quit, October 2016
- Interest in quitting smoking is lower in non-parents
Methods Used to Quit Smoking
- Usage of E-cigarettes as a smoking cessation method declines
- Figure 35: Methods used to quit smoking, November 2014 and October 2016
- Usage of multiple methods
- E-cigarettes are effective
- Figure 36: Usage of smoking cessation methods, by status of those who have already quit smoking, October 2016
- Usage of E-cigarettes as a smoking cessation method declines
Attitudes towards E-cigarettes
- Vaping is a nuisance
- Figure 37: Attitudes towards E-cigarettes, October 2016
- Vaping is trendy
- E-cigarette addiction
- Figure 38: Agreement with selected statements amongst vapers, October 2016
- E-cigarette regulation is welcome
- Older people more likely to want more information
- Figure 39: Any agreement with ‘There is not enough information on how E-cigarettes work’, by age, October 2016
- Vaping is a nuisance
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.