Snack, Nutrition and Performance Bars - US - April 2017

"The snack, nutrition and performance bars category has turned in solid performance in recent years as consumers have grown more interested in healthier, more nutrient-dense snack foods. Opportunities exist for brands that explore new flavors and textures and that emphasize natural and unprocessed ingredients."

John Owen, Senior Analyst, Food & Drink

This report looks att he following areas:

  • Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
  • Wide purchase but room for more
  • Health factors important, but flavor is essential

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast and fan chart of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
          • Wide purchase but room for more
            • Figure 2: Bar purchase, February 2017
          • Health factors important, but flavor is essential
            • Figure 3: Bar purchase factors, February 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Purchase factors differ by age
              • Figure 4: Bar purchase factors, by age, February 2017
            • A wider variety of uses for younger purchasers
              • Figure 5: Bar consumption occasions, by gender and age, February 2017
            • Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
              • Figure 6: Bar innovation areas, February 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
                • Snack bars outsell more specialized alternatives

                • Market Size and Forecast

                  • Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
                    • Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast and fan chart of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
                    • Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21

                • Market Breakdown

                  • Snack bars outsell more specialized alternatives
                    • Figure 9: Share of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, by segment, 2016
                  • Performance bars drive growth, while weight loss bars fall behind
                    • Figure 10: Sales of snack, nutrition and performance bars, by segment, 2011-16

                • Market Perspective

                  • More categories and brands chase after snacking occasions.
                    • Figure 11: New product launches containing the word “snack,” 2010-17

                • Market Factors

                  • Prevalence of snacking drives bar consumption
                    • Figure 12: Snacking frequency, by demographics, March 2017
                  • Young adults more demanding of snacks, look for energy and satiety
                    • Figure 13: Snack attributes by occasion, Any occasion, by gender and age, March 2017,

                • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                  • General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
                    • CLIF BAR and KIND rise to major player status
                      • Quest performance bars maintain momentum
                        • Refrigerated bars take freshness to another level
                          • Good fats offer bar brands opportunities for new shapes and textures

                          • Company Sales of Snack, Nutrition, and Performance Bars

                            • General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
                              • “Other” brands a growing force
                                • Sales of snack, nutrition, and performance bars by company
                                  • Figure 14: Company sales of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016

                              • What’s Working?

                                • CLIF BAR and KIND rise to major player status
                                  • LÄRABAR extends into new forms
                                    • Quest performance bars maintain momentum

                                    • What’s Struggling?

                                      • Weight loss brands shed sales
                                        • PowerBar goes for brand reset

                                        • What’s Next?

                                          • Refrigerated bars take freshness to another level
                                            • Good fats offer bar brands opportunities for new shapes and textures

                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                              • Wide purchase but room for more
                                                • Bars purchased in a wide array of retail channels
                                                  • Health factors important, but flavor is essential
                                                    • Bars types defined by purpose, but actual usage tends to be broader
                                                      • Snacking the most common of a wide range of uses
                                                        • Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods

                                                        • Bar Purchase

                                                          • Wide purchase but room for more
                                                            • Figure 15: Bar purchase, February 2017
                                                          • Men more likely to purchase nutritional bars and performance bars
                                                            • Figure 16: Bar purchase, by gender, February 2017
                                                          • Bar purchase rates higher among the younger adults
                                                            • Figure 17: Bar purchase, by age, February 2017
                                                          • Hispanics more likely to purchase specialized bars
                                                            • Figure 18: Bar purchase, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                        • Purchase Locations

                                                          • Bars purchased in a wide array of retail channels
                                                            • Figure 19: Bar purchase locations, February 2017
                                                          • Young adults more likely to purchase outside of supermarkets
                                                            • Figure 20: Bar purchase locations, any purchase, by age, February 2017

                                                        • Purchase Factors

                                                          • Health factors important, but flavor is essential
                                                            • Figure 21: Bar purchase factors, February 2017
                                                          • Protein source and organic ingredients important to younger purchasers
                                                            • Figure 22: Bar purchase factors, by age, February 2017

                                                        • Reasons for Using Different Types of Bars

                                                          • Methodology
                                                            • Bars types defined by purpose, but actual usage tends to be broader
                                                              • Figure 23: Correspondence Analysis – Reasons for using bars, February 2017
                                                              • Figure 24: Reasons for using bars, February 2017

                                                          • Consumption Occasions

                                                            • Snacking the most common of a wide range of uses
                                                              • Figure 25: Bar consumption occasions, February 2017
                                                            • A wider variety of uses for younger purchasers
                                                              • Figure 26: Bar consumption occasions, by gender and age, February 2017

                                                          • Interest in Bar Innovations

                                                            • Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
                                                              • Figure 27: Bar innovation areas, February 2017
                                                            • Young male purchasers gravitate to protein concepts
                                                              • Figure 28: Bar innovation areas, by gender and age, February 2017

                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                            • Data sources
                                                              • Sales data
                                                                • Fan chart forecast
                                                                  • Consumer survey data
                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                        • Terms

                                                                        • Appendix – Market

                                                                            • Figure 29: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 30: Total US sales and forecast of snack bars, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 31: Total US sales and forecast of nutrition bars, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 32: Total US sales and forecast of weight loss bars, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 33: Total US sales and forecast of performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 34: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16

                                                                        • Appendix – Key Players

                                                                            • Figure 35: MULO sales of snack bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
                                                                            • Figure 36: MULO sales of nutrition bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
                                                                            • Figure 37: MULO sales of weight loss bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
                                                                            • Figure 38: MULO sales of performance bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016

                                                                        Companies Covered

                                                                        • Walmart Stores (USA)

                                                                        Snack, Nutrition and Performance Bars - US - April 2017

