Snack, Nutrition and Performance Bars - US - April 2017
"The snack, nutrition and performance bars category has turned in solid performance in recent years as consumers have grown more interested in healthier, more nutrient-dense snack foods. Opportunities exist for brands that explore new flavors and textures and that emphasize natural and unprocessed ingredients."
John Owen, Senior Analyst, Food & Drink
This report looks att he following areas:
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
- Wide purchase but room for more
- Health factors important, but flavor is essential
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
- Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast and fan chart of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Wide purchase but room for more
- Figure 2: Bar purchase, February 2017
- Health factors important, but flavor is essential
- Figure 3: Bar purchase factors, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Purchase factors differ by age
- Figure 4: Bar purchase factors, by age, February 2017
- A wider variety of uses for younger purchasers
- Figure 5: Bar consumption occasions, by gender and age, February 2017
- Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
- Figure 6: Bar innovation areas, February 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
- Snack bars outsell more specialized alternatives
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
Market Size and Forecast
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
- Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast and fan chart of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition and performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Solid growth for category well-aligned with broader trends
Market Breakdown
- Snack bars outsell more specialized alternatives
- Figure 9: Share of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, by segment, 2016
- Performance bars drive growth, while weight loss bars fall behind
- Figure 10: Sales of snack, nutrition and performance bars, by segment, 2011-16
- Snack bars outsell more specialized alternatives
Market Perspective
- More categories and brands chase after snacking occasions.
- Figure 11: New product launches containing the word “snack,” 2010-17
- More categories and brands chase after snacking occasions.
Market Factors
- Prevalence of snacking drives bar consumption
- Figure 12: Snacking frequency, by demographics, March 2017
- Young adults more demanding of snacks, look for energy and satiety
- Figure 13: Snack attributes by occasion, Any occasion, by gender and age, March 2017,
- Prevalence of snacking drives bar consumption
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
- CLIF BAR and KIND rise to major player status
- Quest performance bars maintain momentum
- Refrigerated bars take freshness to another level
- Good fats offer bar brands opportunities for new shapes and textures
- General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
Company Sales of Snack, Nutrition, and Performance Bars
- General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
- “Other” brands a growing force
- Sales of snack, nutrition, and performance bars by company
- Figure 14: Company sales of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
- General Mills and Kellogg hold lead, but smaller competitors gain ground
What’s Working?
- CLIF BAR and KIND rise to major player status
- LÄRABAR extends into new forms
- Quest performance bars maintain momentum
- CLIF BAR and KIND rise to major player status
What’s Struggling?
- Weight loss brands shed sales
- PowerBar goes for brand reset
- Weight loss brands shed sales
What’s Next?
- Refrigerated bars take freshness to another level
- Good fats offer bar brands opportunities for new shapes and textures
- Refrigerated bars take freshness to another level
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Wide purchase but room for more
- Bars purchased in a wide array of retail channels
- Health factors important, but flavor is essential
- Bars types defined by purpose, but actual usage tends to be broader
- Snacking the most common of a wide range of uses
- Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
- Wide purchase but room for more
Bar Purchase
- Wide purchase but room for more
- Figure 15: Bar purchase, February 2017
- Men more likely to purchase nutritional bars and performance bars
- Figure 16: Bar purchase, by gender, February 2017
- Bar purchase rates higher among the younger adults
- Figure 17: Bar purchase, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics more likely to purchase specialized bars
- Figure 18: Bar purchase, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Wide purchase but room for more
Purchase Locations
- Bars purchased in a wide array of retail channels
- Figure 19: Bar purchase locations, February 2017
- Young adults more likely to purchase outside of supermarkets
- Figure 20: Bar purchase locations, any purchase, by age, February 2017
- Bars purchased in a wide array of retail channels
Purchase Factors
- Health factors important, but flavor is essential
- Figure 21: Bar purchase factors, February 2017
- Protein source and organic ingredients important to younger purchasers
- Figure 22: Bar purchase factors, by age, February 2017
- Health factors important, but flavor is essential
Reasons for Using Different Types of Bars
- Methodology
- Bars types defined by purpose, but actual usage tends to be broader
- Figure 23: Correspondence Analysis – Reasons for using bars, February 2017
- Figure 24: Reasons for using bars, February 2017
- Methodology
Consumption Occasions
- Snacking the most common of a wide range of uses
- Figure 25: Bar consumption occasions, February 2017
- A wider variety of uses for younger purchasers
- Figure 26: Bar consumption occasions, by gender and age, February 2017
- Snacking the most common of a wide range of uses
Interest in Bar Innovations
- Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
- Figure 27: Bar innovation areas, February 2017
- Young male purchasers gravitate to protein concepts
- Figure 28: Bar innovation areas, by gender and age, February 2017
- Strongest interest in bars made from whole foods
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 29: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 30: Total US sales and forecast of snack bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 31: Total US sales and forecast of nutrition bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 32: Total US sales and forecast of weight loss bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 33: Total US sales and forecast of performance bars, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 34: Total US sales and forecast of snack, nutrition, and performance bars, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 35: MULO sales of snack bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 36: MULO sales of nutrition bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 37: MULO sales of weight loss bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 38: MULO sales of performance bars, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks, 2015 and 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)