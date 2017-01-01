Snacking Consumption Habits - Brazil - March 2017

"The snacking habit is becoming increasingly stronger among Brazilians, mainly due to the fact that they are constantly looking for ways to save time. They end up eating snacks as a way to satiate their hunger between meals, and sometimes as a meal replacement. The important thing to note is that the reason for eating snacks varies according to the consumption occasion. Companies need to, therefore, have a clear view on how to position each type of snack, according to the different consumption occasions throughout the day."

– Naira Sato, Food and Drink Specialist

This report examines the following issues: