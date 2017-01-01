Snacking Consumption Habits - Brazil - March 2017
"The snacking habit is becoming increasingly stronger among Brazilians, mainly due to the fact that they are constantly looking for ways to save time. They end up eating snacks as a way to satiate their hunger between meals, and sometimes as a meal replacement. The important thing to note is that the reason for eating snacks varies according to the consumption occasion. Companies need to, therefore, have a clear view on how to position each type of snack, according to the different consumption occasions throughout the day."
– Naira Sato, Food and Drink Specialist
This report examines the following issues:
- Meals sold in smaller packs are snack alternatives to consumers with no children at home
- Healthy sweet biscuits can be positioned for afternoon consumption
- Light snacks can be positioned for evening consumption
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Companies, brands and innovations
- Chocolates can be more appealing as snacks
- Savory biscuits could explore claims not normally associated with snacks
- The consumer
- Snack bars could be more targeted to children
- Figure 1: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion, by consumers of cereal bars with children at home, January 2017
- AB consumers look for indulgent snacks, without compromising on health benefits
- Figure 2: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion, by “indulgent," by socioeconomic group and total, January 2017
- Consumers who work are eating more snacks
- Figure 3: Attitudes toward the consumption of snacks, January 2017
- Fortified snacks are an option for those who want to feel full for longer
- Figure 4: Behavior "Snacking is a good way to prevent overindulging at meals," by age group, January 2017
- Men are more interested in meat snacks
- Figure 5: Interest in "Meat snacks (eg Salamitos)," by gender, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need To Know
- Inflation and unemployment impact consumption
- Increase of health problems creates demand for products healthier
Market Drivers
- Inflation and unemployment benefits impact purchasing power
- More than half of the population is overweight
- Hypertension creates demand for products with less sodium content
- Pressure to reduce sugar content
Companies, Brands and Innovation – What You Need To Know
- Opportunities for chocolate as a snack
- Opportunities for salty biscuit as a snack
Who's Innovating?
- Chocolates can be more appealing as snacks
- Figure 6: Percentage of releases of chocolates with claims more, less and functional*, the total releases of the category of chocolates, Brazil, 2016
- Salted biscuits can explore claims differentiated as snacks
- Figure 7: Percentage of releases of biscuits salted with claims more, less, natural and functional*, the total releases of the category of biscuits salted, Brazil, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need To Know
- Positioning cereal bars for children
- Helping AB consumers to stay healthy with indulgent snacks
- Brazilians who work are eating more snacks
- Snacks can be positioned as options to satiate hunger
- Meat snacks appeal to male consumers
Consumption of Snacks
- Competition between different categories at the snack occasion is high
- Figure 8: Consumption of snacks, January 2017
- Cereal bars can be more targeted at children
- Figure 9: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion, by consumers of cereal bars with children at home, January 2017
- Yogurt has high penetration among workers
- Figure 10: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion – in the morning, by consumers of yogurt who work, January 2017
Relevant Attributes According to Consumption Occasion
- Importance of benefits offered by snacks change according to consumption occasion
- Figure 11: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion, January 2017
- Snacks as an on-the-go breakfast
- Figure 12: Relevant attributes according to consumption occasion – morning, by age group, January 2017
- AB consumers look for indulgent snacks, without compromising on health benefits
- Figure 13: Relevance of attribute "indulgent," according to consumption occasion, by socioeconomic group and total, January 2017
Attitudes towards Snacks Consumption
- Consumers who work are eating more snacks
- Figure 14: Attitudes towards snacks consumption, January 2017
- Women look for snacks to control their stress
- Figure 15: Attitude "Snacking helps me deal with stress," by gender, January 2017
- Young consumers are interested in drink snacks
- Figure 16: Attitude "I snack mainly to satisfy hunger between meals," by age group, January 2017
Behaviors towards Snacks Consumption
- Brands can educate consumers on healthy habits related to snacks
- Figure 17: Behaviors towards snacks consumption, January 2017
- AB consumers are interested in healthier versions of their favorite snacks
- Figure 18: Behaviors towards snacks consumption, by socioeconomic group, January 2017
- Fortified snacks can be options to satiate hunger
- Figure 19: Behavior "Snacking is a good way to prevent overindulging at meals," by age group, January 2017
Interest in Snacks
- Consumers’ demand for healthy products is also important for the snacks category
- Figure 20: Interest in snacks, January 2017
- Men are more interested in meat snacks
- Figure 21: Interest in "Meat snacks (eg Salamitos)," by gender, January 2017
- Mixed beverages can focus more on satiety benefits
- Figure 22: Interest in "Non-dairy beverages that can to keep you fuller for longer," by socioeconomic group, January 2017
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.