"The definition of a snack can vary from person to person and without a clear direction to follow, foodservice operators can position snacking from a variety of angles. With more consumers adopting a snacking mentality, foodservice operators need to determine how they can design a menu that offers flexibility in an evolving landscape. The competitive landscape adds a layer of complexity, with retail placing an increased focus on freshly prepared snacks."

- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: