Snacking in Foodservice - US - June 2017
"The definition of a snack can vary from person to person and without a clear direction to follow, foodservice operators can position snacking from a variety of angles. With more consumers adopting a snacking mentality, foodservice operators need to determine how they can design a menu that offers flexibility in an evolving landscape. The competitive landscape adds a layer of complexity, with retail placing an increased focus on freshly prepared snacks."
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Millennials see less clarity between meals and snacks
- Income can play a role toward healthy snack interest
- Frozen yogurt loses momentum compared to traditional yogurt
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Millennials see less clarity between meals and snacks
- Figure 1: Snacking attitudes, “It’s hard to distinguish between snack and meal options on a menu,” by generation, March 2017
- Figure 2: Snack pairings, by household income, March 2017
- Figure 3: Snack pairings, March 2017
- The opportunities
- More consumers are snacking throughout the day
- Figure 4: Snacking frequency, 2015-17, January 2015 and March 2017
- Women crave a snack break
- Figure 5: Snack motivators, by gender, March 2017
- Snack trends emerge in a social media world
- Figure 6: Snacking attitudes, by generation, March 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retail builds upon snacking convenience
- Is that Instagram worthy?
- Experience versus convenience
Market Perspective
- Retail caters to convenience with a fresh spin
- Foodservice snacking is no longer defined by traditional restaurant elements
Market Factors
- The Instagram impact can’t be ignored
- Figure 7: Instagram usage, at least daily, by generation, March 2017
- Social media and snacking behavior
- Health claims and the clean label
- Figure 8: Health claims, December 2016
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Food waste gets a new life in snacks
- Snacks straight to your door
- Everything natural
What’s Working?
- Seasonal snacks
- Eco-friendly snacks and beverages from the inside and out
- Detailed flavor descriptions + presentation
What’s Struggling?
- Defining a snack
- Artificial anything
What’s Next?
- Grab-and-Go restaurants
- Chef inspired prepared snacks
- Snacks on demand
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Millennials are super snackers
- The sweet and salty flavor combo is not fading
- Hispanics demonstrate snacking variety
Made-to-order Snack Purchase Locations
- QSRs lead in snack purchases among foodservice snackers
- Figure 9: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, March 2017
- Men purchase snacks from a variety of locations
- Figure 10: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by gender, March 2017
- Bakeries and fast casuals drive increased snacking interest from younger consumers
- Figure 11: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by age, March 2017
- Hispanics demonstrate snacking variety
- Figure 12: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by race, Hispanic origin and area, March 2017
Snacking Frequency
- Consumers are snacking more throughout the day
- Figure 13: Snacking frequency, 2015-17, January 2015 and March 2017
- Figure 14: Snack attributes by occasion, March 2017
- Figure 15: Snacking frequency, by made-to-order snack consumers, March 2017
Super Snacker Profile
- Younger consumers are a snacking demographic
- Figure 16: Super snackers (snack four or more times a day), by age, March 2017
- Urban environments cater to Millennial snacking trends
- Figure 17: Super snackers (snack four or more times per day), by urban, suburban and rural Millennials, March 2017
- Parents are snacking to relieve stress and take a break
- Figure 18: Super snackers, by parents and nonparents, March 2017
Motivators for Consuming Snacks
- The treat mentality remains strong
- Figure 19: Snack motivators, March 2017
- Figure 20: Healthy snack attribute by snacking occasion, March 2017
- Give me a break…
- Figure 21: Snack motivators, by gender, March 2017
- Are Millennials oversaturated with a treat yourself mentality?
- Figure 22: Snack motivators, by generation and Black and non-Black consumers, March 2017
- Hispanics are social snackers
- Figure 23: Snack motivators, “to socialize with friends and family,” by Hispanic origin, March 2017
Snack Purchase Motivators
- Healthy snacks lead in purchase motivation
- Figure 24: Snack purchase motivators, March 2017
- Targeting women with health trends
- Figure 25: Snack purchase motivators, by gender, March 2017
- Millennials lack a clear motivator for purchasing snacks
- Figure 26: Snack purchase motivators, by generation, March 2017
- Figure 27: Snack purchase motivators, by parents and nonparents, March 2017
Flavor Opportunities
- Sweet and salty remain leading flavor profiles
- Figure 28: Snack flavor preferences, March 2017
- Smoke and spice flavor profiles appeal to men
- Figure 29: Snack flavor preferences, by gender, March 2017
- Hispanics enjoy rich and creamy flavor profiles
- Figure 30: Snack flavor preferences, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Millennials want health…or do they?
- Figure 31: Snack flavor preferences, by Millennials, March 2017
Snack Attitudes
- Beverages gain snack momentum
- Figure 32: Snacking attitudes, March 2017
- The dividing line between a meal and a snack
- Figure 33: Snacking attitudes, “It’s hard to distinguish between snack and meal options on a menu,” by generation, March 2017
- The social generation
- Figure 34: Snacking attitudes, by generation, March 2017
- iGens have a sweet spot for beverage-based snacks
- Figure 35: Snacking attitudes, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017
- Hispanic Millennials are a core snacking demographic
- Figure 36: Snacking attitudes, by Hispanic and Hispanic non-Millennials, March 2017
- FSRs can cater to leisurely snacks
- Figure 37: Snacking attitudes, by gender, March 2017
- Protein and price point
- Figure 38: Snacking attitudes,” i enjoy snacks that are protein-rich,” by household income, March 2017
Snack Pairings
- Fruits, nuts and cheese lead in snack interest
- Figure 39: Snack pairings, March 2017
- Traditional yogurt wins favor with younger consumers
- Figure 40: Snack pairings, by age, March 2017
- Women crave healthy pairings
- Figure 41: Snack pairings, by gender, March 2017
- Coffee and pastries cater to socialization
- Figure 42: Snack pairings, by snack motivator, March 2017
- An income divide for healthier snack profiles
- Figure 43: Snack pairings, by household income, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
