Snacking in Foodservice - US - June 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"The definition of a snack can vary from person to person and without a clear direction to follow, foodservice operators can position snacking from a variety of angles. With more consumers adopting a snacking mentality, foodservice operators need to determine how they can design a menu that offers flexibility in an evolving landscape. The competitive landscape adds a layer of complexity, with retail placing an increased focus on freshly prepared snacks."
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Millennials see less clarity between meals and snacks
  • Income can play a role toward healthy snack interest
  • Frozen yogurt loses momentum compared to traditional yogurt

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Millennials see less clarity between meals and snacks
            • Figure 1: Snacking attitudes, “It’s hard to distinguish between snack and meal options on a menu,” by generation, March 2017
          • Income can play a role toward healthy snack interest
            • Figure 2: Snack pairings, by household income, March 2017
          • Frozen yogurt loses momentum compared to traditional yogurt
            • Figure 3: Snack pairings, March 2017
          • The opportunities
            • More consumers are snacking throughout the day
              • Figure 4: Snacking frequency, 2015-17, January 2015 and March 2017
            • Women crave a snack break
              • Figure 5: Snack motivators, by gender, March 2017
            • Snack trends emerge in a social media world
              • Figure 6: Snacking attitudes, by generation, March 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Retail builds upon snacking convenience
                • Is that Instagram worthy?
                  • Experience versus convenience

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Retail caters to convenience with a fresh spin
                      • Foodservice snacking is no longer defined by traditional restaurant elements

                      • Market Factors

                        • The Instagram impact can’t be ignored
                          • Figure 7: Instagram usage, at least daily, by generation, March 2017
                        • Social media and snacking behavior
                          • Health claims and the clean label
                            • Figure 8: Health claims, December 2016

                        • Key Trends – What You Need to Know

                          • Food waste gets a new life in snacks
                            • Snacks straight to your door
                              • Everything natural

                              • What’s Working?

                                • Seasonal snacks
                                  • Eco-friendly snacks and beverages from the inside and out
                                    • Detailed flavor descriptions + presentation

                                    • What’s Struggling?

                                      • Defining a snack
                                        • Artificial anything

                                        • What’s Next?

                                          • Grab-and-Go restaurants
                                            • Chef inspired prepared snacks
                                              • Snacks on demand

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Millennials are super snackers
                                                  • The sweet and salty flavor combo is not fading
                                                    • Hispanics demonstrate snacking variety

                                                    • Made-to-order Snack Purchase Locations

                                                      • QSRs lead in snack purchases among foodservice snackers
                                                          • Figure 9: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, March 2017
                                                        • Men purchase snacks from a variety of locations
                                                          • Figure 10: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by gender, March 2017
                                                        • Bakeries and fast casuals drive increased snacking interest from younger consumers
                                                          • Figure 11: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by age, March 2017
                                                        • Hispanics demonstrate snacking variety
                                                          • Figure 12: Made-to-order snack purchases in foodservice, by race, Hispanic origin and area, March 2017

                                                      • Snacking Frequency

                                                        • Consumers are snacking more throughout the day
                                                          • Figure 13: Snacking frequency, 2015-17, January 2015 and March 2017
                                                          • Figure 14: Snack attributes by occasion, March 2017
                                                          • Figure 15: Snacking frequency, by made-to-order snack consumers, March 2017

                                                      • Super Snacker Profile

                                                        • Younger consumers are a snacking demographic
                                                          • Figure 16: Super snackers (snack four or more times a day), by age, March 2017
                                                        • Urban environments cater to Millennial snacking trends
                                                          • Figure 17: Super snackers (snack four or more times per day), by urban, suburban and rural Millennials, March 2017
                                                        • Parents are snacking to relieve stress and take a break
                                                          • Figure 18: Super snackers, by parents and nonparents, March 2017

                                                      • Motivators for Consuming Snacks

                                                        • The treat mentality remains strong
                                                          • Figure 19: Snack motivators, March 2017
                                                          • Figure 20: Healthy snack attribute by snacking occasion, March 2017
                                                        • Give me a break…
                                                          • Figure 21: Snack motivators, by gender, March 2017
                                                        • Are Millennials oversaturated with a treat yourself mentality?
                                                          • Figure 22: Snack motivators, by generation and Black and non-Black consumers, March 2017
                                                        • Hispanics are social snackers
                                                          • Figure 23: Snack motivators, “to socialize with friends and family,” by Hispanic origin, March 2017

                                                      • Snack Purchase Motivators

                                                        • Healthy snacks lead in purchase motivation
                                                            • Figure 24: Snack purchase motivators, March 2017
                                                          • Targeting women with health trends
                                                            • Figure 25: Snack purchase motivators, by gender, March 2017
                                                          • Millennials lack a clear motivator for purchasing snacks
                                                            • Figure 26: Snack purchase motivators, by generation, March 2017
                                                            • Figure 27: Snack purchase motivators, by parents and nonparents, March 2017

                                                        • Flavor Opportunities

                                                          • Sweet and salty remain leading flavor profiles
                                                            • Figure 28: Snack flavor preferences, March 2017
                                                          • Smoke and spice flavor profiles appeal to men
                                                            • Figure 29: Snack flavor preferences, by gender, March 2017
                                                          • Hispanics enjoy rich and creamy flavor profiles
                                                            • Figure 30: Snack flavor preferences, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
                                                          • Millennials want health…or do they?
                                                            • Figure 31: Snack flavor preferences, by Millennials, March 2017

                                                        • Snack Attitudes

                                                          • Beverages gain snack momentum
                                                              • Figure 32: Snacking attitudes, March 2017
                                                            • The dividing line between a meal and a snack
                                                              • Figure 33: Snacking attitudes, “It’s hard to distinguish between snack and meal options on a menu,” by generation, March 2017
                                                            • The social generation
                                                              • Figure 34: Snacking attitudes, by generation, March 2017
                                                            • iGens have a sweet spot for beverage-based snacks
                                                              • Figure 35: Snacking attitudes, by iGens and Millennials, March 2017
                                                            • Hispanic Millennials are a core snacking demographic
                                                              • Figure 36: Snacking attitudes, by Hispanic and Hispanic non-Millennials, March 2017
                                                            • FSRs can cater to leisurely snacks
                                                              • Figure 37: Snacking attitudes, by gender, March 2017
                                                            • Protein and price point
                                                              • Figure 38: Snacking attitudes,” i enjoy snacks that are protein-rich,” by household income, March 2017

                                                          • Snack Pairings

                                                            • Fruits, nuts and cheese lead in snack interest
                                                                • Figure 39: Snack pairings, March 2017
                                                              • Traditional yogurt wins favor with younger consumers
                                                                • Figure 40: Snack pairings, by age, March 2017
                                                              • Women crave healthy pairings
                                                                • Figure 41: Snack pairings, by gender, March 2017
                                                              • Coffee and pastries cater to socialization
                                                                • Figure 42: Snack pairings, by snack motivator, March 2017
                                                              • An income divide for healthier snack profiles
                                                                • Figure 43: Snack pairings, by household income, March 2017

                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                              • Data sources
                                                                • Consumer survey data
                                                                  • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                      • Terms

                                                                      Snacking in Foodservice - US - June 2017

                                                                      US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

