Snacking Preferences of Black Consumers - US - February 2017
Blacks love to eat snacks. Snacks can fill an emotional void or be a means to incorporate better eating habits into their diets. Black women with kids are the primary decision maker when it comes to buying snacks, since she is doing so as part of her regular grocery shopping trip to mass merchandisers, such as Walmart or the supermarket, but she wants to please her family and will ensure that everyone gets the snacks they want. Not only does she want to please her family, but she also does not want to waste her money on buying snacks that no one is going to eat, even if they are healthy.
This report examines the following issues:
- Four Mintel-identified Black snacking target groups
- Black snacking household consumption
- Blacks’ snacks purchase influencers and attitudes
- Where Blacks shop for snacks
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Black consumer snacking segments, November 2016
- The issues
- Black heavy snack buyers fall within two distinct behavioral segments
- Figure 2: Count of snacks Blacks purchased in the last six months, November 2016
- Blacks’ belief in positive snacks attributes and benefits don’t translate to behavior
- Figure 3: Blacks’ attitudes toward snacks and snack preferences, November 2016
- Many Blacks claim to not notice snack advertising
- Figure 4: Blacks’ perception of snacks’ advertising – appealing advertising or don’t pay attention, November 2016
- Blacks snack at home and often to fill an emotional need
- Figure 5: Blacks’ snacking behavior and attitudes toward snacks – any agree, November 2016
- The opportunities
- Develop marketing strategies inclusive of Black snackers
- Figure 6: Blacks’ snacking behavior and purchase influencers, by all and heavy snack buyers, November 2016
- Highlight healthy ingredients and nutrients that are also tasty
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Single adults without kids more prominent in Black vs total households
- Percentage of middle-income Blacks on par with the general market
- Snacking guidelines in public schools to impact Black children’s options
Single adults without kids more prominent in Black vs total households
The Black Population by the Numbers
- Black population expected to remain steady at about 13% of total US
- Figure 7: Total US and Black population estimates, 2012-22
- Being single and without kids more common among Blacks
- Figure 8: US households, by detailed type, 2016
Black population expected to remain steady at about 13% of total US
Market Perspective
- Share of Black middle-class households on par with total US
- Figure 9: Household income distribution total US and Black, 2015
- Americans eat more added sugar and saturated fat than recommended levels
- Figure 10: Average intakes of added sugars and saturated fat as a percent of calories per day by age-sex group, in comparison to the dietary guidelines maximum limit of less than 10 percent of calories, 2015
- Blacks have the highest obesity rate compared to others
- Figure 11: Obesity rates by race and Hispanic origin, 2011-14
Share of Black middle-class households on par with total US
Market Factors
- FDA food label changes poised to impact snack consumption
- Figure 12: FDA changes to nutrition facts label, May 2016
- Black children are the most exposed to snack advertising
- Snack guidelines implemented nationwide within public schools
FDA food label changes poised to impact snack consumption
Key Strategies – What You Need to Know
- Emotional triggers often prompt snacking
- Most Blacks eat snacks for the desired taste
- Snacks are a part of Blacks’ regular eating habits
Emotional triggers often prompt snacking
What’s Working?
- Health-related snacking recommendations and advertising has impact
- Grocery shopping trips to mass merchandisers increase the purchase size
Health-related snacking recommendations and advertising has impact
What’s Struggling?
- Brand messaging to Black snack consumers
- Snack options that are both tasty and healthy
Brand messaging to Black snack consumers
What’s Next?
- Increased snack options at specialty and natural stores in Black neighborhoods
Increased snack options at specialty and natural stores in Black neighborhoods
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Taste supersedes health when choosing snacks
- Black moms are the primary snacks shopper for the household
- Almost half of Black snack buyers are heavy buyers across all types
- Most Blacks include snacks in their planned trips to the grocery store
- Ingredients, nutritional benefits are top concerns of Blacks who focus on healthy snacks
Taste supersedes health when choosing snacks
Black Consumer Snacking Segments
- Four unique segments were identified
- Figure 13: Black consumer snacking segments, November 2016
- Conscientious Snackers make informed nutritional choices
- Characteristics
- Who are they?
- Figure 14: Profile of Conscientious Snackers, November, 2016
- Indifferent Snackers eat the snacks they want without guilt
- Characteristics
- Who are they?
- Figure 15: Profile of Indifferent Snackers, November 2016
- Diet-conscious Snackers most concerned with overall nutrition
- Characteristics
- Who are they?
- Figure 16: Profile of Diet-conscious Snackers, November 2016
- Satisfied Snackers eat to fulfill their emotional needs
- Characteristics
- Who are they?
- Figure 17: Profile of Satisfied Snackers, November, 2016
- Cluster methodology
Blacks’ Snack Purchases
- Most Blacks are heavy snack buyers
- Figure 18: Count of snacks Blacks purchased in the last six months, November 2016
- Salty and sweet snacks top Blacks’ favorites
- Figure 19: Blacks’ snack purchases for all, myself, and someone else, November 2016
- Differences in healthy vs indulgent snack purchases pronounced between genders
- Figure 20: Blacks’ snack purchases – select items, for all, myself, and someone else, by gender, November 2016
- Black Gen Xers buy the greatest variety of snacks for the household
- Figure 21: Blacks’ snack purchases for someone else, by generation, November 2016
- Diet-conscious Snackers most likely to buy healthier snacks
- Figure 22: Blacks’ snack purchases [any purchase] – select items, by Diet-conscious Snackers vs all, November 2016
Where Blacks Purchase Snacks
- Snacks are purchased during the typical grocery shopping trip
- Figure 23: Where snacks are purchased, Black indexed to all*, January-November 2016
- Black women prefer mass retailers, Black men prefer convenience
- Figure 24: Where Blacks purchase snacks, by gender, November 2016
- Upper-income Blacks demonstrate flexibility where they shop for snacks
- Figure 25: Where Blacks purchase snacks, by household income, November 2016
- Black iGens and Millennials buy snacks at convenient and upscale grocery outlets
- Figure 26: Where Blacks purchase snacks, by generation, November 2016
- Black city dwellers shop at more locations than suburbanites
- Figure 27: Where Blacks purchase snacks, by area, November 2016
Blacks’ Snacking Behavior
- Snacking among Blacks primarily takes place at home
- Figure 28: Blacks’ snacking behavior, November 2016
- Black male iGens/Millennials graze on snacks away from home and as a meal replacement
- Figure 29: Black men’s snacking behavior – select items, by generation, November 2016
- Black female Gen Xers eat snacks at home and when stressed
- Figure 30: Black women’s snacking behavior – select items, by generation, November 2016
- Middle-income Blacks eating, buying more snacks this year vs last year
- Figure 31: Blacks’ snacking behavior – select items, by household income, November 2016
- Some Black parents share snacks with their middle-school-aged children
- Figure 32: Black parents who eat the same snacks as children, by gender of parents and age of children in household, November 2016
Blacks’ Snacking Preferences
- One third of Blacks prefer both savory and sweet snacks
- Figure 33: Blacks’ snacking preferences – salty vs sweet, November 2016
- Eating healthy snacks is not a priority for most Blacks
- Figure 34: Blacks’ perception of the snacks they eat – healthy or unhealthy, November 2016
- Flavor trumps health when it comes to snacks
- Figure 35: Important factors when Blacks choose snacks – health vs flavor, November 2016
- One third of Blacks say they don’t pay attention to snack advertising
- Figure 36: Blacks’ perception of snacks’ advertising – appealing advertising or don’t pay attention, November 2016
- Almost one third of Blacks plan their snack purchases in advance
- Figure 37: Blacks’ purchases of snacks – impulse or planned, November 2016
- Snack size purchase depends on buyer and household type
- Figure 38: Blacks’ purchase preferences of snacks – small or large snack sizes, November 2016
Blacks’ Snacking Purchase Influences
- Blacks are mostly influenced by their personal preferences
- Figure 39: Blacks’ snacking purchase influences, November 2016
- Conscientious Snackers focus on ingredients, Diet-conscious Snackers concerned with adverse reactions
- Figure 40: Blacks’ snacking purchase influences, by target groups index to all, November 2016
- Black iGens and Millennials are influenced by conflicting desires
- Figure 41: Blacks’ snacking purchase influences, by generation, November 2016
- Heavy snack buyers have multiple influences driving their purchasing
- Figure 42: Blacks’ snacking purchase influences, by number of snack types purchased groups index to all, November 2016
Blacks’ Attitudes toward Snacks
- Blacks’ attitudes toward snacks may not reflect their behavior
- Figure 43: Blacks' attitudes toward snacks - any agree, index to all*, November 2016
- Heavy snack buyers believe that snacking delivers nutritional and emotional fulfillment
- Figure 44: Blacks' attitudes toward snacks - any agree, by number of snack types purchased groups, November 2016
- Black iGens and Millennials adopt nutritional recommendations and fulfill emotional needs
- Figure 45: Blacks' attitudes toward snacks – motivations – any agree, by generation, November 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Data sources
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 46: Personal* and household consumption of snacks, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 47: Cereal/granola bar brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 48: Potato chip brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 49: Chocolate and candy brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 50: Snack crackers, saltines, graham crackers brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 51: Corn, tortilla, cheese chips/cheese snacks brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 52: Ready-to-eat cookies brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 53: Frozen novelty treats brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 54: Ready-to-eat snack cakes brand summary, by Black vs all, index to all, July 2015-August 2016
