Blacks love to eat snacks. Snacks can fill an emotional void or be a means to incorporate better eating habits into their diets. Black women with kids are the primary decision maker when it comes to buying snacks, since she is doing so as part of her regular grocery shopping trip to mass merchandisers, such as Walmart or the supermarket, but she wants to please her family and will ensure that everyone gets the snacks they want. Not only does she want to please her family, but she also does not want to waste her money on buying snacks that no one is going to eat, even if they are healthy.

This report examines the following issues: