Soap, Bath and Shower Products - UK - February 2017
“The soap, bath and shower market continues to be hindered by decreasing product usage, with competitive pricing strategies having a greater influence than new product innovations. There are, however, opportunities in the market to encourage trading up, such as focusing on lifestyle trends to promote the emotional and functional benefits of products, as well as product developments that emphasise convenience.”
– Aidan Coen, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Increasing interest in bathing amongst a young audience
- Engaging young men with the SBS category
- A focus on hand washing offers new opportunities
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- A market in decline
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Competitive pricing challenges leading brands
- Figure 2: Brand shares in the UK soap market, year ending November 2016
- Figure 3: Brand shares in the UK bath and shower market, year ending November 2016
- Product development under pressure
- Figure 4: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, by product type, 2014-16
- The consumer
- Decline in product usage
- Figure 5: Usage of soap, bath, and shower products, October 2015 and November 2016
- Bathing continues to fall from favour
- Figure 6: Change in frequency of bath, shower and hand-cleansing routines, November 2016
- Young men become more invested with bathroom routine
- Figure 7: Change in frequency of additional bathing/showering routines, November 2016
- Hygiene and appearance are top concerns
- Figure 8: Washing and bathing behaviours, November 2016
- Convenience is a priority
- Figure 9: Interest in innovations in soap, bath, and shower products, November 2016
- Bathing/showering seen as a stress reliever
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards soap, bath, and shower products, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Increasing interest in bathing amongst a young audience
- The facts
- The implications
- Engaging young men with the SBS category
- The facts
- The implications
- A focus on hand washing offers new opportunities
- The facts
- The implications
- Increasing interest in bathing amongst a young audience
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A declining market
- Value sales of soap buck the downward trend
- Savvy shopping continues to shape the market
- Meeting the challenges of an ageing population
- Countering rising stress levels
- The impact of new legislation
- A declining market
Market Size and Forecast
- A market in decline
- Figure 11: UK retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Market expected to struggle to grow
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Figure 13: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit soap, bath and shower market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 14: Detailed post-Brexit scenarios for the soap, bath and shower market, at current prices, 2016-21
- SBS products are still essential
- A market in decline
Market Segmentation
- Value sales of soap buck downward trend
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of soap, bath and shower products, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- Sales of bath products stagnate
- Value sales of soap buck downward trend
Channels to Market
- Savvy shopping continues to shape the retail landscape
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of soap, bath, and shower products, by retail channel, 2015 and 2016
- Retail innovations boost sales through ‘other’ channels
- Savvy shopping continues to shape the retail landscape
Market Drivers
- Ageing population provides challenges and opportunities
- Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Figure 18: Ethical factors considered when shopping, by age, May 2015
- Influence of discount stores
- Figure 19: Frequency of shopping at discounters, June 2016
- Benefiting the skin
- Figure 20: Skin concerns experienced regularly in the last 12 months, by age, March 2016
- Countering rising stress levels
- Figure 21: Repertoire of causes of stress over last 12 months, October 2016
- Legislative developments
- Ban on microbeads to alter product ingredients
- The end of anti-bacterial soap?
- Ageing population provides challenges and opportunities
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Competitive pricing challenges leading brands
- Skin-caring formulations as an opportunity for growth
- Unilever drives down advertising spend
- Dove excels in brand metrics
- Lush benefits from fun and vibrant image
- Competitive pricing challenges leading brands
Market Share
- Carex maintains its lead for soap products
- Figure 22: Brand shares in the UK soap market, years ending November 2015 and 2016
- Imperial Leather and NIVEA see a sharp decline in bath and shower
- Figure 23: Brand shares in the UK bath and shower market, years ending November 2015 and 2016
- Carex maintains its lead for soap products
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Product development under pressure
- Figure 24: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, by product type, 2014-16
- Figure 25: Examples of new soap, bath, and shower launches with seasonal claims, 2015-16
- Decline in true innovation
- Figure 26: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, by launch type, 2014-16
- Branded products increase share of new product development
- Figure 27: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, own-label vs branded, 2014-16
- Waitrose brand focuses on scent
- Figure 28: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, top 5 ultimate companies plus other, 2016
- Figure 29: Examples of new soap, bath, and shower launches from Waitrose (John Lewis Partnership), 2015-16
- Botanical/herbal claims continue to dominate
- Figure 30: New product development in the soap, bath, and shower category, by top 10 claims for 2015 and 2016
- Figure 31: Examples of soap, bath and shower product launches with botanical/herbal claims, 2015-16
- Taking care of the skin
- Figure 32: Examples of soap, bath and shower product launches with moisturising claims, 2015-16
- Product development under pressure
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Unilever drives down advertising spend
- Figure 33: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on soap, bath, and shower products, 2014-16
- Outdoor advertising shows promise
- Figure 34: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on soap, bath and shower products, by media type, 2014-16
- Figure 35: Baylis & Harding associate with The Great British Bake-Off, August 2016
- In-store activities as an advertising tool
- Johnson & Johnson returns with big push on adspend
- Figure 36: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on soap, bath, and shower products, by top 5 companies plus other, 2016
- Unilever significantly reduces advertising spend
- Figure 37: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on soap, bath, and shower products, by product type, 2015-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Unilever drives down advertising spend
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 38: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, December 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 39: Key metrics for selected brands, December 2016
- Brand attitudes: Dove is associated with confidence and care
- Figure 40: Attitudes, by brand, December 2016
- Brand personality: Lush is fun and vibrant
- Figure 41: Brand personality – Macro image, December 2016
- Pears and Radox are both basic
- Figure 42: Brand personality – Micro image, December 2016
- Brand analysis
- Dove offers high quality and value
- Figure 43: User profile of Dove, December 2016
- Lush is a fun and vibrant brand
- Figure 44: User profile of Lush, December 2016
- Radox has broad usage while also being considered accessible
- Figure 45: User profile of Radox, December 2016
- Original Source appeals to women
- Figure 46: User profile of Original Source, December 2016
- Molton Brown not seen as offering good value
- Figure 47: User profile of Molton Brown, December 2016
- Pears users are older
- Figure 48: User profile of Pears, December 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Decline in products used
- Bathing continues to fall from favour
- Young men become more invested with bathroom routine
- Hygiene is a top concern…
- …but appearance is also important
- Seasons influence the bathroom routine
- Packaging convenience in high demand
- Demand for long-lasting fragrance and sensorial experiences
- Bathing/showering seen as a stress reliever
- Decline in products used
Product Usage
- Product usage in decline
- Figure 49: Usage of soap, bath, and shower products, October 2015 and November 2016
- Solid bath products maintain popularity
- A focus on packaging convenience could tempt men
- Figure 50: Repertoire of soap, bath, and shower products used in the last six months, by gender, November 2016
- Product usage in decline
Changes to Bathroom Routines
- 22% are bathing less
- Figure 51: Change in frequency of bath, shower and hand-cleansing routines, November 2016
- Hand hygiene under greater scrutiny
- Young men becoming more invested with bathroom routine
- Figure 52: Change in frequency of additional bathing/showering routines, November 2016
- 22% are bathing less
Lifestyle and Bathroom Routine
- Hygiene is top concern
- Figure 53: Washing and bathing behaviours, November 2016
- Appearance is important
- Seasons can influence the bathroom routine
- Time- and money-saving a priority
- Hygiene is top concern
Interest in Innovation
- People want convenience
- Figure 54: Interest in innovations in soap, bath, and shower products, November 2016
- Desire for long-lasting fragrance is high
- Demand for products that offer a more sensorial experience
- People want convenience
Attitudes towards Soap, Bath and Shower Products
- Bathing/showering to relieve stress
- Figure 55: Attitudes towards soap, bath, and shower products, November 2016
- Older people stick with what they know
- Baby care products appeal to adults
- Promoting skincare benefits as more than ‘just a gimmick’
- Bathing/showering to relieve stress
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.