Social and Media Networks - UK - May 2017
“The smart phone camera has become the primary way content is shared on social media. Mobile live streaming, Stories-like features and camera effects have become part of the standard repertoire of features of social media networks. Platforms are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves, leading networks away from their social roots towards becoming ‘super-apps’ integrating a wide range of functions.”
– Mark Flowers, Research Analyst – Consumer Technology
This report examines the following:
- Cameras become the heart of content sharing
- Live streaming hits the mainstream
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Social networks
- Media networks
Executive Summary
- The market
- Standardisation of platforms
- From social networks to universal apps
- Live streamed video and original video content
- Ad blockers and native advertising
- Fake news and violent crime shared on social media
- Spending on digital advertising grows
- Key players
- Facebook nears two billion monthly users
- YouTube extends live streaming features
- Twitter audience grows, but revenues fall
- Instagram sees fastest growth among major social networks
- Snapchat files IPO, but audience growth slows
- The consumer
- Major networks maintain audiences in the UK
- Figure 1: Social and media networks used, March 2017
- Instagram and Snapchat see the most growth
- Figure 2: Frequency of social and media network usage, March 2017
- Facebook set to capitalise on popularity of image sharing
- Figure 3: Types of content shared on social and media networks, March 2017
- Social media users warm to live streamed video
- Six in 10 social media users share content mostly or only privately
- Figure 4: How content is shared on social and media networks, March 2017
- Friends and family are where most reposted content comes from…
- Figure 5: Sources of content shared on social and media networks other than users' own content, March 2017
- …followed by news outlets, celebrities and charities
- Native advertising can add value to brand content
- Figure 6: Reasons for sharing content on social media, March 2017
- Social media users open to interactions with chatbots
- Figure 7: Attitudes towards social and media networks, March 2017
Issues and Insights
- Cameras become the heart of content sharing
- The facts
- The implications
- Live streaming hits the mainstream
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Standardisation of platforms
- From social networks to universal apps
- Live streamed video and original video content
- Ad blockers and native advertising
- Fake news and violent crime shared on social media
- Spending on digital advertising grows
Market Drivers
- Standardisation of platforms
- From social networks to universal apps
- Figure 8: Repertoire of types of apps used regularly, July 2016
- Live streamed video and original video content
- Ad blockers and native advertising
- Fake news and violent crime shared on social media
- Spending on digital advertising grows
- Figure 9: Forecast of digital advertising expenditure in the UK, 2011-21
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Facebook nears two billion monthly users
- YouTube extends live streaming features
- Twitter audience grows, but revenues fall
- Instagram sees fastest growth among major social networks
- Snapchat files IPO, but audience growth slows
Companies and Products
- Facebook Inc.
- Background
- Users
- Figure 10: Facebook global monthly and daily active users, 2010-16
- Financials
- Figure 11: Key Financial Data for Facebook 2011-16
- Recent activity
- YouTube
- Background
- Users and financials
- Recent activity
- Twitter
- Background
- Users
- Figure 12: Twitter global monthly active users, 2010-16
- Financials
- Figure 13: Key financial data for Twitter 2012-16
- Recent activity
- Instagram
- Background and users
- Recent activity
- Snap
- Background
- Users and financials
- Recent activity
- Others
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Major networks maintain audiences in the UK
- Instagram and Snapchat see the most growth
- Facebook set to capitalise on popularity of image sharing
- Social media users warm to live streamed video
- Six in 10 social media users share content mostly or only privately
- Friends and family are where most reposted content comes from…
- …followed by news outlets, celebrities and charities
- Native advertising can add value to brand content
- Social media users open to interactions with chatbots
Social and Media Network Usage
- Major networks maintain audiences in the UK
- Instagram and Snapchat see the most growth
- Figure 14: Social and media networks used, March 2017
- Almost nine in 10 social media users use Facebook
- Figure 15: Repertoire of social and media networks used, March 2017
- Instagram and YouTube see strong growth in daily use
- Figure 16: Frequency of social and media network usage, March 2017
Types of Content Shared on Social and Media Networks
- Facebook set to capitalise on popularity of image sharing
- Social media users warm to live streamed video
- Figure 17: Types of content shared on social and media networks, March 2017
- Figure 18: Type of content shared on social and media networks, by social and media networks used, March 2017
How Content is Shared on Social and Media Networks
- Six in 10 social media users share content mostly or only privately
- How much content is shared on ‘dark social’?
- Figure 19: How content is shared on social and media networks, March 2017
Sources of Content on Social and Media Networks
- Friends and family are where most reposted content comes from…
- …followed by news outlets, celebrities and charities
- Figure 20: Source of content shared on social media, March 2017
- Figure 21: Sources of content shared on social and media network other than users' own content, March 2017
- Consumers give brand and venue content low priority
- Figure 22: Repertoire of sources of content shared on social and media networks other than the users' own content, March 2017
- Twitter users more likely to share content from news outlets and publishers…
- ...while Snapchat and Instagram users share content from celebrities and internet personalities
- Figure 23: Sources of content shared on social media, by social and media networks used, March 2017
Reasons for Sharing Content on Social Media
- Native advertising can add value to brand content
- Figure 24: Reasons for sharing content on social media, March 2017
- Internet personalities get users sharing content in exchange for rewards
- Figure 25: Sharing content to get a reward, by sources of content shared on social media, March 2017
Attitudes towards Social and Media Networks
- Social media users open to interactions with chatbots
- Opportunities to monetise social networks beyond advertising
- Figure 26: Attitudes towards social and media networks, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
