Social Media in Foodservice - US - August 2017
"The dining out landscape has permanently been impacted by social media from both a marketing standpoint and the actual on-premise experience. Social media has created a new focus toward the concept of being an influencer, whether on a small or large scale, and iGens and Millennials have specifically adopted social media as a part of their daily lives. However, for a core group of consumers, social media serves as a discovery tool versus an outlet to personally engage and post. The focus on discovery places more responsibility on foodservice operators and marketers to create an engaging presence across different social media outlets and on-premise."
Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- A divide exists between social media exploration and trendsetting
- Young consumers still value face-to-face conversations
- Restaurants can only do so much to encourage social media posts
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Report definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- A divide exists between social media exploration and trendsetting
- Figure 1: Social media cluster demographic breakdowns, June 2017
- Young consumers still value face-to-face conversations
- Figure 2: Social media behavior, any agree, “Prefer to discuss content in person instead of online,” by age, June 2017
- Restaurants can only do so much to encourage social media posts
- Figure 3: Barriers for posting online, by age, June 2017
- The opportunities
- The power of Facebook
- Figure 4: At least daily social media visitation, by generation and living location, June 2017
- Social media users more likely to share a positive dining experience online
- Figure 5: Content sharing on social media, by social media users, June 2017
- iGens represent a key social media demographic
- Figure 6: Content sharing on social media, by generation, June 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- 93% of consumers are social media users
- As younger consumers cut the cord, new forms of media consumption take center stage
- When social media goes too far…
- 93% of consumers are social media users
Market Factors
- Social media usage by demographics
- Figure 7: Social media users, any use, June 2017
- Figure 8: At least daily social media visitation, June 2017
- Figure 9: At least daily social media visitation, by generation and area, June 2017
- Social media provides a local and personal touch to marketing
- A new era of media consumption
- Figure 10: Methods of viewing content, by generations, May 2016
- The backlash against a digital world
- Figure 11: Teen and adult iGens views on social media, March 2017
- Social media usage by demographics
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Collaboration over competition
- Social media overload
- Going live
- Collaboration over competition
What’s Working?
- The impact of social media on menu innovation and presentation
- Social media collaboration
- Social media and travel
- The impact of social media on menu innovation and presentation
What’s Struggling?
- Social media platform overload and privacy
- Social media platform overload and privacy
What’s Next?
- Seamless integration
- Screenless technology
- Social media on air
- Seamless integration
Deep Dive – Blogging and Social Media Influencers
- Timeline of blogger and social media influence and the impact on foodservice sectors
- Early 2000s: Food blogging takes form
- 2010 – 2015: The business side of blogging
- 2015 to today: Bloggers build upon personal connections in a complex landscape
- Timeline of blogger and social media influence and the impact on foodservice sectors
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumers are craving more functionality from social media and apps
- The “social” side of social media
- Young women are a key target for signature cocktails
- Consumers are craving more functionality from social media and apps
Restaurant Visitation
- QSRs maintain mass appeal, while other segments note a divide
- Figure 12: Restaurant visitation, by social media users and non-users, June 2017
- Coffee shops focus on Instagram presentation
- Figure 13: Social media posts for unicorn frappuccino, April 17, 2017-April 30, 2017
- Bars and breweries look beyond beer to create a social media experience
- Figure 14: Bar/brewery visitation, by generation, June 2017
- Social media users dine out more frequently
- Figure 15: Restaurant visitation frequency, by social media users and non-users, June 2017
- Urban restaurants cater to social media trends
- Figure 16: Restaurant visitation frequency, dine out weekly, June 2017
Social Media Content Opportunities
- Consumers crave digital loyalty programs
- Figure 17: Social media content interest, by social media users, June 2017
- Women crave nutritional data
- Figure 18: Social media content interest, by gender, June 2017
- Parents show an increased interest toward digital content
- Figure 19: Social media content interest, by parents and non-parents, June 2017
- Younger consumers have an expectation for social media to provide a functional use
- Figure 20: Social media content interest, by generation, June 2017
- Hispanics value transparency in pictures and nutritional content
- Figure 21: Social media content interest, by Hispanic millennials and Hispanic non-Millennials, June 2017
- Don’t ignore the South for social media foodie trends
- Figure 22: Social media content interest, by region, June 2017
Social Media Sharing
- Consumers prefer to share positive dining experiences online
- Figure 23: Content sharing on social media, by social media users, June 2017
- Frose anyone?
- Figure 24: Content sharing on social media, unique cocktails, by gender and age, June 2017
- Figure 25: Social media posts for #Roseallday, January 2016-June 2017
- Women showcase the social dining experience online
- Figure 26: Content sharing on social media, a picture with family and friends, by gender, June 2017
- Black consumers showcase dining experiences with a purpose
- Figure 27: Content sharing on social media, by race, June 2017
- The influential iGens
- Figure 28: Content sharing on social media, by generation, June 2017
- Parents more likely than nonparents to share the dining experience online
- Figure 29: Content sharing on social media, by parents and nonparents, June 2017
Barriers for Posting Online
- Social media doesn’t always portray an accurate experience
- Figure 30: Barriers for posting online, June 2017
- Women have an increased interest in an interruption-free dining experience
- Figure 31: Barriers for posting online, by gender, June 2017
- The social media overload impact
- Figure 32: Barriers for posting online, by age, June 2017
- Urban Millennials value privacy
- Figure 33: Barriers for posting online, by suburban and urban millennials, June 2017
Consumers Perspectives toward Social Media
- iGens and Millennials are more accustomed to social media food trends
- Figure 34: Social media statement agreement, by social media users and generations, June 2017
- Figure 35: Social media channel distribution of image based content, July 2016-July 2017
- Figure 36: Social media statement agreement, by urban, suburban and rural, June 2017
Social Media Behaviors
- The discovery aspect of social media is valuable
- Figure 37: Social media behavior by social media users, any agree, June 2017
- Figure 38: Social media behavior, by generation, any agree, June 2017
- Face to face conversations are not obsolete
- Figure 39: Social media behavior, any agree, “Prefer to discuss content in person instead of online,” by age, June 2017
- The Northeast demonstrates a wide range of social media habits
- Figure 40: Social media behavior, by region, any agree, June 2017
Social Media Profiles – Cluster Analysis
- Figure 41: Social media cluster demographic breakdowns, June 2017
- Group 1: The Social Media Explorer
- Demographics:
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Group 2: The Traditionalist
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Figure 42: Social media cluster demographics by behavior, any agree, June 2017
- Opportunities
- Group 3: The Social Media Foodie
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Figure 43: Social media cluster demographics by behavior, any agree, June 2017
- Opportunities
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix- Cluster Analysis
Appendix- Rival IQ and Infegy
- Methodology – Rival IQ
- Methodology – Infegy
- Methodology – Rival IQ
Companies Covered
