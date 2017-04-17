Social Media in Foodservice - US - August 2017

"The dining out landscape has permanently been impacted by social media from both a marketing standpoint and the actual on-premise experience. Social media has created a new focus toward the concept of being an influencer, whether on a small or large scale, and iGens and Millennials have specifically adopted social media as a part of their daily lives. However, for a core group of consumers, social media serves as a discovery tool versus an outlet to personally engage and post. The focus on discovery places more responsibility on foodservice operators and marketers to create an engaging presence across different social media outlets and on-premise."

Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: