Social Networking - Ireland - May 2017
“Irish consumers are warier of fake news compared to 12 months ago. This indicates that they are becoming increasingly sceptical of content posted to social networks and they think these platforms need to do more to prevent fake news from spreading. Improving detection and removal processes will help social networks to reduce the amount of fake news circulating on their platforms and thus maintain their credibility among consumers as a source of news.”
– James Wilson, Research Analyst
This Report will examine online social media in Ireland through discussing what is influencing or impeding its growth on the island. Furthermore, this Report will look at social and media networking sites, messaging apps and dating apps and websites:
- Social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+, where the main aim is to interact with people.
- Media networking sites such as Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram, where the main aim is to view, read, watch or create media content.
- Messaging apps such as Viber, Snapchat and WhatsApp which enable users to send text, images, video and messages to one another.
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market factors
- RoI firms have second-highest usage of social media in EU
- Social networking popular, but not done in isolation
- Advertising expenditure on social networks grows significantly in RoI during 2016
- Social networks affected by fake news
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- Facebook is Irish consumers’ preferred social network
- Figure 1: Types of social networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- YouTube dominates media network usage
- Figure 2: Types of media networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- Facebook-owned platforms the most popular messenger apps
- Figure 3: Types of messenger apps that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- Humorous content being ‘liked’ and shared by Irish consumers
- Figure 4: Types of content consumers share (eg via private messages, on your profile) on social and media networks most often, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Figure 5: Types of content consumers ‘like’ (eg via private messages, on your profile) on social and media networks most often, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Irish consumers warier of fake news
- Figure 6: How consumers interact with social and media networks, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Consumers want social networks to do more to prevent spread of fake news
- Figure 7: Agreement with statements relating to social and media networks, NI and RoI, April 2017
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- RoI firms among the highest users of social and media networks
- NI consumers likely using social networks during other activities
- Spending on social media advertising in RoI continues to grow
- Fake news is a significant issue for social and media networks
- RoI firms among the highest users of social and media networks
Market Drivers
- Using social media platforms popular among NI consumers
- Figure 8: Activities carried out online by internet users, NI, August 2016
- Figure 9: Average time spent on activities per day, NI, August 2016
- Usage of social media by RoI firms second highest in the EU in 2016
- Figure 10: Enterprise usage of social media in selected European Union countries, 2016
- Social media spending sees significant growth in RoI
- Figure 11: Year-on-year growth rates for digital advertising formats, RoI, 2015-16
- Snapchat goes public
- Twitter considering a subscription service
- YouTube affected by advertising boycott
- Fake news is a real issue for social networks
- Figure 12: Fake news traffic, global, January 2017
- Using social media platforms popular among NI consumers
Market in Context
- Case study: An Post
- Background
- How it uses online social networks
- Recent social networking activity
- Case study: ASOS
- Background
- How it uses online social networks
- Recent social networking activity
- Case study: Dale Farm
- Background
- How it uses online social networks
- Recent social networking activity
- Case study: SuperValu
- Background
- How it uses online social networks
- Recent social networking activity
- Case study: University of Limerick
- Background
- How it uses online social networks
- Recent social networking activity
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Instagram introduces shopping tags
- Facebook developing hardware
- Snap Inc. shifts from technology to cameras
- Pinterest ‘Shop the Look’ offers potential
- Instagram introduces shopping tags
Competitive Strategies – Key Players
- Ello
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Facebook (including WhatsApp and Instagram)
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Flickr
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Google (Google+ and YouTube)
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- LinkedIn
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Pinterest
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Reddit
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Snapchat
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
- Twitter
- Key facts
- User facilities
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Facebook is the most popular social networking site in Ireland
- Irish consumers regularly logging on to YouTube
- Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp the messaging apps of choice
- Irish consumers ‘liking’ and sharing humorous content
- Fake news a key concern for Irish consumers
- Facebook is the most popular social networking site in Ireland
Usage of Social Networking Sites
- Facebook the dominant social network
- Figure 13: Types of social networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- Facebook most popular among young consumers
- Figure 14: Consumers who log on to Facebook regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Students and working consumers using Google+
- Figure 15: Consumers who log on to Google+ regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by social class, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Twitter preferred by young Millennials
- Figure 16: Consumers who log on to Twitter regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
Usage of Media Networking Sites
- Irish consumers regularly use YouTube
- Figure 17: Types of media networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- YouTube popular among students
- Figure 18: Consumers who log on to YouTube regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by work status, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Gender differences in media network usage
- Figure 19: Types of media networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by gender, NI, April 2017
- Figure 20: Types of media networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by gender, RoI, April 2017
Usage of Messenger Apps
- Facebook-owned platforms dominate messaging services
- Figure 21: Types of messenger apps that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- Facebook Messenger popular among Millennials
- Figure 22: Consumers who log on to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by age, NI, April 2017
- Figure 23: Consumers who log on to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by age, RoI, April 2017
- Irish women the main Snapchatters
- Figure 24: Consumers who log on to Snapchat regularly (ie log on at least once per week), by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
Type of Content Shared and Liked on Social and Media Networks
- Humorous content on social networks popular among consumers
- Figure 25: Types of content consumers share (eg via private messages, on your profile) on social and media networks most often, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Irish women most likely to share humorous content
- Figure 26: Consumers who have shared comedy/humorous content on social and media networks, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017
- ‘Sharenting’ popular among Irish consumers
- Figure 27: Consumers who have shared photos of themselves, friends and family on social and media networks, by presence of children in the household, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Consumers ‘like’ content of a personal nature
- Figure 28: Types of content consumers ‘like’ (eg via private messages, on your profile) on social and media networks most often, NI and RoI, April 2017
- 16-24-year-olds do the most ‘liking’ of statuses and photos of friends or family
- Figure 29: Consumers who have ‘liked’ a friend’s or family member’s status, profile and photos on social and media networks, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Holiday photos, articles and videos ‘liked’ by younger consumers
- Figure 30: Consumers who have ‘liked’ holiday photos, articles and videos on social and media networks, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
Interaction with Social and Media Networks
- Irish consumers warier of fake news
- Figure 31: How consumers interact with social and media networks, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Young consumers most wary of fake news on social media
- Figure 32: Consumers who are warier of fake news posts on social media now compared to 12 months ago, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Women sharing and ‘liking’ company statuses because of competitions
- Figure 33: Consumers who have 'liked' and/or shared a brand/company status on social/media networking sites because of a promotion/competition, by gender and age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Parents more aware of ‘trolling’
- Figure 34: Consumers who are more aware of 'trolls'/cyberbullies than they were 12 months ago, by presence of children in the household, NI and RoI, April 2017
Attitudes towards Social and Media Networks
- Consumers think social networks need to do more to tackle fake news
- Figure 35: Agreement with statements relating to social and media networks, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Millennials think social networks need to do more to prevent spread of fake news
- Figure 36: Agreement with the statement ‘Social networks need to do more to prevent fake news from spreading (ie issuing a fine/ ban to fake news posters)’, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Raising issues on social media more effective for younger consumers
- Figure 37: Agreement with the statement ‘Raising issues with a company via social media is more effective than contacting them directly (ie by phone)’, by age, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Married consumers think social networks are a distraction from ‘real life’
- Figure 38: Agreement with the statement ‘I am worried that social/media networks are a distraction from 'real life' (eg disrupting work/school/family life)’, by marital status, NI and RoI, April 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
