“Future growth in a subsidy-free solar PV market will largely be driven by the continued fall in installation costs and the increased availability of affordable and efficient solar-plus storage systems. For solar PV to become attractive without subsidies, there is also a need to unlock deployment on buildings in the commercial sector, where around 380GW-worth of south-facing commercial rooftop space is available.”

Claudia Preedy - B2B Analyst

This report addresses the following key questions concerning the UK solar panels market: