Solar Panels - UK - September 2017
“Future growth in a subsidy-free solar PV market will largely be driven by the continued fall in installation costs and the increased availability of affordable and efficient solar-plus storage systems. For solar PV to become attractive without subsidies, there is also a need to unlock deployment on buildings in the commercial sector, where around 380GW-worth of south-facing commercial rooftop space is available.”
Claudia Preedy - B2B Analyst
This report addresses the following key questions concerning the UK solar panels market:
- How has the UK solar panels market performed in recent years?
- How have the different types of solar panel deployment been developed over recent years? (roof-top, ground-mounted, etc.)
- How have changes in government policy shaped the development of the market?
- How have key players in the market performed in recent years?
- What are the prospects for the UK solar PV market in a post-subsidy world?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- UK solar PV capacity reaches 12.5GW in mid-2017, but deployment has slowed significantly following the government subsidy reset
- Figure 1: Development of photovoltaic installations in the UK, 2010-16
- Solar PV deployment in the residential sector collapses following FIT cuts in early 2016
- Figure 2: Residential photovoltaic capacity installed in the UK, 2010-16
- RO supported ground-mounted installed capacity reaches nearly 6GW in mid-2017
- Commercial roof-top sector shows strong growth potential
- Solar PV market to be driven by solar-plus storage systems in post-subsidy world
- First subsidy-free solar farms in pipeline in 2017
- Figure 3: Forecast new photovoltaic capacity installed in the UK, 2016-20
- Market factors
- Companies
- What we think
Key Insights
- Which segments of the residential sector offer the strongest growth opportunities for solar PV companies?
- With all government support removed, what are the prospects for large-scale solar farms?
- What’s the outlook for the commercial solar PV sector?
- What can installers do to unleash potential in the commercial sector?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market Positioning
- Development of the UK solar market
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 4: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 5: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 6: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 7: UK House price changes, 2006-17
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 8: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 9: UK GFCF 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Factors
- Key points
- Government policy
- Renewable energy and climate change policies
- Brexit raises uncertainties for the renewables industry, but the government remains committed to tackling climate change
- Government slashes financial support for solar PV industry as cost of technology falls
- Renewable Energy Obligation (RO) and Contracts for Differences (CFDs
- Only two solar farms with Contacts for Difference (CfD) connected to grid
- Feed-in Tariff
- Solar PV industry hit by further drastic FIT cuts in February 2016
- Government commits to fresh FIT review before end of 2017
- Figure 10: UK feed in tariff levels, 1 July 2017- 30 September 2017
- PV prices
- EU sets minimum import price (MIP) and volume limit on imports of Chinese solar panels in 2013
- But MIP has increasingly smaller impact
- Tax breaks for solar panels and battery systems
- Government launches battery storage investment strategy
- The UK climate
- Other factors
- Key points
Market Size and Trends
- Key points
- The renewable context
- Figure 11: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2011-16
- Figure 12: UK renewable penetration of electricity supply, 2012-16
- Figure 13: Renewable electricity generation in the UK, 2011-16
- Figure 14: UK renewable energy market shares, 2012 and 2016
- The photovoltaic market to 2016
- Introduction
- The market
- Figure 15: Photovoltaic iInstallations in the UK, 2010-17
- Figure 16: Development of photovoltaic installations in the UK, 2010-16
- Market segmentation
- Figure 17: Photovoltaic installations in the UK, by capacity of installation, 2010-17
- Figure 18: Photovoltaic installations in the UK, by accreditation scheme 2010-17
- Figure 19: Photovoltaic installed capacity in the UK, by size, as of June 2017
- Figure 20: Residential dwelling stock in Great Britain, by type, 2010-15
- Figure 21: Residential photovoltaic installation capacity installed in the UK, 2010-16
- Figure 22: Number of non-domestic rateable properties in England & Wales, by sector and region, as at 31 March 2016
- Figure 23: Number of non-domestic rateable properties in England & Wales, by property type, as at 31 March 2015
- Figure 24: Building mounted photovoltaic installation capacity installed in the UK, 2010-17
- Figure 25: Building mounted photovoltaic installed capacity in the UK, by size, mid 2017
- Figure 26: Ground mounted and large scale photovoltaic installation capacity installed in the UK, 2010-16
- Figure 27: Number of community FIT energy installations, Q2 2013 - Q2 2017
- Seasonal market trends
- Figure 28: Quarterly photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type of installation, Q1 2012-Q2 2017
- Regional development
- Figure 29: Household penetration of photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by region, 2014-17
- Figure 30: Regional distribution of photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type and region, cumulative as of Q2 2017
- The European/World context
- Figure 31: World, EU and UK cumulative photovoltaic installations, 2012-16
- Figure 32: World development of photovoltaic installations, 2010-16
- Key points
Electricity Usage
- Key points
- Introduction
- Figure 33: UK final energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-16
- Figure 34: UK total energy consumption, by sector, 1970-16
- Figure 35: UK usage of energy, 2016
- Industrial
- Figure 36: UK industrial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-16
- Figure 37: UK industrial energy consumption, by sector, 1990-16
- Figure 38: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2000-16
- Figure 39: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2016
- Transport
- Figure 40: UK transport energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-16
- Table 25: UK transport energy consumption, by sector, 1970-16
- Domestic
- Figure 41: UK domestic energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-16
- Figure 42: UK domestic energy consumption, 1970-16
- Figure 43: UK domestic energy consumption efficiency, 1970-16
- Figure 44: UK domestic energy consumption, by activity, 1990-16
- Figure 45: UK household electricity usage on domestic appliances, 1970-16
- Commerce/services
- Figure 46: UK commercial and services energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-16
- Figure 47: UK public administration energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-15
- Figure 48: UK commercial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2012-16
- Figure 49: UK agricultural energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2012-16
- Figure 50: Detailed service sector energy consumption, by activity and type of use, 2016
- Figure 51: Detailed service sector electricity consumption, by activity and type of use, 2016
- Key points
The Consumer - Ownership
- Key points
- Household penetration of roof-top solar panels remains low
- Figure 52: Ownership of solar panels on roof of home, May 2017
- Figure 53: Payment of household’s solar panels and installation, May 2017
- Key points
The Consumer - Future Intentions
- Key points
- A third of respondents would consider having solar panels installed if more cost-effective energy storage systems become available
- Figure 54: Reasons for considering having solar panels installed, May 2017
- Financial incentives remain the key consideration for households when considering having solar panels installed
- A third of people would consider having solar panels installed if more cost-effective energy storage systems become available
- A third of people say they would not consider solar panels as they can’t afford them
- Figure 55: Reasons for not considering having solar panels installed, May 2017
- Key points
The Consumer - Attitudes towards Solar Panels
- Key points
- Figure 56: Attitudes towards solar panels, May 2017
- Key points
Company Profiles
- Key points
- Company profiles
- Key points
A Shade Greener
- Company strategy and outlook
- Figure 57: Financial analysis of A Shade Greener, 2012-16
British Solar Renewables
- BSR launches energy storage solutions provider in 2017
- Company review & outlook
- Figure 58: Financial analysis of British Solar Renewables, 2012-16
Conergy UK
- Company strategy and outlook
- Figure 59: Financial analysis of Conergy UK, 2012-15
Evoenergy
- Company review & strategy
- Figure 60: Financial analysis of EvoEnergy, 2012-16
Good Energy Group
- Company strategy
- Figure 61: Financial analysis of Good Energy Group, 2012-16
- Figure 62: Turnover analysis of Good Energy Group, by segment, 2012-16
Lightsource Renewable Energy Holdings
- Organisational restructuring and management buy-out
- Figure 63: Financial analysis of Elios Renewable Energy, 2012-15
- Company strategy
PV Crystalox
- PV Crystalox to close UK manufacturing operations in Q3 2017, reflecting adverse market conditions
- Company outlook
- Figure 64: Financial analysis of PV Crystalox Solar, 2012-16
Voltalia UK (formerly Martifer Solar)
- Figure 65: Financial analysis of Martifer Solar UK, 2012-15
Solar Century
- IKEA teams up with Solarcentury to offer residential solar solutions
- Solarcentury looking for further international expansion as UK market is hit by green cuts
- Company review and outlook
- Figure 66: Financial analysis of Solar Century Holdings, 2012-16
Forecast
- Key points
- Overview
- The STA calls for 10GW of solar during current parliament
- Market trends and drivers
- Solar PV market to be driven by solar-plus storage systems in post-subsidy world
- Largely untapped commercial sector to provide strongest growth potential for solar PV deployment
- Utility sector also offers opportunities for solar firms
- Advancements in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) make solar PV more aesthetically pleasing
- The market 2017-2021
- Figure 67: Forecast photovoltaic installed capacity in the UK, 2017-21
- Figure 68: Forecast new photovoltaic capacity installed in the UK, 2017-21
- Key points
Further Sources & Contacts
- Trade Associations & Regulatory Bodies
- Association of Electricity Producers
- British Photovoltaic Association
- Energy Networks Association
- Energy Industries Council
- Energy Retail Association
- SolarPower Europe (previously European Photovoltaic Industry Association)
- European Solar Thermal Industry Federation
- Micropower Council
- Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)
- Office of Gas and Electricity Markets - Scotland (Ofgem Scotland)
- Renewable Energy Association
- Solar Trade Association
- Trade Exhibitions
- All-Energy Exhibition & Conference Aberdeen
- The Renewables Event
- Solar & Storage Live 2017
- Trade Magazines
- Renewable Energy Focus
- Solar Business Focus
- Solar UK
- Solar International
- Trade Associations & Regulatory Bodies
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.