“As living arrangements, social norms and lifestyles become increasingly diverse, and both men and women explore avenues for recreation and self-realisation as individuals, as well as members of a couple or family unit, the market for solo short breaks and longer holidays looks likely to expand. At the same time, solos are increasingly seeking ways of connecting with others on their travels and brands can be the facilitators of this.”

– John Worthington, Senior Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: