Spa, Salon and In-Store Treatments - UK - September 2017
“The sector continues to see slow and steady growth, as the proportion of people having treatments such as facials and massages saw a rise in the period 2015-17. Beauty treatments, however, remain associated with special occasions and treats, suggesting that significant growth will come from overcoming this perception. Value also remains a barrier, with high agreement that treatments are only worth it if they are on discount, suggesting that spas and salons can do more to highlight the benefits of professional treatments.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director BPC
This report looks at the following areas:
- Opportunities to target men
- Promoting a more holistic approach
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Slow and steady growth in value
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of the spa, salon and in-store treatments market, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Designing for convenience
- Beauty through health
- The consumer
- Usage of treatments is on the rise
- Figure 2: Treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area, June 2015 and June 2017
- Beauty/grooming salons are the most popular destination
- Figure 3: Interest and usage of beauty treatment locations, June 2017
- The majority of people book ahead
- Figure 4: Time of last treatment booked, June 2016
- A personal touch is preferred
- Figure 5: Method of booking last treatment, June 2017
- Treats and special occasions are the top reasons for booking
- Figure 6: Reasons for having last beauty/grooming treatment, by gender, June 2017
- Treatments promote emotional wellbeing
- Figure 7: Behaviours related to beauty and grooming treatments, June 2017
- The value factor
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards beauty and grooming treatments, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Opportunities to target men
- The facts
- The implications
- Promoting a more holistic approach
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slow and steady growth
- Over-55s offer opportunity for category growth
- Decline in consumer confidence
- The time factor
- Disinterest amongst men
Market Size and Forecast
- Slow and steady growth
- Figure 9: UK retail value sales in the spa, salon and in-store treatments market, 2012-22
- Long-term growth predicted
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of the spa, salon and in-store treatments market, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- Rise in the population of over-55s
- Figure 11: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
- Financial confidence and Brexit
- Figure 12: Changes in household finances, January 2015-May 2017
- Time is of the essence
- Figure 13: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2012-22
- Stress levels are up
- Figure 14: Behavioural changes in the last 12 months, January 2017
- Treating skin conditions
- Figure 15: Skin conditions suffered in the past 12 months, May 2017
- Disinterest amongst men
- Figure 16: Attitudes towards facial skincare amongst men, March 2017
- Salon usage is high
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- On-demand services
- Rise of non-invasive treatments
- Beauty through health
- Technical treatments
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Beauty to you
- Figure 17: Ruubyapp Instagram, July 2017
- Rise of non-invasive treatments
- Figure 18: FaceGym, April 2017
- Beauty through health
- Speedy laser treatments
- Treatments get more technical
- Driving diagnostics
- In-store experiences
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Treatment usage is on the rise
- Beauty salons have the highest usage
- The majority of people book ahead
- Treats and special occasions are the biggest reasons for booking
- Treatments boost wellbeing
- The perfect spa experience is about the added extras
Treatments Experienced
- Rise in treatments
- Figure 19: Treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area, June 2015 and June 2017
- High engagement amongst young people, including men
- Figure 20: Selected treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area – 16-24s, by gender, June 2017
Locations Visited
- Beauty/grooming salons are most popular
- Figure 21: Interest and usage of beauty treatment locations, June 2017
- Pop-up treatment areas have low usage
- Traditional locations are used by older people
- Figure 22: Usage of beauty treatment locations – 16-24s versus over-55s, June 2017
- Making locations Instagram-friendly
- Figure 23: Jack’s Wife Freda Instagram, June 2017
Booking Process
- Majority of people book ahead
- Figure 24: Time of last treatment booked, June 2016
- Hair removal is ad-hoc
- Figure 25: Time of last treatment booked, by treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area, June 2017
- Personal booking is preferred
- Figure 26: Method of booking last treatment, June 2017
Reasons for Beauty/Grooming Treatments
- Treats and special occasions are most popular reasons
- Figure 27: Reasons for having last beauty/grooming treatment, by gender, June 2017
- Men show experimental nature
- Figure 28: Booking last treatment due to having free time and wanting to try something new, by gender, June 2017
Attitudes towards Beauty and Grooming Treatments
- Emotional benefits can be highlighted
- Figure 29: Behaviours related to beauty and grooming treatments, June 2017
- The value factor
- Figure 30: Attitudes towards beauty and grooming treatments, June 2017
The Perfect Spa Experience
- Moving beyond special occasions
- It’s all about the added extras
- The desire for personalisation
- A man’s perspective
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
