“The sector continues to see slow and steady growth, as the proportion of people having treatments such as facials and massages saw a rise in the period 2015-17. Beauty treatments, however, remain associated with special occasions and treats, suggesting that significant growth will come from overcoming this perception. Value also remains a barrier, with high agreement that treatments are only worth it if they are on discount, suggesting that spas and salons can do more to highlight the benefits of professional treatments.”

– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director BPC

This report looks at the following areas: